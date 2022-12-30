ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Mathurin, Hield lead Pacers past Raptors for 4th straight

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Bennedict Mathurin scored 21 points and Buddy Hield added 19 to lead the Indiana Pacers to a 122-114 victory over the Toronto Raptors for their fourth consecutive victory Monday night. Myles Turner had 18 points and 10 rebounds, and Tyrese Haliburton added 16 points and eight...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Hail or Fail: Commanders introduce new hog mascot, lose stinker to Browns

A look at the good (Hail!) and bad (Fail!) from the Washington Commanders'24-10 loss to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. Hail: Major Tuddy and the "Hogs" The worst-kept secret in the DMV was revealed at halftime, when the Commanders introduced their new mascot: Major Tuddy, a hog. According to his team-issued bio, Tuddy (slang for touchdown) is a prankster from Upper Marlboaro (get it?) who loves go-go music and mumbo sauce wings. He wears No. 00 because it sort of resembles a pig snout and "works to be a standout teammate." Tuddy's uniform is similar to the design worn by Washington's legendary "Hogs" offensive line, whose members were honored before kickoff.
CLEVELAND, OH

