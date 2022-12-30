Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
FOX43.com
Local Nittany Lions enjoy the Rose Bowl before the big showdown with Utah
PASADENA, Calif. — The Penn State Nittany Lions are only a day away from the Rose Bowl game, and before the big showdown, they are having fun with the media and teammates. There are plenty of activities and for some local Nittany Lions it's an experience they will never forget.
Here are 5 takeaways from Penn State football’s 35-21 Rose Bowl victory over Utah
Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford had arguably the best game of his career with in the Rose Bowl win.
Three Takeaways from Penn State Football’s big Rose Bowl win
Penn State Football capped off the 2022 season on a high note with a win in the Rose Bowl. It was close in the first half, but Penn State football pulled away late to defeat Utah 35-21 in the Rose Bowl on Monday night. The win secured an 11-2 record...
Digital Collegian
Pair of former Penn State women's volleyball players sign with Puerto Rican volleyball club
Two former Penn State players signed with Criollas de Caguas to play professionally in the island of Puerto Rico. Setter Seleisa Elisaia and outside hitter Kashauna Williams are kicking off their pro careers on Feb. 2, when the league begins its regular season. Criollas de Caguas is known for its...
CFP watch party at Penn State alumni brewery
NORTH HOLLYWOOD, Ca. (WTAJ) — Penn State fans gathered at Lawless Brewery in North Hollywood for a CFB watch party ahead of the Nittany Lions’ Rose Bowl appearance on Monday, January 2. Owner Ben Wallace opened Lawless in April 2021. The Pittsburgh native is a Penn State alum, class of 2004. Lawless’s head brewer Josh […]
Penn State-Utah Rose Bowl Expert Score Predictions
These are the Lions247 expert score predictions for Penn State’s Rose Bowl matchup with Utah. The No. 11 Nittany Lions (10-2) face the No. 8 Utes (8-3) in Pasadena in a game that will kick off at 5 p.m. Eastern and can be seen on ABC. At the time...
College Basketball Odds: Iowa vs. Penn State prediction, odds and pick – 1/1/2023
The Iowa Hawkeyes take on the Penn State Nittany Lions. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Iowa Penn State prediction and pick. The college basketball season is taking a lot of weird twists and turns, and one of them is the nosedive being endured by the Iowa Hawkeyes. This team hasn’t just lost three of its last four games. It’s worse than that. Iowa’s last two losses were extremely bad. One loss was as a 31.5-point favorite against Eastern Illinois at home. The other loss was a 16-point stink bomb at Nebraska in a game the Huskers led by more than 20 at one stage of the proceedings. Losing games is one thing; suffering embarrassing losses to grossly inferior teams is quite another matter. Iowa and coach Fran McCaffery urgently need to halt this downward spiral. If they don’t, Iowa will be headed for the NIT and this season will turn into a complete disaster.
therecord-online.com
Julia I. Mayes
Julia I. Mayes, 97, of Keller St. Lock Haven passed away peacefully at home on December 31, 2022 surrounded by family and her beloved caregivers. She was born in Castanea December 3, 1925, to the late Samuel R. and Lulabelle M. Koch Bechtol. Julia was united in marriage January 27, 1944 to Roy H. “Whitey” Mayes, who preceded her in death July 26, 1995. He was the love of her life and they were truly soul mates. Partners in everything they did. Julia was the oldest and longest living resident of Castanea.
therecord-online.com
Austin Matthew Shade
Austin Matthew Shade, 22, of Mill Hall passed away Sunday, January 1, 2023 at his home. Born September 29, 2000, he was a son of Thomas A. and Tina L. Jerles Shade, Jr. Austin was a 2018 graduate of Central Mountain High School. Austin, affectionately referred to as “Poop” by...
Sporting News
What channel is Penn State vs. Utah on today? Time, TV schedule to watch 2023 Rose Bowl
The Rose Bowl, one of the most prestigious events on the college football calendar, will have a hard time topping last year's thriller between Ohio State and Utah. The Buckeyes overcame an early deficit and managed a 48-45 win to deny the Utes their first Rose Bowl victory. Utah has a chance to finish the job and climb the mountaintop on Monday.
State College Celebrates Annual First Night Celebration
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– A little bit of rain didn’t dampen the annual First Night celebration throughout downtown State College Saturday evening, as people came out to view ice sculptures and take in free entertainment. “We’ve got about 25 free events going on across downtown State College,” organizer Carolyn Donaldson said. “And it’s kind of […]
therecord-online.com
UPMC in North Central Pa. welcomes First Baby of 2023
WILLIAMSPORT, PA – For many, the new year signifies a fresh start and celebration. For Jade Carlli and Ronnie Litchfield, it’s even more special with the arrival of newborn Hendrix Blu, the first baby born in 2023 at a Magee-Womens facility of UPMC in North Central Pa. He...
therecord-online.com
Leatrice V. McSherry
Leatrice V. McSherry, 97, passed away on January 1, 2023, in the home of her eldest daughter, having spent her last Christmas surrounded by her family and loved ones. Although we are saddened by the loss of this great woman, we find much comfort in the knowing that her struggle is over and she is finally at peace, reunited with her beloved husband of 43 years, Max L. McSherry, who predeceased her in 1990.
nomadlawyer.org
Altoona: 7 Best Places To Visit In Altoona, Pennsylvania
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Altoona Pennsylvania. If you want to discover a small, historic town in Pennsylvania, Altoona is the perfect destination. This quaint city is home to several amusement parks, museums, and other exciting attractions. One of the most exciting things to do in Altoona is to...
therecord-online.com
Agnew named new Millbrook artistic director
MILL HALL, PA – Millbrook Playhouse recently announced its first new artistic director in the last decade. She is a Millbrook acting veteran, Shannon Agnew. Recently retired artistic director David Leidholdt posted word of the change:. Dear Millbrook Playhouse fans, patrons, board, and friends,. David here (the tall one);...
State College
Fire Destroys Spring Township Home, Damages 2 Others
One home was a total loss and two neighboring houses sustained damage after a fire on Friday night near Bellefonte. Nine fire companies were dispatched to the fire, which started at about 6:40 p.m. on the 700 block of West Water Street in Spring Township. Undine Fire Company Captain Malachi Moyer reported “heavy fire on the backside of the burn house and 15 feet of fire coming from the windows.”
New owners begin transition to take over central Pa. winery
When Jake Gruver and Dean Miller bought the 250-year-old Robert Armstrong farm in Halifax, Dauphin County, in 2005, they largely saw it as a place to chill during the summer months away from their Florida residence. The idea of turning it into Armstrong Valley Winery, one of central Pennsylvania’s best-known...
PhillyBite
5 Must-Try Buffets in Pennsylvania
Philadelphia, PA - There are several options if you're looking for the best buffet in Pennsylvania. These include Shady Maple Smorgasbord in East Earl, Dienner's Country Restaurant in Ronks, Chen's Mongolian Buffet in State College, and the Lititz Family Cupboard Restaurant in Lititz. These eateries offer authentic Pennsylvania Dutch cooking and are great for sharing a hearty meal.
Teen rushed to UPMC Altoona after tow truck crash on I-99
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A teen and his passenger were taken to UPMC Altoona after crashing into a tow truck that was responding to another crash on I-99, troopers say. A tow truck from Exclusive Towing was traveling in the left lane on I-99 northbound Wednesday, Dec. 28, and attempted to turn left to use […]
Two dead connected in Geisinger shooting investigation
CONYNGHAM TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two people died in separate incidents, yet officials say they are connected through a shooting that occurred at Geisinger Medical Center Danville on Friday. According to the Montour County Coroner’s Office, just after 5:00 p.m. on Friday, 49-year-old Vikki Wetzel, of Berwick, finished her shift at Geisinger Medical Center […]
