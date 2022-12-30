Read full article on original website
Related
foxillinois.com
Pretrial Fairness Act delayed until further notice
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — On December 31st The Illinois Supreme Court issued a temporary stay of the Pre-trial Fairness Act. The Pre-trial Fairness Act was set to go into effect on January 1st. However multiple counties obtained temporary restraining orders against the Pre-trial Fairness Act that allowed them to...
foxillinois.com
Expert predict mental health outcry amid vacant building fires
28-year-old, Buster Kennedy, is being charged with 3 counts of Arson for starting fires at vacant buildings on the 1100 block of Mattis Avenue (Nov. 25th and Dec. 2nd) and the 100 block of East Hill Street (Dec. 3rd). Champaign County City Clerk, Susan McGrath ,said in cases like Buster...
foxillinois.com
Illinois Minimum wage increased to $13 per hour
SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — Nearly 200 new laws went into effect on Jan. 1., one of them being an increase to the state’s minimum wage. On Jan 1. the minimum wage in Illinois increased to $13 per hour. This is all part of a series of increases made...
foxillinois.com
Shootings down 50% since 2021 in Champaign, police thank community
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — The Champaign Police Department (CPD) reported shootings are down by about 50%. In 2021, there were 259 shootings. In 2022, there were approximately 124. CPD thanks the City of Champaign and local groups for their service which helped prevent more shootings from happening. Champaign's Equity...
foxillinois.com
The first baby delivered in 2023 in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — HSHS St. John’s Hospital delivered the first baby of the New Year in Springfield, Ill. in 2023. Oliver Lee Scott Cloyd, 6lbs, 3oz, and 19 inches, was born at 1:53 a.m. on January 1st. Oliver’s parents, Madison Miller and Kaleb Cloyd are from Litchfield,...
foxillinois.com
Gas prices up in Illinois according to GasBuddy
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The price of gas has increased in Illinois according to Gasbuddy. The average price of gas in Illinois has risen 10.1 cents per gallon in the last week k, averaging $3.24 per gallon. Prices in Illinois are 40.5 cents per gallon lower than a month...
foxillinois.com
Springfield Fire Department responds to a stove fire
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Springfield Fire Department responded to an apartment complex on Lawrence ave between Walnut and New Street for a report of a fire. Officials say that a stove started the fire. No one was injured. Three residents will be displaced due to the fire.
foxillinois.com
A day for the record books
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Tuesday has been a record-breaking day with unseasonably warm Spring-like temperatures. Afternoon temperatures have soared into the low to mid-60s smashing many existing records. Lincoln climbed to 66, breaking the old record of 65, while Decatur set a new record with a high of 64,...
foxillinois.com
Bishop Paprocki release statement in response to the death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Bishop Thomas John Paprocki of the Diocese of Springfield in Illinois issued the following statement in response to the death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI:. “Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI was an authentic example of faithfulness to God and Catholicism, living and preaching the Gospel message...
foxillinois.com
Car hits a tree in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — A car hit a tree on Monday in the 2400 block of Campbell Drive, Champaign. At the scene, there are two Carle Ambulances, more than six police vehicles, one fire truck, and Smiths' Towing and Recovery truck. No information can be released at this time.
foxillinois.com
January dedicated as firefighter cancer awareness month
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — January is dedicated to firefighter cancer awareness month. Officials say occupational cancer is now the leading cause of death among firefighters – surpassing heart disease. During Fire Fighter Cancer Awareness Month The International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF) and the Firefighter Cancer Support Network...
foxillinois.com
Driver gets DUI after hitting a tree
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — A man was taken to the hospital after leaving the road and hitting a tree. At 4:34 p.m. on Monday, sheriff's deputies responded to a single-vehicle crash in the 2600-block of Campbell Drive, Champaign. We're told that George Dorris, 65, left the roadway and struck...
foxillinois.com
Neighbor shoots man after argument, police say
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — A 40-year-old was shot after getting into an argument with his neighbor in the 2400 block of N. Neil Street, police say. The Champaign Police Department was dispatched at 1:54 a.m. on Tuesday for a report of a Shooting with Injury. Upon arrival, police say...
foxillinois.com
UIS hosting art gallery
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The University of Illinois Springfield Visual Arts Gallery is presenting “A tax on a bag and other landscapes,” a solo exhibition presenting new paintings and sculpture works by Chicago-based artist Frances Lee. The exhibition will open on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, and will...
foxillinois.com
First Night Springfield New Year's Eve Celebration
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Springfield celebrated New Year's Eve with fireworks. First Night Springfield has returned after last year's Covid-related cancellations. The family-friendly event returned with free arts and crafts for kids from 1 pm to 4 pm. Local musicians performed from 8 pm until 10 and the fireworks...
foxillinois.com
Man shot and killed on New Year's Eve in Decatur identified
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — UPDATE:. We now know the name of the man who was shot and killed on New Year's Eve. The Macon County Coroner, Michael E. Day, says Jarvis J. Milan, 30, was pronounced dead at Decatur Memorial Hospital at 1:21 p.m. Day says Milan died of...
foxillinois.com
Ringing in the New Year at Noon
The Springfield Kidzeum of Health and Science Children's Museum held a Noon Year's Eve celebration today. The event started at earlier this morning and last until about 2 pm. Staff had activities for the kids such as balloon animals, kids could make their own party hats, they even had a parade around the museum.
Comments / 0