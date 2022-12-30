Read full article on original website
Fredericktown’s P.J. Reutzel Applebees of Farmington Athlete of the Week
(Fredericktown) Fredericktown sophomore P.J. Reutzel is our Applebees of Farmington Athlete of the Week. She helped the Blackcats baksetball team snap a six game losing streak to start the Central Christmas tournament and then led Fredericktown to a second round upset of the 4th ranked Central Rebels in the semifinals….
Farmington Boys Host Seckman On KREI
(Farmington) The Farmington boys basketball team are hosting the Seckman Jaguars Tuesday night and we’ll have the call on AM-800 KREI. Farmington returns to their home court after taking the consolation championship as the 12 seed at the Central Christmas tournament last week. Farmington won three straight games after dropping their first round game against Ste. Genevieve.
7-Time Winner of Rally in the 100 Acre Wood Killed in Snowmobile Accident
(Salem) When the Rally in the 100 Acre Wood returns to Dent and Washington counties in March, drivers and fans will be participating and watching the event with heavy hearts.
Cozy Scherer – Arrangements Pending.
Cozy Scherer of Perryville died Sunday at the age of 75. Arrangements are pending under the direction of the Ford & Young Funeral Home in Perryville.
Marie Annette Johnson – Service 01/07/23 at noon
Marie Annette Johnson of Georgia died December 31st at the age of 83. The funeral service will be Saturday at noon at Mahn Twin City Chapel in Festus. Burial in Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Festus. Visitation for Marie Johnson will be Saturday morning from 10 until the time of the...
Scouting Returning to Reynolds County
Scouting has become a non-existent activity in Reynolds County, but a leadership group has formed to bring it back for area youth. Anthony Mann was a troop leader in South Carolina and had two sons become eagle scouts. He is working with the Reynolds County VFW and another leader, Maddie Lasewitz to provide a scouting option for boys…
Judith Diane Arkulari – Service 1/3/2023 NOON
Judith Diane Arkulari of Steelville died last Friday at the age of 62. Her funeral service will be Tuesday at noon at Hutson Funeral Home in Steelville with burial at the Fairmount Cemetery in Denver, Colorado. Visitation is Tuesday at 10 o’clock at Hutston Funeral Home.
Robert Emmett Krug Jr. — Visitation 1/9/23 10 A.M. until 1 P.M.
Robert Emmett Krug Jr. of Festus passed away on January 1st at the age of 98. The visitation for Robert Krug Jr. will be Monday (1/9) from 10 AM until 1 PM at the Mahn Twin City Chapel in Festus. Interment in the Laurel Hill Memorial Garden in Saint Louis.
Earl Joseph Lukefahr – Service 1/5/23 10 a.m.
Earl Joseph Lukefahr of Perryville died Friday at the age of 91. His funeral service will be Thursday morning at ten o’clock at Ford & Young Funeral Home in Perryville. Burial will be at the Crossroads United Methodist Cemetery in Bollinger County with military honors. Visitation is Wednesday starting...
Dorothy Blumenberg – Funeral 1/5/23 At 11 A.M.
Dorothy Blumenberg of Farmington died Saturday at the age of 100, eight days before her 101st birthday. The funeral service is Thursday morning at 11 o’clock at Chestnut Ridge Baptist Chutch. Interment will follow at Chestnut Ridge Cemetery. Visitation for Dorothy Blumenberg is Thursday morning at 9 at Chestnut...
Severe weather is likely south of St. Louis tonight
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Thunderstorms are likely this evening and tonight. A few strong to severe storms are possible, mainly south of I-70. The region of greatest risk is south of St. Louis. A strong weather system is charging across the Midwest today and tomorrow. Clouds, fog, and drizzle will be the story during the […]
Hillsboro woman, man hurt in ATV crash near Cedar Hill
Two Hillsboro residents were injured Tuesday evening, Dec. 27, in an ATV accident on Hwy. BB north of 3 B Road just southeast of Cedar Hill, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 5:24 p.m., Alyssa M. Block, 22, of Hillsboro was driving a 2004 Chevrolet Cavalier south on the...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Missouri
Photo byPhoto by Jason Leung on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Missouri and you also happen to love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Missouri that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
29 dogs rescued from western Missouri
More than two dozen dogs rescued from western Missouri last week arrived at the Humane Society of Missouri's St. Louis headquarters on Tuesday.
Inez Mosby – Service 01/06/23 at 5pm
Inez Mosby of Festus died December 13th at the age of 57. The funeral service for Inez Mosby will be Friday evening at 5 at Mahn Funeral Home in Festus.
Suzanne Marie MacDonald-Risinger — Service 1/9/23 10 A.M.
Suzanne Marie MacDonald-Risinger of St. Louis, formerly of Festus, passed away Saturday, December 31st, she was 62 years old. The funeral mass will be Monday (1/9) morning at 10 at Sacred Heart Church in Crystal City. The interment will be in the Sacred Heart Cemetery. The visitation for Suzanne MacDonald-Risinger...
If you live in Missouri and crave a fresh White Castle burger, drive to Columbia, St. Louis, or Cape Girardeau
Update and correction: previously the title indicated you have to drive to Columbia or St. Louis for a White Castle location; Cape Girardeau was necessarily added. This White Castle in Minneapolis, Minnesota is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.Photo byTodd Murray, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons.
MSHP trooper struck by vehicle, injured in Crawford County
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash in Crawford County Saturday that left a trooper seriously injured. The crash happened shortly after 6 p.m. Saturday about four miles west of Sullivan on South Outer Road, which runs alongside Interstate 44. According to MSHP,...
St. Louis restaurant openings and closings: December 2022
The new year approaches swiftly. To help us all avoid cabin fever, the Armory opened its huge doors on six acres of entertainment, food and drinks in Midtown. Meanwhile, the Foundry added to its collection of restaurants and businesses, with Alamo Drafthouse Cinema also opening in December. The comfy, stylish theater has two locations in Missouri, but each spot gets its own theme – in our case, dynamic and colorful with retro vibes.
Places with the most expensive homes in Jefferson County, MO
Stacker compiled a list of places with the most expensive homes in Jefferson County, MO using data from Zillow. Places are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of November 2022. The ZVHI represents a seasonally adjusted price for the middle market for all homes. All 18 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.
