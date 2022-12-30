Read full article on original website
Rebels Pursuing Oklahoma State QB Spencer Sanders?
Track the player movement with the Ole Miss Rebels football roster following the 2022 college football season
A Way-Too-Early Look at Ole Miss Football's 2023 Schedule
The Rebels' 2022 season has come to a close. Here is who they will face next fall on the gridiron.
Commercial Dispatch
Alford: Next season will be big if Ole Miss is going to get what it paid for
Sometimes you really don’t get what you pay for. Whether Ole Miss gets what it’s paying for with Lane Kiffin remains to be seen. Kiffin signed a new deal in November that pays him at least $9 million a year. When he signed, there were some in the...
Tigers open new year with disappointing loss at Tulane
NEW ORLEANS – Kendric Davis scored a season high 31 points, combining with DeAndre Williams to score 50 but it was not enough. Memphis dropping a 96-89 decision to Tulane in American Athletic Conference play from New Orleans. Memphis led the game with seven minutes on the clock, but allowing 59 second-half points was too much […]
hottytoddy.com
Gibson Gift Names Gate 32 at Vaught-Hemingway
Terry and Charlie Gibson’s $250,000 gift to the University of Mississippi is being honored by the Ole Miss Athletics Foundation with a lasting family tribute. The Oxford couple’s name adorns Gate 32 of Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, representing in perpetuity the family’s desire to strengthen athletics facilities and help recruit student-athletes to campus.
actionnews5.com
NWS issued tornado warning for parts of North Mississippi
DESOTO, Miss. (WMC) - The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for DeSoto County and Marshall County. The warning will be until 6:45 for Marshall County. There is a confirmed tornado on the ground.
tonyspicks.com
Memphis Tigers vs Tulane Green Wave 1/1/2023 Picks Predictions Previews
The Memphis Tigers will go against the Tulane Green Wave in NCAAB action in Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse, LA, on Sunday, January 1, 2023, at 5:00 PM ET. The Tigers are currently on a three-game winning run and are playing well right now. They will strive to maintain the trend by defeating the Green Wave, which would be their fourth straight victory and 10th triumph in their previous 11 contests.
Black Couple Makes History as Hotel Owners, Acquires Quality Inn in Memphis For $3.85M
Meet Norland James and his wife, Dr. Amina Gilyard James, the owners of the newest Black-owned Quality Inn hotel in Memphis, Tennessee. With the help of a cohort of first-time African American hotel investors, the two were able to acquire the 70-room property located in the Raleigh neighborhood part of the city for $3.85 million.
Tornado confirmed in North Mississippi as severe weather sweeps the Mid-South
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Good Tuesday Morning!. A tornado was confirmed near Olive Branch, Miss., early Tuesday morning. FLASH FLOOD WARNING UNTIL 9 AM. TORNADO WATCH UNTIL 11 AM. Grab the umbrella and take it slow on the roadways. It’s a wet start to the day. Temperatures this afternoon...
Jaylen Smith, country’s youngest black mayor, sworn in
MARION, Ark. — Jaylen Smith, the country’s youngest black elected mayor, was sworn in Sunday morning, and other elected officials gave him words of advice. It was a standing-room-only crowd Sunday morning, as Crittenden County elected officials were sworn into office just nine hours after the calendar turned from 2022 to 2023. Family and friends […]
fox13memphis.com
PHOTOS: Barn collapsed after tornadic storms in the Mid-South
DeSoto County Storm Damage A barn collapsed in DeSoto County after strong storms swept through the Mid-South on Tuesday, January 3, 2023. (WHBQ)
CBS Sports
Tulane vs. Memphis: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
The Memphis Tigers are 14-2 against the Tulane Green Wave since December of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Sunday. Memphis and Tulane will face off in an American Athletic battle at 5 p.m. ET at Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Green Wave winning the first 85-84 at home and the Tigers taking the second 80-69.
Oxford Eagle
Oxford is included in NWS Hazardous Weather Outlook
The NWS in Memphis issued a statement Tuesday morning about a hazardous weather outlook that included Lafayette County and North Mississippi. Isolated strong to severe thunderstorms are expected this afternoon into early Tuesday morning. In addition, 2-3 inches of rain could result in localized flooding. A few strong to severe...
desotocountynews.com
Baby girl is first 2023 newborn at Baptist-DeSoto
Photo: Little Kamauri Anderson and mother Brenda Pegues of Holly Springs. Kamauri is the first baby born at Baptist Memorial Hospital-DeSoto for 2023. (Bob Bakken/desotocountynews.com) The first reported new bundle of joy for 2023 in DeSoto County is a little girl born the morning of New Year Day. The first...
The Daily South
Meet The Memphis Distiller Bringing Whiskey To West Tennessee
Memphis is known for its music and barbecue, but certainly not whiskey. But Alex Castle, master distiller of Old Dominick, seeks to change that. She’s making a name for the city and herself as the first female master distiller in Tennessee after Prohibition. But it wasn’t the spirit that first attracted her to the industry.
New Year revelers flock to North Mississippi for wider selection of fireworks
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — 2022 is almost over and people are starting to think of their New Year’s resolutions, but many are also thinking about blowing things up. Because of legal restrictions, many fireworks not available for sale in Memphis can be found across the Mississippi border in DeSoto County.
Lanes of HWY 385 closed after crash
UPDATE: This traffic alert has been canceled. All lanes are now back open. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — All eastbound lanes of Highway 385 near the Ridgeway exit are currently closed due to an accident. The crash was reported around 5 a.m. MPD says the lanes will remain closed for an unspecified time. Check back for updates.
whitestationscroll.net
Fight or flight at White Station
A few things come to mind when hearing the words White Station High School: academic, diverse and “fight station.” Fight station describes the school’s history of fights between students; compared to “academic” and “diverse,” it is not a phrase Spartans are proud about.
Beale Street bustles as thousands celebrate New Year’s Eve
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With only hours left before kissing 2022 goodbye, many chose to ring in the new year with a party on Beale Street, where thousands of people were expected to celebrate. In addition to locals and Grizzlies fans visiting the entertainment district, FOX13′s reporter Jack Bilyeu, spoke...
