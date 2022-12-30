ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Impact notes: New Hard to Kill match, year-end award winners

By Josh Nason
 4 days ago

A three-way for a future Knockouts title match will take place in January.

Even though Impact Wrestling had a year in review show Thursday, there was some news coming out of the promotion as a new bout has been added to Hard to Kill.

In a match to determine the next contender to the Knockouts title, Masha Slamovich will face Taylor Wilde and Deonna Purrazzo in a three-way. Slamovich recently lost to current champion Grace in a Last Knockout Standing match while Wilde and Purrazzo are former champions.

Grace will defend against Mickie James in a title vs. career match at the Friday, January 13th pay-per-view.

Additionally, Digital Media Champion Joe Hendry called out former World Champion Moose for a match at Hard to Kill, but it's yet to be made official.

Here's the current lineup for the Atlanta, Georgia, PPV:

  • Impact World Champion Josh Alexander defends against Bully Ray in a Full Metal Mayhem match
  • Impact Tag Team Champions Motor City Machine Guns defend against Major Players, Bullet Club, and Heath & Rhino in an elimination match
  • Impact Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace defends against Mickie James in a title vs. career match
  • Impact X-Division Champion Trey Miguel defends against Black Taurus
  • Jonathan Gresham vs. Eddie Edwards
  • Masha Slamovich vs. Taylor Wilde vs. Deonna Purrazzo no. 1 contender's match

Impact also announced the results of their fan-voted awards on Thursday night:

  • Male wrestler of the year: Josh Alexander
  • Knockout of the year: Jordynne Grace
  • X-Division star of the year: Mike Bailey
  • Men's tag team of the year: Motor City Machine Guns
  • Knockouts tag team of the year: Death Dollz
  • One to watch: Bhupinder Gujjar
  • Match of the year: Josh Alexander vs. Mike Bailey
  • Moment of the year: Josh Alexander winning the World title at Rebellion

