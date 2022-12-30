ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksburg, WV

Dangers of drinking and driving this New Year’s Eve

By Makayla Schindler
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dwlKv_0jyHWcRp00

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – According to DrivingSchool.net , in comparison to an average weekend night, 71 percent more crashes take place with alcohol or drugs as a contributing factor between Dec. 31 at 6 p.m. and Jan. 1 at 6 a.m.

New Year’s Eve is one of the largest global celebrations; this being because it marks the last day before the new year. Common things we see on New Year’s Eve include:

  • Attending parties
  • Watching fireworks
  • Making new resolutions
  • Watching the ball drop
  • Kissing loved ones at midnight
  • Celebrating with a few drinks

While some people like to celebrate the new year with a few drinks, it can be dangerous if you plan to drive home later in the night. AAA East Central spokesperson, Tiffany Stanley, mentioned that the state of West Virginia has a law stating that a Blood Alcohol Concentration (BAC) of 0.08 or higher is considered legally drunk and can result in conviction of a DUI and fines up to $10,000. A BAC above 0.05 alone can result in conviction as well as the revocation of your driver’s license.

Mon. Co. actively seeking new prosecuting attorney

However, losing your driver’s license and receiving a DUI is not the only consequence to drinking and driving. Stanley said, “it’s very important that you make smart decisions and plan ahead of time because one bad decision can cost you property damage, it can cost you bodily injury to others and possibly yourself. You don’t want to turn such a fun occasion into a nightmare.”

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) published a report where it stated that about 32 people die every day in drunk-driving crashes. In 2020, 11,654 people died in the alcohol-impaired driving deaths, which was a 14 percent increase from 2019. The thing that most people tend to forget is that every single one of these deaths were preventable.

There are ways for people to still drink and have a good time, without driving under the influence. The spokesperson suggested having a designated driver or using a ride share program to make it home safely. Another tip she offered was to “wait it out.” If you choose this option, Stanley mentioned that if you feel different, you will drive different. She also added that it takes around an hour and a half for one alcoholic beverage to leave your blood stream. The last tip offered was to ask the host of the party to stay at their house until the next morning or stay at a nearby hotel.

New Year’s Day can also be dangerous for those who are hungover, considering that being hungover is just as dangerous as drinking and driving. Stanley recommended not driving if you are feeling fatigued, nauseous, headaches and weakness. She said, “if you’re not feeling yourself, if you still feel different, then like I said, you’re going to drive different as well.”

12 News advises travelers to keep a lookout for impaired drivers over New Year’s Eve and Day, and to contact local law enforcement to possibly save someone’s life. We also advise to not drink and drive on any day of the year, including special occasions.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

WBOY Daily News

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDTV

Remains of human fetus found behind building in Buckhannon

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities are investigating after human remains of a fetus were found behind a building in Buckhannon. Chief Matt Gregory of the Buckhannon Police Department said the remains were found Monday evening around 8 p.m., according to a release from the BPD. Officers received a call alleging...
BUCKHANNON, WV
WBOY

Motorcyclist arrested after chase leads to Rt. 33 crash

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – A motorcyclist has been arrested after attempting to flee an officer on Route 33 West. On Dec. 30, at approximately 11:41 a.m., Deputy Collins of the Upshur County Sheriff’s Department attempted to pull over a driver on a “Crotch Rocket” style motorcycle on Route 33 after they found that the motorcycle did not have registration, according to a Facebook post from the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office.
UPSHUR COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Driver loses control of vehicle, crashes into power pole

VALLEY BEND, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Tuesday motor vehicle accident in which a driver lost control of his vehicle resulted in the vehicle striking a power pole. According to reports from Deputy L. Elbon of the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, authorities responded to a single vehicle motor vehicle accident in the Valley Bend area just before Kelly Surveying.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, WV
WTAP

Single car runs into building along Williams Hwy

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - At 4:22 p.m., Sunday evening a call reported that a single car had run into a building along Williams Hwy. The building took significant damage but no person involved in the crash was transported to the hospital. The Williamstown police and fire department reported to the...
WILLIAMSTOWN, WV
WBOY

Stories of the Week: December 25 through December 31

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page. A Harrison County man has been arrested after police said they found the body of another man at a motel in Fairmont. Law enforcement impounded a car that deputies said was...
FAIRMONT, WV
wajr.com

Morgantown firefighters respond to Friday kitchen fire

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Morgantown Fire Department responded to a kitchen fire in Wiles Hill on Friday afternoon. An automatic fire alarm was triggered in the 400 block of Center Street at 3:32 p.m. At the same time, a neighbor called 911 and reported smoke and a crackling sound.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

27K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

wboy.com provides news, weather and sports coverage for north central West Virginia, including Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg

 https://wboy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy