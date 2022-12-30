ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 Detroit Pistons players suspended for Friday’s game against the Chicago Bulls for their part in a brawl

By Julia Poe, Chicago Tribune
 4 days ago

Detroit Pistons guards Killian Hayes and Hamidou Diallo will miss Friday’s game against the Chicago Bulls after receiving suspensions for their involvement in a benches-clearing brawl Wednesday with the Orlando Magic.

The altercation in Detroit began when Magic center Moe Wagner hip-checked Hayes as they chased after a loose ball, sending the smaller Hayes flying into his bench. The Pistons’ reaction was immediate: Diallo elbowed Wagner in the back, then Hayes sprang to his feet and followed with a punch to the back of Wagner’s head. Wagner appeared to lose consciousness, slumping into the arms of two Pistons assistant coaches as players from both benches swarmed the scene.

Three players were ejected: Wagner with a Flagrant-2 foul for his shove and Hayes and Diallo for their involvement in the altercation. Hayes earned a three-game suspension and Wagner a two-game ban. Diallo will serve his one-game suspension against the Bulls.

The league additionally suspended eight Magic players — Cole Anthony, Mo Bamba, Wendell Carter Jr., RJ Hampton, Gary Harris, Kevon Harris, Franz Wagner and Admiral Schofield — for one game for exiting the bench during an altercation. Suspensions for leaving the bench during an altercation include a $50,000 fine.

Despite winning 121-101, the Pistons (9-28) are in last place in the Eastern Conference.

The absence of Hayes and Diallo should give the Bulls an advantage Friday at the United Center coming an exhilarating overtime win against the Milwaukee Bucks . But the Bulls often have struggled against bottom-tier teams or those weakened by injuries — as happened Monday in a blowout loss to the Houston Rockets , the last-place team in the West.

