Alachua, FL

WCJB

Gator women clinch first conference win in 55-48 thriller over Texas A&M

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Deja vu for the (12-3) Gators in College Station, TX. Last season, they upset #25 Texas A&M in double overtime, 97-89. Sunday, they found themselves in another white knuckled fight vs the (5-7) Aggies, but Gators survive 55-48. Florida led 27-22 at halftime after another Sunday special from Nina Rickards hitting a jumper with seven seconds before half. Rickards finish the day with 14 points.
GAINESVILLE, FL
famuathletics.com

Rattlers Return to Al Lawson for SWAC Opener Versus Bethune-Cookman

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. | Florida A&M men's basketball returns to Al Lawson for their SWAC opener versus rival Bethune-Cookman Monday, January 2, 2023, following the women's basketball game. The Rattlers look forward to SWAC play after playing the nation's most challenging schedule during non-conference (number one ranked strength of schedule on...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCJB

Williston Boys Basketball Top Lovett (GA) 61-51 in Florida Get Down Showcase

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There is no rest for the (10-4) Williston boys basketball team. The Red Devils took down Lovett (out of Atlanta, GA) 61-51. On Wednesday they were in Brooksville, FL for the Nature Coast Christmas Coast finishing with a 2-1 record. Saturday, they were at St. Francis Academy as part of the Florida Get Down Showcase.
WILLISTON, FL
WCJB

Renaissance group celebrates Saint Benet’s Day in Newberry

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - Members of the Society for Creative Anachronism gathered in Newberry on New Year’s Day to celebrate a different kind of holiday. It’s called Saint Benet’s Day, a feast holiday that usually occurs sometime around Christmas and the new year. “Medieval and renaissance peasant...
NEWBERRY, FL
WCJB

Driver runs stop sign and crashes in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police officers say a 24-year-old driver is dead after running a stop sign on Monday. Officers say the driver was going east around 9:15 p.m. on Northwest Fifth Avenue when he apparently ran the stop sign at the intersection of Third Street. His vehicle hit...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Residents in North Central Florida recognize the 100th anniversary of the Rosewood Massacre starting January 1st. Events are happening all month long. On TV20, we’re airing a special Rosewood report highlighting how one descendant feels preserving this dark chapter in Florida history. Monday is when...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

GNV’s 2022 zoning issue wrapped, plus next steps

Gainesville’s elimination of single-family zoning grabbed the top spot in Mainstreet Daily News’. , and the item is poised to return early in 2023. Mayor-elect Harvey Ward told WCJB that while he can’t make motions as mayor, he believes the single-family zoning topic will appear at the city’s Jan. 5 regular meeting. The meeting will start at 1 p.m. with a 10 a.m. swearing-in ceremony for Ward and three new commissioners.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCTV

UPDATE: ‘Purple Alert’ issued for Tallahassee woman canceled

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Shannon Dowell was located safely. TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A ‘Purple Alert’ has been issued for a missing Tallahassee woman. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said 51-year-old Shannon Dowell was last seen in the area of 650 Vaughn Lane in Tallahassee wearing a white sweater and blue jeans. Dowell is a white woman, with brown eyes, brown hair, 6′ feet tall and weighs 180lbs.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCJB

Man dies in UTV crash in Gilchrist County

GILCHRIST COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - An 8-year-old girl was driving a UTV when it toppled and killed the 34-year-old man riding with her. The accident occurred in an open field on County Road 138, less than 10 miles southwest of Fort White. “Details about the crash are still very limited,...
GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

One killed in rollover accident on NW 3rd Street

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – One person died in a rollover single-vehicle accident tonight in the 400 block of NW 3rd Street. The car came to rest in a yard, and a resident at that property called 911 at 9:13 p.m. The driver was pronounced deceased at the scene. There were no other passengers in the car, and no other vehicles were involved. The crash is under investigation.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WFLA

3 dead in 21-vehicle pileup on I-75 in northern Florida

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Three people were killed in a massive pileup in heavy fog on Interstate 75 in northern Florida on Sunday, the Alachua Chronicle reported. According to the report, the Florida Highway Patrol said 21 vehicles were involved in a crash at about 12:40 a.m. Sunday near mile marker 414 in Columbia County. […]
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL

