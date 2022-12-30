Pismo Beach, Calif. -- Tourists visit the Central Coast amidst the wet weather in Pismo Beach and Orcutt and business are staying busy during the holiday season.

Pismo Beach was filled with crowds of visitors.

Restaurants like Splash Cafe and Cool Cat said they were busy during the holiday weekend.

Blast 825 Brewery in Orcutt said they expect large crowds this New Years' Eve weekend.

Blast crew said they will stay open past the midnight countdown.

The post Tourists are traveling to the Central Coast amidst the rain and businesses are thriving appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .