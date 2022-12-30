Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Michigan pair charged with stealing $10,000 in Walmart "cash card" scamAlachua ChronicleGainesville, FL
Authorities say a woman abandoned a missing teen in Clay County site with no intention of coming back.EddyEvonAnonymousClay County, FL
Getaway driver in July home invasion homicide sentenced to 15 years probation and mental health treatment in plea dealAlachua ChronicleGainesville, FL
Florida’s Animal Rescue Shelters Are Over Capacity – One Shelter Is Trying To Find Homes for the ‘12 Mutts of Christmas’Toby HazlewoodGainesville, FL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From GainesvilleTed RiversGainesville, FL
WCJB
Gator women clinch first conference win in 55-48 thriller over Texas A&M
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Deja vu for the (12-3) Gators in College Station, TX. Last season, they upset #25 Texas A&M in double overtime, 97-89. Sunday, they found themselves in another white knuckled fight vs the (5-7) Aggies, but Gators survive 55-48. Florida led 27-22 at halftime after another Sunday special from Nina Rickards hitting a jumper with seven seconds before half. Rickards finish the day with 14 points.
famuathletics.com
Rattlers Return to Al Lawson for SWAC Opener Versus Bethune-Cookman
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. | Florida A&M men's basketball returns to Al Lawson for their SWAC opener versus rival Bethune-Cookman Monday, January 2, 2023, following the women's basketball game. The Rattlers look forward to SWAC play after playing the nation's most challenging schedule during non-conference (number one ranked strength of schedule on...
WCJB
Williston Boys Basketball Top Lovett (GA) 61-51 in Florida Get Down Showcase
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There is no rest for the (10-4) Williston boys basketball team. The Red Devils took down Lovett (out of Atlanta, GA) 61-51. On Wednesday they were in Brooksville, FL for the Nature Coast Christmas Coast finishing with a 2-1 record. Saturday, they were at St. Francis Academy as part of the Florida Get Down Showcase.
Cam'Ron Jackson Determined to Create 'Disruption' on Gators Defensive Line
Florida defensive tackle transfer Cam’Ron Jackson recaps his commitment to the Gators, fit in the defense, long journey to the SEC and more.
BREAKING: DBs coach Marcus Woodson moving on from Florida State for Arkansas
The Seminoles will have to replace at least one on-field position coach this offseason.
Potential candidates for Florida State to replace Marcus Woodson
A look at possible coaching candidates as the Seminoles look for their third defensive backs coach since Mike Norvell arrived in Tallahassee.
Gator Country
DB coach Donald Cox breaks down the Gators’ trio at Under Armour All-America Camp
Three Florida Gator defensive backs are participating in the Under Armour All-America game this Tuesday, January 3rd. Sunday wrapped up the third and final day of full practice as the teams will run a walk through on Monday. Gator Country caught up with DB coach Donald Cox, who has been...
Florida Lands Commitment From Ohio State LB Transfer Teradja Mitchell
Ohio State linebacker Teradja Mitchell announces his transfer to the Florida Gators.
Will Treyaun Webb Become the Next Gators RB to Make a Quick Impact?
Billy Napier praised Treyaun Webb for his production in high school after signing with Florida. Could the Jacksonville product make a similar impact quickly with the Gators?
Florida State grad-transfer offensive tackle shares message on departure from Tallahassee
The transfer ended up making a larger impact with the Seminoles than anticipated.
WCJB
Renaissance group celebrates Saint Benet’s Day in Newberry
NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - Members of the Society for Creative Anachronism gathered in Newberry on New Year’s Day to celebrate a different kind of holiday. It’s called Saint Benet’s Day, a feast holiday that usually occurs sometime around Christmas and the new year. “Medieval and renaissance peasant...
WCJB
Driver runs stop sign and crashes in Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police officers say a 24-year-old driver is dead after running a stop sign on Monday. Officers say the driver was going east around 9:15 p.m. on Northwest Fifth Avenue when he apparently ran the stop sign at the intersection of Third Street. His vehicle hit...
WCJB
Gainesville Health and Fitness: TRX maps system
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The new year has begun and new year resolutions have been made. On this weeks Gainesville Health and Fitness, you can learn about the benefits of the TRX maps system.
WCJB
The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Residents in North Central Florida recognize the 100th anniversary of the Rosewood Massacre starting January 1st. Events are happening all month long. On TV20, we’re airing a special Rosewood report highlighting how one descendant feels preserving this dark chapter in Florida history. Monday is when...
WCJB
Two recover from Keystone Heights hit-and-run as FHP troopers search for vehicle
KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, Fla. (WCJB) - Two people are recovering after getting hit by a pickup truck in Keystone Heights early this morning. At 5 a.m., a 17-year-old girl from Keystone Heights and a 19-year-old man from Jacksonville were walking west on Walker Dr. near Myrtle Ave. when they were hit by a driver who fled the scene.
mainstreetdailynews.com
GNV’s 2022 zoning issue wrapped, plus next steps
Gainesville’s elimination of single-family zoning grabbed the top spot in Mainstreet Daily News’. , and the item is poised to return early in 2023. Mayor-elect Harvey Ward told WCJB that while he can’t make motions as mayor, he believes the single-family zoning topic will appear at the city’s Jan. 5 regular meeting. The meeting will start at 1 p.m. with a 10 a.m. swearing-in ceremony for Ward and three new commissioners.
WCTV
UPDATE: ‘Purple Alert’ issued for Tallahassee woman canceled
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Shannon Dowell was located safely. TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A ‘Purple Alert’ has been issued for a missing Tallahassee woman. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said 51-year-old Shannon Dowell was last seen in the area of 650 Vaughn Lane in Tallahassee wearing a white sweater and blue jeans. Dowell is a white woman, with brown eyes, brown hair, 6′ feet tall and weighs 180lbs.
WCJB
Man dies in UTV crash in Gilchrist County
GILCHRIST COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - An 8-year-old girl was driving a UTV when it toppled and killed the 34-year-old man riding with her. The accident occurred in an open field on County Road 138, less than 10 miles southwest of Fort White. “Details about the crash are still very limited,...
alachuachronicle.com
One killed in rollover accident on NW 3rd Street
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – One person died in a rollover single-vehicle accident tonight in the 400 block of NW 3rd Street. The car came to rest in a yard, and a resident at that property called 911 at 9:13 p.m. The driver was pronounced deceased at the scene. There were no other passengers in the car, and no other vehicles were involved. The crash is under investigation.
3 dead in 21-vehicle pileup on I-75 in northern Florida
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Three people were killed in a massive pileup in heavy fog on Interstate 75 in northern Florida on Sunday, the Alachua Chronicle reported. According to the report, the Florida Highway Patrol said 21 vehicles were involved in a crash at about 12:40 a.m. Sunday near mile marker 414 in Columbia County. […]
