Impact notes: New Hard to Kill match, year-end award winners

A three-way for a future Knockouts title match will take place in January.

Even though Impact Wrestling had a year in review show Thursday, there was some news coming out of the promotion as a new bout has been added to Hard to Kill.

In a match to determine the next contender to the Knockouts title, Masha Slamovich will face Taylor Wilde and Deonna Purrazzo in a three-way. Slamovich recently lost to current champion Grace in a Last Knockout Standing match while Wilde and Purrazzo are former champions.

Grace will defend against Mickie James in a title vs. career match at the Friday, January 13th pay-per-view.

Additionally, Digital Media Champion Joe Hendry called out former World Champion Moose for a match at Hard to Kill, but it's yet to be made official.

Here's the current lineup for the Atlanta, Georgia, PPV:

Impact World Champion Josh Alexander defends against Bully Ray in a Full Metal Mayhem match

Impact Tag Team Champions Motor City Machine Guns defend against Major Players, Bullet Club, and Heath & Rhino in an elimination match

Impact Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace defends against Mickie James in a title vs. career match

Impact X-Division Champion Trey Miguel defends against Black Taurus

Jonathan Gresham vs. Eddie Edwards

Masha Slamovich vs. Taylor Wilde vs. Deonna Purrazzo no. 1 contender's match

Impact also announced the results of their fan-voted awards on Thursday night: