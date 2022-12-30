ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pismo Beach, CA

Tourists are traveling to the Central Coast amidst the rain and businesses are thriving

By Christina Rodriguez
 4 days ago
Pismo Beach, Calif. -- Tourists visit the Central Coast amidst the wet weather in Pismo Beach and Orcutt and business are staying busy during the holiday season.

Pismo Beach was filled with crowds of visitors.

Restaurants like Splash Cafe and Cool Cat said they were busy during the holiday weekend.

Blast 825 Brewery in Orcutt said they expect large crowds this New Years' Eve weekend.

Blast crew said they will stay open past the midnight countdown.

Local Santa Barbara gym sees uptick in enrollments amidst the new year

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- With the New Year comes new health resolutions. Santa Barbara fitness experts like Jonah Tzintzun have seen an uptick in gym enrollments. “For a gym that has roughly 325 people in it, seeing an increase in 47 people is awesome. And I would say that that does speak to the beginning of The post Local Santa Barbara gym sees uptick in enrollments amidst the new year appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Sun comes out for Polar Dip on New Year’s Day

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-People met at the Chromatic Gate before Sunday's Polar Dip. After a New Year's Eve storm the sun came out for the dip on New Year's Day. Organizers including Hugh Margerum were delighted by the large turn out. News Channel forecaster Shawn Quien said the water temperature was in the low 50s. Most The post Sun comes out for Polar Dip on New Year’s Day appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SLO County rainfall totals well above average

Another atmospheric river is dumping rain on San Luis Obispo County, and pushing rainfall totals well above average after three years of drought. During the past 24 hours, the storm brought between .02 of an inch in Shandon to 1.89 inches in Rocky Butte – a mountain northeast of Cambria. The storms have left many areas of the county with almost double the average amount of rainfall from July 1through Jan. 1, according to averages listed on the SLO County monthly precipitation reports.
Cal Trans Update #2 on Highway 1 closure

District:05 – Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, Monterey, San Benito, and Santa Cruz Counties. MONTEREY / SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTIES – The current full closure of Highway 1 from Ragged Point in San Luis Obispo County to 2.5 miles south of Big Sur in Monterey County is scheduled to remain in effect at least through Monday Jan. 2.
