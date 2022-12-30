Impact notes: New Hard to Kill match, year-end award winners
A three-way for a future Knockouts title match will take place in January.
Even though Impact Wrestling had a year in review show Thursday, there was some news coming out of the promotion as a new bout has been added to Hard to Kill.
In a match to determine the next contender to the Knockouts title, Masha Slamovich will face Taylor Wilde and Deonna Purrazzo in a three-way. Slamovich recently lost to current champion Grace in a Last Knockout Standing match while Wilde and Purrazzo are former champions.
Grace will defend against Mickie James in a title vs. career match at the Friday, January 13th pay-per-view.
Additionally, Digital Media Champion Joe Hendry called out former World Champion Moose for a match at Hard to Kill, but it's yet to be made official.
Here's the current lineup for the Atlanta, Georgia, PPV:
- Impact World Champion Josh Alexander defends against Bully Ray in a Full Metal Mayhem match
- Impact Tag Team Champions Motor City Machine Guns defend against Major Players, Bullet Club, and Heath & Rhino in an elimination match
- Impact Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace defends against Mickie James in a title vs. career match
- Impact X-Division Champion Trey Miguel defends against Black Taurus
- Jonathan Gresham vs. Eddie Edwards
- Masha Slamovich vs. Taylor Wilde vs. Deonna Purrazzo no. 1 contender's match
**********
Impact also announced the results of their fan-voted awards on Thursday night:
- Male wrestler of the year: Josh Alexander
- Knockout of the year: Jordynne Grace
- X-Division star of the year: Mike Bailey
- Men's tag team of the year: Motor City Machine Guns
- Knockouts tag team of the year: Death Dollz
- One to watch: Bhupinder Gujjar
- Match of the year: Josh Alexander vs. Mike Bailey
- Moment of the year: Josh Alexander winning the World title at Rebellion
