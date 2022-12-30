PAXTON — The Ford County Chronicle’s new office is in an old building — one of Paxton’s oldest, in fact. Nestled in the northwest corner of the second floor of the four-story brick building — which also happens to be the tallest in all of Ford County — is the modest, yet marvelous, newly renovated room where Chronicle co-publishers Will Brumleve and Andrew Rosten will soon call their “home away from home.”

