Rishabh Pant suffers multiple injuries in serious car crash

India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant has been injured in a serious car accident near Roorkee, Uttarakhand on Friday morning and is currently being treated and examined further at a hospital in Dehradun.

"Rishabh has two cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee and has also hurt his right wrist, ankle, toe and has suffered abrasion injuries on his back," the BCCI said in a statement. "Rishabh's condition remains stable, and he has now been shifted to Max Hospital, Dehradun, where he will undergo MRI scans to ascertain the extent of his injuries and formulate his further course of treatment."

The accident took place in the early hours on Friday, when Pant was driving to Roorkee. His car, which was severely damaged in the accident, is reported to have hit the divider on the road and subsequently caught fire. Pant was initially taken to a local hospital - Saksham Hospital Multispecialty and Trauma Centre - where he was treated for impact injuries before being moved to Dehradun*.

"Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant's car met with an accident at around 5:30 am," Director General of Uttarakhand Police, Ashok Kumar, was quoted as saying by NDTV. "The incident took place at Mohammedpur Jat near Roorkee … the car collided with the divider and caught fire. He was moved to the Roorkee hospital from where he has now been shifted to Dehradun."

According to Dr Sushil Nagar who led the emergency treatment, Pant had laceration wounds on his forehead, one right above the left eye; there is a ligament tear in his knee; and abrasions on his back. He also injured his right ankle. However, the first X-rays suggested there is no fracture and there are no burns on Pant's body.

He has been sent to the Max Hospital in Dehradun where further scans, including an MRI, will determine the extent of injuries and further course of treatment. Pant reached the hospital at 6am.

"We are still examining him [Pant]. He is stable at the moment, there doesn't appear to be cause for major worry. Once the evaluation is complete, we will put out a detailed bulletin," said Dr Dishant Yagnik, medical superintendent at Max Hospital, Dehradun. "He is conscious, and he is talking, and the doctors are examining wherever he is saying there is discomfort. Orthopaedics and plastic surgeons are looking at him right now. And we are examining for any internal injuries."

Pant, 25, was not part of the India squads for the T20I and ODI home series against Sri Lanka beginning on January 3. He was due to head to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru for strength and conditioning before the Test series against Australia in February.

He most recently played a match-winning innings of 93 in the second Test against Bangladesh in Mirpur , which helped India win the series 2-0.