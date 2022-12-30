Read full article on original website
Obituary: Thelma Rhodes
Thelma G. Rhodes, 93, of Gibson City peacefully passed away at 7:55 am Monday December 26, 2022 at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center in Urbana. A private family service was held Saturday December 31, 2022 at the First Christian Church in Gibson City. Memorial contributions may be made to the First Christian Church.
New year, new office for Ford County Chronicle
PAXTON — The Ford County Chronicle’s new office is in an old building — one of Paxton’s oldest, in fact. Nestled in the northwest corner of the second floor of the four-story brick building — which also happens to be the tallest in all of Ford County — is the modest, yet marvelous, newly renovated room where Chronicle co-publishers Will Brumleve and Andrew Rosten will soon call their “home away from home.”
