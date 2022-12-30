The Iowa Hawkeyes take on the Penn State Nittany Lions. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Iowa Penn State prediction and pick. The college basketball season is taking a lot of weird twists and turns, and one of them is the nosedive being endured by the Iowa Hawkeyes. This team hasn’t just lost three of its last four games. It’s worse than that. Iowa’s last two losses were extremely bad. One loss was as a 31.5-point favorite against Eastern Illinois at home. The other loss was a 16-point stink bomb at Nebraska in a game the Huskers led by more than 20 at one stage of the proceedings. Losing games is one thing; suffering embarrassing losses to grossly inferior teams is quite another matter. Iowa and coach Fran McCaffery urgently need to halt this downward spiral. If they don’t, Iowa will be headed for the NIT and this season will turn into a complete disaster.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO