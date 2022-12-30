Read full article on original website
Lucas Oil Tulsa Shootout Comes To An End
The Tulsa Shootout is coming to an end after five days of high-speed racing at Expo Square. News On 6's Ryan Gillin shared why racers keep coming back to Tulsa, at 9 p.m.
Gathering Place Welcomes 10 Millionth Visitor On Sunday
A Tulsa family is enjoying some gifts after they became Gathering Place's 10 millionth visitor on Sunday. Steven and Maria Burns say their kids love playing in the Chapman Adventure Playland and visiting the koi fish. Since the park opened in September of 2018, Gathering Place has welcomed visitors from...
Local Gym Preparing For Influx Of New Members After New Year
The new year is a busy time for gyms around the country as more people kick off their New Year’s resolutions. Obtain Strength in Tulsa says they’ve been getting ready by making sure they have enough equipment for everyone who walks through the doors this year. "We usually...
Holiday Decorations At Roosevelt's To Stay Up For Another Week
A local restaurant makes a name for itself each year as a Tulsa Christmas destination. Roosevelt's on Cherry Street turns into a wonderland of lights with thousands of decorations. Guests will see a line outside of Roosevelt's daily and for the past two months, people have started lining up an hour before it opens. Valerie Vandervort was second in line on Monday morning.
Iron Gate Changes Food Pantry To Self-Select System
Tulsa's Iron Gate soup kitchen and grocery pantry is making some changes to its operations for the new year. Iron Gate helps feed people in need across Tulsa and recently changed its pantry to self-select, allowing people to come in and pick out the food they want. News On 6's...
Mother Road Market Helps Tulsans Celebrate The New Year Early
While many will begin their New Year's Eve celebration's on Saturday, one group started early. Hundreds gathered at Mother Road Market for their Noon Year’s Eve celebration, which included tons of fun for the entire family. This was Mother Road Markets first Noon Year's Eve event. There was a...
Williamson Powers SMU To 92-67 Victory Over Tulsa
Samuell Williamson had 17 points and SMU beat Tulsa 92-67 in the Mustangs’ American Athletic Conference opener on Sunday. Williamson added seven rebounds and six assists for the Mustangs (6-8). Zach Nutall hit four 3-pointers and scored 17. Emory Lanier had 11 points. Sam Griffin scored 22 to lead...
Bartlesville Band Performs Live Music At Hospice Facility
Three people from Bartlesville wanted to find a way to cheer people up during difficult times. News On 6's Ryan Gillin shared how the group is comforting others this year.
OHP: Man Dies After Falling Off Bicycle In Sapulpa
Creek County Deputies are investigating after they say a man fell off his bicycle, hit his head and died. According to deputies, it happened near the glass plant on New Sapulpa Road at around 1 a.m. on Tuesday morning. Oklahoma Highway Patrol and the Creek County Sheriff's Office responded to...
Freddie's BBQ & Steakhouse In Sapulpa Closes
A popular Sapulpa steakhouse is closing its doors for the last time after 60 years in business. Freddie's barbeque and steakhouse started in 1962 when Fred Joseph began cooking in the back of a grocery store. Joseph's nephew, Edmond "Tex" Slyman, took over 10 years later and moved the restaurant...
Saint Francis Health System To Host Dedication Ceremony For New Warren Clinic Facility In Owasso
Saint Francis Health System will host a dedication ceremony for the new Warren Clinic facility in Owasso on Tuesday. The 40,000 square foot facility is located at 116th Street North and Highway 169. The dedication ceremony is set to begin at 9:30 a.m.
1 Dead After Northeast Tulsa Fire
Tulsa firefighters responded to a fire that started at around 8 a.m. Monday near North Yale Avenue and East Pine Street. According to fire crews on scene, one person has been killed in the fire. "We had reports he may be trapped in the bedroom," Cpt. Brody Bowman said. "They...
Local Real Estate Agents Talk About Buying, Selling In 2023
The past few years of real estate have been very unpredictable, but local real estate agents think 2023 will be a better year for everyone. After years of ups and downs, real estate agents said 2023 is finally a good time if you're looking to buy or to sell. Jamie...
Oklahoma State Representative Files Bill To Support School Personnel
A State Representative from Tulsa filed a bill to give a pay raise to school support personnel in order to help ease ongoing staff shortages. Oklahoma State Representative John Waldron said the state needs to do a better job of supporting the people who support our children. The Big Yellow...
Crash On Highway 75 Kills 19-Year-Old Man In Okmulgee County
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a 19-year-old man was killed in a crash Saturday morning on Highway 75. The OHP said Dawson Sumner of Beggs, Oklahoma, was pronounced dead at the scene just south of Happy Camp Road by authorities. Sumner was the passenger in a 2019 Ford Mustang that...
Vehicle Hits, Kills 74-Year-Old Man On Turner Turnpike In Lincoln County
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said 74-year-old man was hit and killed by a vehicle on the Turner Turnpike near the Wellston exit. OHP Trooper Foster said it happened Saturday in the eastbound lanes where the man, Thien Tran, was on the side of the road working on a broken down car.
Nowata Police Officer Hit By Car While Directing Traffic
A Nowata police officer is in the hospital after getting hit by a car on Monday. Deputies said the officer was hit while directing traffic, after a car stalled on the side of the road and a trailer went into a ditch. They were going to evacuate the officer by...
Law Enforcement Investigating South Tulsa Robbery
Tulsa Police are investigating after a cell phone store near South Peoria Avenue and I-44 was broken into early Monday morning. Authorities said the store was broken into around 4:30 a.m., and that the intruder used a large piece of concrete to smash out the lower part of the glass door.
Man In Custody After Leading Tulsa Police On Pursuit
Tulsa Police say a man is in custody after leading officers on a chase and then crashing his car. TPD says it happened just before 4 p.m. Saturday near Young and MLK. They say flock cameras alerted them to the stolen car and say the suspect in the stolen car already ran from police three times this week.
Man Charged In Federal Court For Threatening To Kill People At Tulsa Clinic
A Tulsa man has been charged in federal court with threatening to kill people at a Tulsa Outpatient Clinic. Authorities say 31-year-old Zachariah McGuire was arrested on November 14th after he showed up at Ernest Childrens VA Clinic with a loaded revolver. They say he had called the clinic earlier...
