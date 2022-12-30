ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Britain, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Porterville Recorder

5.4 earthquake hits California area damaged in earlier quake

RIO DELL, Calif. (AP) — A moderate New Year's Day earthquake rattled the region of Northern California where a stronger quake nearly two weeks ago killed two people and left widespread damage, authorities said. The earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.4 struck at 10:35 a.m. Sunday about 9...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy