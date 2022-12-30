Three matches announced for next Impact Wrestling

Matt Cardona will take on Chris Sabin while Anthony Greene will make his debut.

Matt Cardona will take on Chris Sabin on next Thursday's Impact on AXS in a preview of January's Hard to Kill pay-per-view.

Sabin is one-half of the Motor City Machine Guns who hold the Impact Tag Team titles. The Guns will defend the gold against the Major Players (Cardona & Brian Myers), Bullet Club (Chris Bey & Ace Austin), and former champions Heath & Rhino at the PPV.

In another Hard to Kill preview, Masha Slamovich will face former Knockouts Champion Taylor Wilde. The two will face Deonna Purrazzo in a three-way at the PPV with a Knockouts title shot on the line for the winner.

Anthony Greene, the former August Grey in WWE NXT, will make his official Impact debut as he takes on Black Taurus. Taurus is preparing for his challenge of X-Division Champion Trey Miguel at Hard to Kill.

Here's the current lineup for next Thursday: