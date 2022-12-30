ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Desoto County, MS

WREG

Tigers open new year with disappointing loss at Tulane

NEW ORLEANS – Kendric Davis scored a season high 31 points, combining with DeAndre Williams to score 50 but it was not enough. Memphis dropping a 96-89 decision to Tulane in American Athletic Conference play from New Orleans. Memphis led the game with seven minutes on the clock, but allowing 59 second-half points was too much […]
NEW ORLEANS, LA
hottytoddy.com

Gibson Gift Names Gate 32 at Vaught-Hemingway

Terry and Charlie Gibson’s $250,000 gift to the University of Mississippi is being honored by the Ole Miss Athletics Foundation with a lasting family tribute. The Oxford couple’s name adorns Gate 32 of Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, representing in perpetuity the family’s desire to strengthen athletics facilities and help recruit student-athletes to campus.
OXFORD, MS
tonyspicks.com

Memphis Tigers vs Tulane Green Wave 1/1/2023 Picks Predictions Previews

The Memphis Tigers will go against the Tulane Green Wave in NCAAB action in Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse, LA, on Sunday, January 1, 2023, at 5:00 PM ET. The Tigers are currently on a three-game winning run and are playing well right now. They will strive to maintain the trend by defeating the Green Wave, which would be their fourth straight victory and 10th triumph in their previous 11 contests.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Jaylen Smith, country’s youngest black mayor, sworn in

MARION, Ark. — Jaylen Smith, the country’s youngest black elected mayor, was sworn in Sunday morning, and other elected officials gave him words of advice. It was a standing-room-only crowd Sunday morning, as Crittenden County elected officials were sworn into office just nine hours after the calendar turned from 2022 to 2023. Family and friends […]
CRITTENDEN COUNTY, AR
CBS Sports

Tulane vs. Memphis: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

The Memphis Tigers are 14-2 against the Tulane Green Wave since December of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Sunday. Memphis and Tulane will face off in an American Athletic battle at 5 p.m. ET at Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Green Wave winning the first 85-84 at home and the Tigers taking the second 80-69.
MEMPHIS, TN
Oxford Eagle

Oxford is included in NWS Hazardous Weather Outlook

The NWS in Memphis issued a statement Tuesday morning about a hazardous weather outlook that included Lafayette County and North Mississippi. Isolated strong to severe thunderstorms are expected this afternoon into early Tuesday morning. In addition, 2-3 inches of rain could result in localized flooding. A few strong to severe...
OXFORD, MS
desotocountynews.com

Baby girl is first 2023 newborn at Baptist-DeSoto

Photo: Little Kamauri Anderson and mother Brenda Pegues of Holly Springs. Kamauri is the first baby born at Baptist Memorial Hospital-DeSoto for 2023. (Bob Bakken/desotocountynews.com) The first reported new bundle of joy for 2023 in DeSoto County is a little girl born the morning of New Year Day. The first...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
The Daily South

Meet The Memphis Distiller Bringing Whiskey To West Tennessee

Memphis is known for its music and barbecue, but certainly not whiskey. But Alex Castle, master distiller of Old Dominick, seeks to change that. She’s making a name for the city and herself as the first female master distiller in Tennessee after Prohibition. But it wasn’t the spirit that first attracted her to the industry.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Lanes of HWY 385 closed after crash

UPDATE: This traffic alert has been canceled. All lanes are now back open. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — All eastbound lanes of Highway 385 near the Ridgeway exit are currently closed due to an accident. The crash was reported around 5 a.m. MPD says the lanes will remain closed for an unspecified time. Check back for updates.
MEMPHIS, TN
whitestationscroll.net

Fight or flight at White Station

A few things come to mind when hearing the words White Station High School: academic, diverse and “fight station.” Fight station describes the school’s history of fights between students; compared to “academic” and “diverse,” it is not a phrase Spartans are proud about.

