Clinton, IL

Pretrial Fairness Act delayed until further notice

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — On December 31st The Illinois Supreme Court issued a temporary stay of the Pre-trial Fairness Act. The Pre-trial Fairness Act was set to go into effect on January 1st. However multiple counties obtained temporary restraining orders against the Pre-trial Fairness Act that allowed them to...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Expert predict mental health outcry amid vacant building fires

28-year-old, Buster Kennedy, is being charged with 3 counts of Arson for starting fires at vacant buildings on the 1100 block of Mattis Avenue (Nov. 25th and Dec. 2nd) and the 100 block of East Hill Street (Dec. 3rd). Champaign County City Clerk, Susan McGrath ,said in cases like Buster...
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
Illinois Minimum wage increased to $13 per hour

SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — Nearly 200 new laws went into effect on Jan. 1., one of them being an increase to the state’s minimum wage. On Jan 1. the minimum wage in Illinois increased to $13 per hour. This is all part of a series of increases made...
ILLINOIS STATE
Shootings down 50% since 2021 in Champaign, police thank community

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — The Champaign Police Department (CPD) reported shootings are down by about 50%. In 2021, there were 259 shootings. In 2022, there were approximately 124. CPD thanks the City of Champaign and local groups for their service which helped prevent more shootings from happening. Champaign's Equity...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
The first baby delivered in 2023 in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — HSHS St. John’s Hospital delivered the first baby of the New Year in Springfield, Ill. in 2023. Oliver Lee Scott Cloyd, 6lbs, 3oz, and 19 inches, was born at 1:53 a.m. on January 1st. Oliver’s parents, Madison Miller and Kaleb Cloyd are from Litchfield,...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Gas prices up in Illinois according to GasBuddy

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The price of gas has increased in Illinois according to Gasbuddy. The average price of gas in Illinois has risen 10.1 cents per gallon in the last week k, averaging $3.24 per gallon. Prices in Illinois are 40.5 cents per gallon lower than a month...
ILLINOIS STATE
Springfield Fire Department responds to a stove fire

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Springfield Fire Department responded to an apartment complex on Lawrence ave between Walnut and New Street for a report of a fire. Officials say that a stove started the fire. No one was injured. Three residents will be displaced due to the fire.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
A day for the record books

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Tuesday has been a record-breaking day with unseasonably warm Spring-like temperatures. Afternoon temperatures have soared into the low to mid-60s smashing many existing records. Lincoln climbed to 66, breaking the old record of 65, while Decatur set a new record with a high of 64,...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Car hits a tree in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — A car hit a tree on Monday in the 2400 block of Campbell Drive, Champaign. At the scene, there are two Carle Ambulances, more than six police vehicles, one fire truck, and Smiths' Towing and Recovery truck. No information can be released at this time.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
January dedicated as firefighter cancer awareness month

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — January is dedicated to firefighter cancer awareness month. Officials say occupational cancer is now the leading cause of death among firefighters – surpassing heart disease. During Fire Fighter Cancer Awareness Month The International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF) and the Firefighter Cancer Support Network...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Driver gets DUI after hitting a tree

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — A man was taken to the hospital after leaving the road and hitting a tree. At 4:34 p.m. on Monday, sheriff's deputies responded to a single-vehicle crash in the 2600-block of Campbell Drive, Champaign. We're told that George Dorris, 65, left the roadway and struck...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Neighbor shoots man after argument, police say

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — A 40-year-old was shot after getting into an argument with his neighbor in the 2400 block of N. Neil Street, police say. The Champaign Police Department was dispatched at 1:54 a.m. on Tuesday for a report of a Shooting with Injury. Upon arrival, police say...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
UIS hosting art gallery

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The University of Illinois Springfield Visual Arts Gallery is presenting “A tax on a bag and other landscapes,” a solo exhibition presenting new paintings and sculpture works by Chicago-based artist Frances Lee. The exhibition will open on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, and will...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
First Night Springfield New Year's Eve Celebration

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Springfield celebrated New Year's Eve with fireworks. First Night Springfield has returned after last year's Covid-related cancellations. The family-friendly event returned with free arts and crafts for kids from 1 pm to 4 pm. Local musicians performed from 8 pm until 10 and the fireworks...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Man shot and killed on New Year's Eve in Decatur identified

DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — UPDATE:. We now know the name of the man who was shot and killed on New Year's Eve. The Macon County Coroner, Michael E. Day, says Jarvis J. Milan, 30, was pronounced dead at Decatur Memorial Hospital at 1:21 p.m. Day says Milan died of...
DECATUR, IL
Ringing in the New Year at Noon

The Springfield Kidzeum of Health and Science Children's Museum held a Noon Year's Eve celebration today. The event started at earlier this morning and last until about 2 pm. Staff had activities for the kids such as balloon animals, kids could make their own party hats, they even had a parade around the museum.
SPRINGFIELD, IL

