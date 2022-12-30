ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

nwahomepage.com

Arkansas set to make strong push in transfer portal

FAYETTEVILLE — The transfer portal taketh and it giveth, but Arkansas hopes to do some taking over the next five days Jan, 4-8. On Monday, Arkansas got some bad news when defensive end Jordan Domineck reversed course and opted for the transfer portal after announcing in December he was returning for one more season.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

Arkansas Football: Number’s game (Offense)

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has seen a large amount of players exit the program since the end of the season. A school is allowed to have 85 players on scholarship and Arkansas is hoping to add some recruits this week as the NCAA has allowed a five-day window, Jan. 4-8, for players in the portal to visit schools.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

Arkansas offers Notre Dame TE Cane Berrong

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas is searching the transfer portal for a tight end and a new option is former Notre Dame freshman Cane Berrong. Berrong, 6-4, 243, entered the transfer portal on Monday, Dec. 12. “Having the opportunity to come to the University of Notre Dame has truly been a...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

Hog Hoops Report with Kevin McPherson (1-1-23)

FAYETTEVILLE, AR. (KNWA/KFTA) – After a week off, there was a lot to catch up on in the Hog Hoops Report with Kevin McPherson. In this episode, the team breaks down the Razorback’s loss to LSU and looks ahead to the two matchups this week. In addition to...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
fox8live.com

Tornado watch issued until this evening for portions of the area

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A tornado watch has been issued for the North Shore and west of the lake until 5 PM Tuesday evening. Storms capable of producing tornadoes will continue moving quickly northeastward. Heavy rainfall leading to flooding in vulnerable and low-lying areas is also possible. A flash flood...
LOUISIANA STATE
LSUSports.net

LSU Moves Up To No. 7 In AP Poll

BATON ROUGE – LSU climbed two spots in Monday’s AP Poll to No. 7 following two 20+ point victories to open its SEC slate, including a 69-45 win at No. 24 Arkansas. LSU is one of five remaining undefeated teams in the country. With an offensive attack that...
BATON ROUGE, LA
saturdaydownsouth.com

LSU sets rushing record as Tigers continue domination of Purdue at Citrus Bowl

LSU dominated Purdue in several ways on Monday in the Citrus Bowl, and along the way, the Tigers set a rushing record. As the Tigers went up 28-0, they recorded the 38th rushing touchdown of the season, a school record and broke the previous mark that was set in 2013. It came from Noah Cain, who added his second score of the game, and by that point had 6 carries for 39 yards. The record-breaker was a 9-yarder with 8:23 remaining in the first half.
BATON ROUGE, LA
saturdaytradition.com

What Brian Brohm said after Purdue's lopsided loss to LSU in Citrus Bowl

Brian Brohm ended his time in West Lafayette with a massively lopsided 63-7 loss to LSU in the VRBO Citrus Bowl on Monday. Despite the loss, the interim head coach spoke positively of his team, and what lies ahead with incoming head coach Ryan Walters. Speaking to the media after the bowl game, Brohm stated “Coach Walters will inherit a program with a great group of guys.”
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
West Side Journal

Several ways to support those affected by fatal wreck in WBR

A couple of organizations in the area have developed ways to support the families of the two Brusly High Students killed in the wreck with the Addis police officer on New Year's Eve. Brusly High School released a statement on Sunday that said the school will have a brief school-wide...
BRUSLY, LA
WDAM-TV

Mississippi bridge collapses; no injuries reported

WOODVILLE, Miss. (WLBT) - A bridge collapsed in Woodville, Mississippi, at 10:30 a.m. Thursday. The Wilkinson County Emergency Management Agency says a rig driving across the Jackson Point Bridge fell through. The emergency management agency is working with Delta Workover to remove its rig from the bridge. Fortunately, no injuries occurred.
WOODVILLE, MS

