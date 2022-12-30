A look at the good (Hail!) and bad (Fail!) from the Washington Commanders'24-10 loss to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. Hail: Major Tuddy and the "Hogs" The worst-kept secret in the DMV was revealed at halftime, when the Commanders introduced their new mascot: Major Tuddy, a hog. According to his team-issued bio, Tuddy (slang for touchdown) is a prankster from Upper Marlboaro (get it?) who loves go-go music and mumbo sauce wings. He wears No. 00 because it sort of resembles a pig snout and "works to be a standout teammate." Tuddy's uniform is similar to the design worn by Washington's legendary "Hogs" offensive line, whose members were honored before kickoff.

