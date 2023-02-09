NBA trade rumors: Latest buzz ahead of Thursday’s NBA trade deadline

Bookmark. Save. Do your thing. We will be providing constant updates on this page as it relates to the biggest NBA trade rumors with the 2022-23 season now in full bloom and the trade deadline set for Feb. 9.

Next move for the Brooklyn Nets after trading Kevin Durant

Brooklyn’s blockbuster trade of Durant to the Phoenix Suns was reported during the early morning hours of NBA trade deadline day. It now changes the dynamics for both teams. Among the players Brooklyn acquired, forward Jae Crowder is now expected to be flipped ahead of the deadline Thursday afternoon. He’ll draw strong interest.

We’re also wondering what happens with enigmatic point guard Ben Simmons. NBA trade rumors had linked him to a potential deal. At this point, it makes very little sense for Brooklyn to retain Simmons. There’s also a chance that stud young center Nic Claxton could be moved.

Toronto Raptors star OG Anunoby could be next big-name player moved

Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

We’ve heard rumors about this three-and-D wing being traded over the past several months. With hours to go ahead of the NBA trade deadline, talks are reportedly heating up in that regard.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting that the aforementioned Kevin Durant trade could “escalate” Anunoby’s value among Western Conference teams with contenders looking to find someone to defend KD.

The Denver Nuggets, Memphis Grizzlies, Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors are four teams to keep an eye on.

Los Angeles Clippers looking to trade John Wall

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

This former NBA All-Star just has not been a fit in his first season with the Clippers, averaging just 11.4 points and 5.2 assists on 41% shooting from the field. In fact, the 32-year-old Wall is currently sidelined to injury.

According to NBA insider Marc Stein , Wall is now the subject of NBA trade rumors with the deadline quickly approaching. Stein notes that the Clippers are looking to trade Wall. If that doesn’t happen, they’ll buy out the injury-plagued veteran.

Nic Claxton is a top target for the Toronto Raptors

If Toronto is to pull off a blockbuster trade with Brooklyn, the struggling team would want to bring in this improved young center. Reports indicate that the Raptors are in on Claxton as they decided to what to do ahead of the deadline.

It makes sense. Toronto has been looking for a big for some time now. Claxton, 23, would fit the bill. He’s averaging 13.2 points and 9.2 rebounds on 73% shooting while leading the Association with 2.6 blocks per game.

Orlando Magic listening on veteran ahead of NBA trade deadline

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Orlando Magic have built up a solid young core. This means that they could very well opt to move off some veterans for more assets down the road.

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, Orlando is listening to offers for center Mo Bamba and wing Terrence Ross. New York had been linked to Ross prior to making a move for Josh Hart . The veteran would be a good fit for a number of contenders due to his ability from the perimeter (38% from three on the season). Meanwhile, Bamba offers size and upside. The 24-year-old former top-six pick averaged 8.1 rebounds a season ago.

ith former top-two pick James Wiseman being floated as a possible return for San Antonio.

Brooklyn Nets talking Ben Simmons trade with Toronto Raptors

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reports that a deal would involve All-Star forward Pascal Siakam heading to Brooklyn for a package surrounding Ben Simmons and several first-round picks. Scotto also notes that improved Nets center Nic Claxton has been a part of trade discussions between the two sides.

This leads us to question why Toronto would even engage in trade talks surrounding Simmons. It might simply be to make the salaries work with the Raptors acquiring even more assets to take on Simmons’ bloated five-year, $177.2 million contract.

NBA trade rumors point to Golden State Warriors trade

Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports that there’s an increased willingness from Golden State’s brass to move some young players as the defending champs look to get back on track. “There’s a greater whiff of aggressiveness” according to Slater’s reporter.

Former No. 2 pick James Wiseman and fellow former lottery selection Moses Moody are obviously two names to watch here. However, the possibility of Golden State moving Jonathan Kuminga also exists. Though, that will take a pretty big haul.

Miami Heat talking Kyle Lowry trade

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Miami is looking to move off struggling veteran Kyle Lowry ahead of the trade deadline. The Miami Herald is reporting that Lowry could be moved if front office head Pat Riley believes a trade could help them moving forward on the season.

All of this comes amid suggestions that Miami is interested in making a play for Kevin Durant should he be made available with the NBA trade deadline approaching. Unfortunately for the Heat, there’s no sign that KD will be made available by Brooklyn. The team also lacks necessary assets to pull off a blockbuster deal. Lowry, 36, is averaging 12.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists on a mere 40% shooting from the field this season.

Kyrie Irving trade will have trickle-down effect

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The blockbuster deal that sent Kyrie Irving from the Brooklyn Nets to Dallas will have wide-ranging ramifications. The Mavericks saw their title odds shorten big time. Meanwhile, Brooklyn will now likely make another big move ahead of the NBA trade deadline (more on that below).

But there’s going to be broader ramifications. Someone close to Irving trade talks leaked that the Phoenix Suns had offered up Chris Paul to Brooklyn . Now that Durant is in Phoenix, it stands to reason that Paul will be a member of the Suns once the deadline passes later on Thursday.

Memphis Grizzlies could make a play for Toronto Raptors star

Flush with an excess of picks and two All-Stars in Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr., there’s no reason to believe that the contending Grizzlies won’t be active ahead of next week’s deadline. It’s led to NBA trade rumors linking them to Toronto Raptors wing O.G. Anunoby.

According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype , NBA executives believe that Memphis could be preparing to trade for Anunoby. The price could be three first-round picks and change. At just 25, Anunoby is averaging 17.0 points and 5.5 rebounds on 45% shooting from the field since the start of last season. He’s also an elite-level defender.

Four teams in on Zach LaVine

Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

“The Lakers, Heat, Knicks and Mavericks have consistently been mentioned by league personnel as holding motivations to land LaVine if the time does arrive,” Yahoo! Sports Jake Fischer on Zach LaVine trade rumors .

At this point, it’s highly unlikely that the Bulls will put LaVine on the market ahead of the deadline. Despite their struggles, they have been wanting to build around LaVine and DeMar DeRozan. Averaging 23.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.2 assists this season, LaVine would cost a whole heck of a lot. That pretty much eliminates three of the four teams mentioned above outside of the New York Knicks. With that said, this is one of the biggest NBA trade rumors to watch over the next few days.

Golden State Warriors interested in Philadelphia 76ers defender

According to Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer , Golden State is interested in acquiring two-time All-NBA Defensive Team performer Matisse Thybulle from Philadephia. The idea would be for Steve Kerr’s squad to get a defensive stopper late in game and off the bench.

The former Washington standout is averaging a mere 2.7 points on 44% shooting in 12.1 minutes of action this season. In no way does this mean Thybulle can’t be a valuable contributor to another team. He earned All-Defensive Team honors each of the past two seasons.

Charlotte Hornets could make several players available

Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports

A team that’s greatly struggled due to injuries and off-court trouble, the Charlotte Hornets aren’t headed anywhere this season and could soon begin a firesale. If so, players like Terry Rozier, Mason Plumlee, Jalen McDaniels, and Kelly Oubre Jr. could all be up for grabs, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic .

Rozier is the biggest name of the group, but he still has three years and $97 million remaining on his contract, which could deter some potential buyers. Either way, the Hornets are expected to be trade deadline sellers, meaning several players could receive a ticket out of town.

Bojan Bogdanovic drawing interest from several NBA teams

Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

With the NBA trade deadline fast approaching, teams are ramping up their efforts to secure sharpshooters. That apparently includes Detroit Pistons sniper Bojan Bogdanovic, who’s averaging 21.4 points per game on a tanking team headed nowhere this season.

According to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports , the Cleveland Cavaliers, Dallas Mavericks, Los Angeles Lakers, and Phoenix Suns are just four teams who have looked into landing the rangy scorer. The Pistons are said to be looking for a first-round pick, plus a young player with potential.

