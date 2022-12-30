Read full article on original website
10 observations: Blue Jackets get revenge, beat Hawks
The Blackhawks fell to the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-1 at Nationwide Arena on Saturday. 1. The Blackhawks scored the first goal for just the seventh time this season, and two of those goals have come against Columbus. But they couldn't take advantage and suffered their first loss in regulation (4-1-2) this season when scoring first. They're 4-22-4 when they give up the first goal.
NBC Sports
Ovechkin nets hat trick as Caps trounce Habs on New Year’s Eve
WASHINGTON — Alex Ovechkin and the Capitals closed out the 2022 portion of their schedule with a dominant 9-2 win over the Montreal Canadiens on New Year’s Eve, jumping all over the visiting team behind a hat trick from their captain. The game marked Ovechkin's 26th of the...
Toews, Kane and Johnson relive 'instant classic' WJC shootout
Tuesday marks the 16th anniversary of one of the most memorable shootouts in IIHF World Junior Championship history, and three Blackhawks played a major role in it: Patrick Kane, Jack Johnson and Jonathan Toews. The day was Jan. 3, 2007, with Kane and Johnson representing Team USA against Toews and...
Colton Dach to miss rest of World Juniors with injury
Blackhawks prospect Colton Dach suffered an apparent shoulder injury in Team Canada's 5-1 win over Team Sweden on Saturday night in the round-robin finale of the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship. On Sunday morning, Team Canada announced that Dach will miss the rest of the tournament. Owen Beck has been...
10 observations: Mitchell's 71 points fuel Cavs comeback
For the seventh time in NBA history, a player scored 70-plus points in a game. Unfortunately for the Chicago Bulls, it came at their expense. Yes, as part of a 145-134 overtime victory, Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell exploded for 71 points and 11 assists on 22-for-34 shooting (7-for-15 from 3-point range, 20-for-25 from the line).
Should The Boston Celtics Sign This 4x NBA All-Star?
DeMarcus Cousins remains a free agent, and I believe he could be a good fit for the Boston Celtics. .
3 NBA coaches who may already be on the hot seat
As we approach the halfway point of the NBA season, more than a few coaches of struggling teams are finding their seats getting toasty. We’re just around 35 games into the season and it’s time to turn on the hot seat for NBA coaches. For our list, we’re looking at coaches that are in charge of potential playoff teams. You won’t be seeing names like Jamahl Mosley, Dwayne Casey or Stephen Silas, whose teams are clearly in a rebuilding stage.
Billy Donovan predicts missed call on Mitchell putback
When the NBA releases its Last Two Minute Reports on Tuesday, Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan is convinced his team will be left with yet another consolation prize. One day after the league ruled that Caris LeVert should have been whistled for a shooting foul on DeMar DeRozan in the Cleveland Cavaliers' one-point regulation victory on Saturday night at the United Center, Donovan believes Donovan Mitchell committed a lane violation on his game-tying putback of his own missed free throw with 3 seconds left in regulation.
NBA doubles down on terrible call at end of Heat-Jazz game
The NBA is admitting wrongdoing for an awful call in the Miami Heat-Utah Jazz game on Saturday … not. Miami was leading Utah by three points with less than ten seconds left in the fourth quarter. Jazz big man Lauri Markkanen pulled up for a long-range attempt to try to tie the game but badly... The post NBA doubles down on terrible call at end of Heat-Jazz game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NBC Sports
Eric Gordon on Rockets this season: ‘There’s no improvement’
Nobody entered the season expecting a lot of wins out of the Rockets, this is a rebuilding team letting its talented young core learn by playing through mistakes. It was a season about growth and development. Except it hasn’t been that, either, if you ask Eric Gordon. There has been...
Robert Williams III's powerful dunk blamed for 35-minute delay in NBA game
Despite the Denver Nuggets beating the Boston Celtics in a clash of the NBA's Eastern and Western conference leaders on Sunday, all the talk after the game was about a bent rim.
10 observations: Hawks blow multi-goal lead, fall to Sharks
The Blackhawks blew a multi-goal lead and fell to the San Jose Sharks 5-2 at the United Center on Sunday. 1. I don't know how the Blackhawks got out of the first period unscathed but they did. The Sharks spent most of the period in the offensive zone. At one point, the Blackhawks were being outshot 11-1 midway through the frame and their only shot was a 64-foot dribbler by Isaak Phillips.
Kevin Durant Made NBA History On Saturday Night
Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant made NBA history in Saturday night's game.
NBA misses call on another DeRozan game-winning attempt
Stop us if you've heard this before: The Chicago Bulls were on the wrong end of a missed call late in Saturday's 103-102 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers. According to the NBA's Last Two Minute Report for the contest, Caris LeVert should have been called for a shooting foul on DeMar DeRozan's floater with 2.6 seconds to play that had the potential to put the Bulls ahead by one. It was the only missed call in the final two minutes of regulation.
Losing taking toll on Hawks: 'It wears on a lot of guys'
The Blackhawks started the 2022-23 season as one of the surprise teams in the NHL after winning four of six games despite their roster being stripped down over the summer to kickstart a full-scale rebuild. At one point, they had people wondering whether they might be better than originally thought.
Jenkins is doubtful to return to with a neck injury
Teven Jenkins left Sunday's Bears-Lions game in the first quarter with a neck injury. He is doubtful to return to the game. Jenkins has struggled with injury this season, missing three games on the year. Most recently, he was recovering from a neck injury he sustained against the Eagles. The...
Mitchell breaks record for points scored against Bulls
Prior to Monday night's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, 16 players had scored 50 or more points against the Chicago Bulls. One had scored more than 60. But by dropping 71 points in a Cavaliers overtime victory, Donovan Mitchell set the record for most points scored against the Bulls in the franchise's 56-year history.
Stat: Fields has most carries, yards on scrambles in NFL
The escape artist. The elusive evader. The scramble sovereign. Justin Fields lives outside of the pocket this season. Without a formidable offensive line (and healthy, for that matter) and a talented wide receiver core, Fields has to take matters into his own hands by way of scrambling. One statistic from...
10 observations: Bulls' comeback falls short vs. Cavs
The Chicago Bulls concluded a home back-to-back on Saturday night with a 103-102 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers when DeMar DeRozan’s baseline runner at the buzzer rimmed out. Despite playing without two starters in Darius Garland and Evan Mobley, the Cavaliers improved to 2-0 in this Central Division matchup...
Fields' sideline message to Claypool shows impressive leadership
DETROIT -- Chase Claypool, like everyone in a Bears' uniform, was frustrated Sunday as the Lions embarrassed Chicago 41-10 at Ford Field. But the third-year wide receiver let his emotions get the best of him late in the blowout loss. After another Bears failed offensive series, Claypool went to the sideline, tossed his helmet on the ground, and had words with wide receivers coach Tyke Tolbert.
