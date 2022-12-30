ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goose Creek, SC

counton2.com

Driver not injured after colliding with tree in Berkeley County

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Several agencies responded Monday after a driver crashed into a tree off of Halfway Creek Road. According to the Cainhoy Fire Department, the call came in around 1:42 p.m. Arriving units found the heavily-damaged white pickup truck wrapped around a tree on the passenger side.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
counton2.com

Driver uninjured after colliding with tree

Less flight delays, cancelations a week after holiday …. Reyne Smith and Ryan Larson tell News 2 Sports what this latest achievement means to the C of C men's basketball program. Laffitte hires new lawyers. High-profile Charleston attorney David Aylor dies: …. Sources close to the investigation tell News 2...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

2022 In Review: The top investigative stories of 2022

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - In 2022, the Live 5 Investigates team dug into some of the state’s most complicated, controversial and, in some cases, covered up stories. High-ranking Charleston County Sheriff’s Office official fired. In April, the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office fired Chief Deputy Joyce Smith. The...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

IOP Connector reopened following ‘active scene’

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Isle of Palms Police Department says the IOP Connector has reopened Monday following an “active scene.”. Police had previously tweeted the connector was closed on the side going into Mount Pleasant while the Mount Pleasant Police Department responded to the scene. No other...
ISLE OF PALMS, SC
counton2.com

WATCH: Cows temporarily escape farm at Ashley Ridge High School

Several cows made a temporary escape from an educational farm in Dorchester County last week. WATCH: Cows temporarily escape farm at Ashley Ridge …. Several cows made a temporary escape from an educational farm in Dorchester County last week. Less flight delays, cancelations a week after holiday …. Driver uninjured...
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Isle of Palms Connector back open after morning crash, police say

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE: The Isle of Palms Connector is back open, police announced shortly before 11:15 a.m. The Isle of Palms Connector heading towards Mount Pleasant has been closed. The Mount Pleasant PD is currently dealing with an active scene, according to authorities. After an hour the...
ISLE OF PALMS, SC
abcnews4.com

Fire at Ladson Self Storage shuts down portion of Highway 78

LADSON, S.C. (WCIV) — Emergency crews are on scene at a structure fire at Ladson Self Storage Tuesday morning, fire officials say. Fire officials with C&B Fire Department said eight to ten units are on fire and Highway 78 is shut down in the area for water supply. The...
LADSON, SC
live5news.com

Colleton Co. firefighters respond to first call 3 hours into 2023

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The first call for Colleton County Fire-Rescue in 2023 came just three-and-a-half hours after ringing in the new year. Firefighters responded to the 3500 block of Combahee Road around 3:23 a.m. Sunday to a reported fire at a three-story home. Firefighters said they arrived at...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
WJBF

1 killed, 2 injured in Orangeburg County crash

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash. The incident happened Saturday, December 31. Troopers say the driver of a car, traveling north on Highway 15, near Mountaineer Circle, about five miles south of Elloree, went off the right side of the Road and struck a tree. Two […]
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Charleston restaurants, bars turn to tech to fight fake IDs, underage drinking

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Bars and restaurants in downtown Charleston are adopting a new app as a way to prevent underage drinking on New Year’s Eve. Charleston city officials came together in November to approve the ID scanner pilot program. The program kicked off on Dec. 5 and works through a mobile app called Intellicheck, which scans IDs to verify someone’s identity and age.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

1 dead after car crash into tree off Myers Rd

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Troopers are investigating a deadly crash that happened on New Year’s Day outside of Goose Creek.  According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, A Nissan Altima was traveling north on Myers Road when the driver veered off the right side of the road and struck a tree.   The crash […]
GOOSE CREEK, SC

