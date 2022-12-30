ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WFLA

Pro boxing organization announces transgender category

By Nexstar Media Wire, Aaron Tolentino
WFLA
WFLA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i2EfB_0jyHVMU600

( KRON ) — The World Boxing Council (WBC) announced it will introduce a new category for transgender fighters, the organization’s president told The Telegraph in an article released Thursday. The WBC will begin implementing its transgender program as soon as 2023.

Brazilian soccer legend Pelé dies at 82

WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman also confirmed the news via his Twitter . He says the program will be “developed as a form of inclusion.”

According to The Telegraph, Sulaiman says his proposal will have the WBC do the following:

  • The WBC will issue a “global call” for trans athletes to come forward if they want to compete, with the aim of setting up their own separate league or tournament
  • Trans athletes will not be allowed to compete against non-trans fighters
  • The sport would look to adopt the “at birth” rule, meaning a trans fighter born a man would only be able to compete against a fellow trans fighter born a man

Sulaiman emphasized boxing, under the jurisdiction of the WBC, will never have a fight between a “born man” and a “born woman.” The WBC’s transgender category will be separate from its already-existing men’s (18 weight classes) and women’s (16 weight classes) categories.

Middleweight champion Claressa Shields expressed her confusion about the new program on Twitter . “A man, who is now identified as a woman, transgender, is allowed to fight against me,” she said. That prompted Sulaiman to clarify a born man will never fight a born woman.

The WBC, which is based out of Mexico, is one of boxing’s four major sanctioning bodies across the globe. The World Boxing Association (WBA), World Boxing Organization (WBO) and International Boxing Federation (IBF) are the other three.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

Related
WFLA

3 dead in 21-vehicle pileup on I-75 in northern Florida

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Three people were killed in a massive pileup in heavy fog on Interstate 75 in northern Florida on Sunday, the Alachua Chronicle reported. According to the report, the Florida Highway Patrol said 21 vehicles were involved in a crash at about 12:40 a.m. Sunday near mile marker 414 in Columbia County. […]
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
WFLA

Woman wanted for shooting outside Pasco County bar

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is working to identify a woman who allegedly shot a man outside a bar in Land O’ Lakes on New Year’s Eve, wounding him. The shooting occurred at about 2 a.m. Saturday at the White Room Bar & Lounge, 6472 Land O’Lakes Boulevard. The alleged shooter […]
PASCO COUNTY, FL
WFLA

St. Pete man riding tricycle killed by Publix semi-truck, police say

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — The St. Petersburg Police Department is investigating a deadly traffic incident involving a Publix semi-truck and a man who was riding an “adult tricycle.” Police said at around 6:15 p.m. Saturday, James Joseph Christiano II, 29, of St. Petersburg tried to cross 5th Avenue North from the east sidewalk of […]
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
WFLA

1 dead, 9 injured in New Year’s Eve shooting in Mobile

UPDATE 9:00 AM 1/1/23: Mobile Police sent this news release: On December 31, 2022, at approximately 11:14 p.m., officers responded to the 200 block of Dauphin Street concerning shots fired. Upon arrival, officers discovered that an unknown subject shot a 24-year-old male, and the male was pronounced deceased at the scene. During the gunfire, nine […]
MOBILE, AL
WFLA

WFLA

129K+
Followers
26K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy