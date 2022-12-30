Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From CharlestonTed RiversCharleston, SC
4 Amazing Seafood Restaurants in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Two SC Cities Have the “Friendliest Neighborhoods in the U.S.” According to a National PublicationKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
South Carolina beachgoers describe shape and color-changing sphereRoger MarshKiawah Island, SC
Related
live5news.com
Prominent Lowcountry attorney David Aylor dies, firm releases statement
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has confirmed the death of Lowcountry attorney David Aylor. Aylor, 41, died in his home Monday, Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said. The cause and manner of his death are pending, she said. David Aylor Law Offices Managing Attorney Lindsay...
counton2.com
Driver not injured after colliding with tree in Berkeley County
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Several agencies responded Monday after a driver crashed into a tree off of Halfway Creek Road. According to the Cainhoy Fire Department, the call came in around 1:42 p.m. Arriving units found the heavily-damaged white pickup truck wrapped around a tree on the passenger side.
counton2.com
Driver uninjured after colliding with tree
Less flight delays, cancelations a week after holiday …. Reyne Smith and Ryan Larson tell News 2 Sports what this latest achievement means to the C of C men's basketball program. Laffitte hires new lawyers. High-profile Charleston attorney David Aylor dies: …. Sources close to the investigation tell News 2...
live5news.com
2022 In Review: The top investigative stories of 2022
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - In 2022, the Live 5 Investigates team dug into some of the state’s most complicated, controversial and, in some cases, covered up stories. High-ranking Charleston County Sheriff’s Office official fired. In April, the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office fired Chief Deputy Joyce Smith. The...
live5news.com
IOP Connector reopened following ‘active scene’
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Isle of Palms Police Department says the IOP Connector has reopened Monday following an “active scene.”. Police had previously tweeted the connector was closed on the side going into Mount Pleasant while the Mount Pleasant Police Department responded to the scene. No other...
3 arrested, firearms recovered following pursuit on James Island
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – A vehicle pursuit on James Island Saturday afternoon led to three arrests and the recovery of several weapons. According to Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, deputies attempted to stop a pickup truck for traffic violations near Camp Road and Mount Vernon Drive around 1 p.m. The vehicle fled, leading deputies on […]
abcnews4.com
Driver killed after striking tree on New Year's Day in Berkeley County: SCHP
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — South Carolina Highway Patrol officials say a driver is dead after a crash on Myers Road Sunday. The crash occurred around noon on New Year's Day, Jan. 1. A 2008 Nissan Altima was traveling on Myers Road- about two miles south of Goose Creek-...
counton2.com
WATCH: Cows temporarily escape farm at Ashley Ridge High School
Several cows made a temporary escape from an educational farm in Dorchester County last week. WATCH: Cows temporarily escape farm at Ashley Ridge …. Several cows made a temporary escape from an educational farm in Dorchester County last week. Less flight delays, cancelations a week after holiday …. Driver uninjured...
abcnews4.com
Isle of Palms Connector back open after morning crash, police say
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE: The Isle of Palms Connector is back open, police announced shortly before 11:15 a.m. The Isle of Palms Connector heading towards Mount Pleasant has been closed. The Mount Pleasant PD is currently dealing with an active scene, according to authorities. After an hour the...
abcnews4.com
Fire at Ladson Self Storage shuts down portion of Highway 78
LADSON, S.C. (WCIV) — Emergency crews are on scene at a structure fire at Ladson Self Storage Tuesday morning, fire officials say. Fire officials with C&B Fire Department said eight to ten units are on fire and Highway 78 is shut down in the area for water supply. The...
EMS responds to crash in Georgetown on New Year’s Eve
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials say a crash is impacting traffic in Georgetown Saturday afternoon. According to Georgetown County Fire & EMS, the incident happened at Highmarket Street and N. Hazzard Street around 3:30 p.m. Law enforcement expects to close lanes of Highmarket Street.
live5news.com
Colleton Co. firefighters respond to first call 3 hours into 2023
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The first call for Colleton County Fire-Rescue in 2023 came just three-and-a-half hours after ringing in the new year. Firefighters responded to the 3500 block of Combahee Road around 3:23 a.m. Sunday to a reported fire at a three-story home. Firefighters said they arrived at...
WATCH: Charleston officer rescues Blue Heron trapped in pluff mud
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – An officer with the Charleston Police Department worked to save a Blue Heron that had become trapped in pluff mud. Animal Control Officer Courtney Bayles responded to a call regarding a bird in distress near the Charleston City Marina. Officer Bayless had to complete what the Charleston Police Department called a […]
Grill may have sparked early morning fire at Colleton County home
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Emergency crews responded to an early morning fire at a large home on New Year’s Day which may have started at a built-in grill on the porch. Officials with Colleton County Fire Rescue said they received notice of a fire alarm activation at a home that they referred to as […]
wpde.com
Lanes closed after crash on Highmarket Street in Georgetown Co.
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WPDE) — Lanes of traffic are closed due to a crash on Highmarket Street in Georgetown Saturday afternoon. Georgetown County Fire & EMS reported the crash at 3:38 p.m. near N. Hazard Street. The Georgetown City Fire Dept. also responded. Drivers are asked to use caution in...
counton2.com
Breaking News: Vehicle crashes into Summerville apartment complex (10:00 p.m. Show)
Breaking News: Vehicle crashes into Summerville apartment …. 3 arrested, firearms recovered following pursuit …. 3 arrested, firearms recovered following pursuit on James Island. College football fans talk USC, Clemson bowl games …. MPPD set up checkpoints to deter impaired driving …. Folly Beach brings in 2023 with annual ‘Flip...
1 killed, 2 injured in Orangeburg County crash
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash. The incident happened Saturday, December 31. Troopers say the driver of a car, traveling north on Highway 15, near Mountaineer Circle, about five miles south of Elloree, went off the right side of the Road and struck a tree. Two […]
live5news.com
Charleston restaurants, bars turn to tech to fight fake IDs, underage drinking
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Bars and restaurants in downtown Charleston are adopting a new app as a way to prevent underage drinking on New Year’s Eve. Charleston city officials came together in November to approve the ID scanner pilot program. The program kicked off on Dec. 5 and works through a mobile app called Intellicheck, which scans IDs to verify someone’s identity and age.
1 dead after car crash into tree off Myers Rd
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Troopers are investigating a deadly crash that happened on New Year’s Day outside of Goose Creek. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, A Nissan Altima was traveling north on Myers Road when the driver veered off the right side of the road and struck a tree. The crash […]
Firefighters respond to crash in Georgetown County; lane closures expected
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Firefighters responded to a crash Saturday afternoon in Georgetown County, according to Georgetown County Fire & EMS. It happened at Highmarket and North Hazard streets in Georgetown County, Georgetown County Fire & EMS said. Drivers should expect lane closures and should use caution in the area. Count on News13 for […]
Comments / 1