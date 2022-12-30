Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Phil's Oyster Bar & Seafood RestaurantM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Why the "Worst Prison in America" was also called the "Bloodiest Prison in America."Sarah Walker GorrellBaton Rouge, LA
Meshell Hale: "Black widow" accused of poisoning ex-husband and live-in boyfriend convicted of second-degree murderLavinia ThompsonBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Goodwood GrillM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
nwahomepage.com
Arkansas set to make strong push in transfer portal
FAYETTEVILLE — The transfer portal taketh and it giveth, but Arkansas hopes to do some taking over the next five days Jan, 4-8. On Monday, Arkansas got some bad news when defensive end Jordan Domineck reversed course and opted for the transfer portal after announcing in December he was returning for one more season.
nwahomepage.com
Arkansas Football: Number’s game (Offense)
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has seen a large amount of players exit the program since the end of the season. A school is allowed to have 85 players on scholarship and Arkansas is hoping to add some recruits this week as the NCAA has allowed a five-day window, Jan. 4-8, for players in the portal to visit schools.
nwahomepage.com
Arkansas offers Notre Dame TE Cane Berrong
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas is searching the transfer portal for a tight end and a new option is former Notre Dame freshman Cane Berrong. Berrong, 6-4, 243, entered the transfer portal on Monday, Dec. 12. “Having the opportunity to come to the University of Notre Dame has truly been a...
nwahomepage.com
Hog Hoops Report with Kevin McPherson (1-1-23)
FAYETTEVILLE, AR. (KNWA/KFTA) – After a week off, there was a lot to catch up on in the Hog Hoops Report with Kevin McPherson. In this episode, the team breaks down the Razorback’s loss to LSU and looks ahead to the two matchups this week. In addition to...
fox8live.com
Tornado watch issued until this evening for portions of the area
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A tornado watch has been issued for the North Shore and west of the lake until 5 PM Tuesday evening. Storms capable of producing tornadoes will continue moving quickly northeastward. Heavy rainfall leading to flooding in vulnerable and low-lying areas is also possible. A flash flood...
theadvocate.com
What's the difference between Cajun and Creole? The answer is more nuanced than you might think.
In Lafayette, you can eat a Cajun Samurai pizza after cheering on the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns football team to victory at Cajun Field, next to the Cajundome. Opelousas recently hosted the Holy Ghost Creole Festival, two miles from the Creole Heritage Folklife Center and two hours from the Creole Heritage Center in Natchitoches.
LSUSports.net
LSU Moves Up To No. 7 In AP Poll
BATON ROUGE – LSU climbed two spots in Monday’s AP Poll to No. 7 following two 20+ point victories to open its SEC slate, including a 69-45 win at No. 24 Arkansas. LSU is one of five remaining undefeated teams in the country. With an offensive attack that...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Josh Williams injury update: ESPN broadcast explains reason for LSU RB's absence from Citrus Bowl
LSU’s Josh Williams is out for the Citrus Bowl against Purdue on Monday and ESPN’s broadcast provided some clarity on why he is out during the game. Williams is apparently out because of a knee surgery that he got following the conclusion of the regular season. The loss...
LSU puts 7-game winning streak on line vs. No. 19 Kentucky
LSU will go for its second straight win over a ranked opponent when it visits No. 19 Kentucky in Southeastern
saturdaydownsouth.com
LSU sets rushing record as Tigers continue domination of Purdue at Citrus Bowl
LSU dominated Purdue in several ways on Monday in the Citrus Bowl, and along the way, the Tigers set a rushing record. As the Tigers went up 28-0, they recorded the 38th rushing touchdown of the season, a school record and broke the previous mark that was set in 2013. It came from Noah Cain, who added his second score of the game, and by that point had 6 carries for 39 yards. The record-breaker was a 9-yarder with 8:23 remaining in the first half.
fox8live.com
LSU nursing student visiting from New Orleans murdered in Belize, reports say
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An LSU nursing student visiting from New Orleans was fatally shot Friday (Dec. 30) in the Central American country of Belize, according to published reports. The student was identified as 23-year-old J’Bria Michelle Bowens of Indianapolis. Bowens graduated from Xavier University in May, and according to...
This Town in Louisiana Has Been Ranked as One of the Coolest Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or visiting the great state of Louisiana, you should add the following town to your list.
Louisiana deer hunter takes 150-class, 10-point trophy buck
A Louisiana man used a childhood Christmas gift to bag a 150-class, 10-point buck earlier this month.
theadvocate.com
As traditional public schools in Baton Rouge shrink, charters, suburban schools grow
Mirroring the state as a whole, public schools in East Baton Rouge Parish are continuing to shed students despite the receding of the coronavirus pandemic. Ascension and Livingston parish schools, however, have rebounded and are growing again. Almost 128,000 students were enrolled in public K-12 schools in the capitol region...
LSU nursing student shot and killed in Belize while visiting family
SAN PEDRO, Belize — An LSU nursing student was shot and killed outside a nightclub while visiting family in San Pedro, Belize on Friday, according to our partners at NOLA.com. 23-year-old J'Bria Bowens and her family were sitting on the back of a golf cart in front of the...
saturdaytradition.com
What Brian Brohm said after Purdue's lopsided loss to LSU in Citrus Bowl
Brian Brohm ended his time in West Lafayette with a massively lopsided 63-7 loss to LSU in the VRBO Citrus Bowl on Monday. Despite the loss, the interim head coach spoke positively of his team, and what lies ahead with incoming head coach Ryan Walters. Speaking to the media after the bowl game, Brohm stated “Coach Walters will inherit a program with a great group of guys.”
West Side Journal
Several ways to support those affected by fatal wreck in WBR
A couple of organizations in the area have developed ways to support the families of the two Brusly High Students killed in the wreck with the Addis police officer on New Year's Eve. Brusly High School released a statement on Sunday that said the school will have a brief school-wide...
WDAM-TV
Mississippi bridge collapses; no injuries reported
WOODVILLE, Miss. (WLBT) - A bridge collapsed in Woodville, Mississippi, at 10:30 a.m. Thursday. The Wilkinson County Emergency Management Agency says a rig driving across the Jackson Point Bridge fell through. The emergency management agency is working with Delta Workover to remove its rig from the bridge. Fortunately, no injuries occurred.
Authorities working to evacuate families stranded after bridge collapse
Mississippi authorities are helping residents get out of a neighborhood after a bridge collapsed. The Wilkinson County Emergency Management Agency said the Jackson Point Bridge in Woodville collapsed Thursday, when a truck driving across it fell through. No one was injured, the agency said. County officials say they’ve been working...
