Stop us if you've heard this before: The Chicago Bulls were on the wrong end of a missed call late in Saturday's 103-102 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers. According to the NBA's Last Two Minute Report for the contest, Caris LeVert should have been called for a shooting foul on DeMar DeRozan's floater with 2.6 seconds to play that had the potential to put the Bulls ahead by one. It was the only missed call in the final two minutes of regulation.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO