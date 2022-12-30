ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

wmay.com

License Plate Renewal Fees To Go Down For Some

Some Illinois drivers will see a reduction in the cost of their license plate stickers in 2023. Participants in the Illinois Department on Aging’s Benefits Access program will see the renewal cost fall from $24 to just $10. The program is open to low-income older drivers and persons with disabilities.
The Center Square

Illinois quick hits: FOID card renewal changes in new year; Lawmakers back in Springfield Wednesday

Illinoisans with fingerprints on file with Illinois State Police will have their Firearm Owner ID Card automatically renewed. The new measure was part of an update to the FOID law and allows for the voluntary fingerprint option for automatic renewals to kick in at the start of the year. ISP will check the fingerprints against criminal databases for possible FOID card and Concealed Carry License prohibitors.
NBC Chicago

Notice a Higher Bill at the Gas Pump? The Gas Tax in Illinois Officially Went Up

If you thought your bill at the gas station was higher than usual recently, it probably was. That's because Illinois' gas tax officially went up at the start of 2023. Due to better-than-expected revenue projections and escalating inflation, the state of Illinois paused the annual increase in gasoline taxes and its tax on grocery items for a period of time, but both levies are making a return in the new year.
WEHT/WTVW

IL: FOID card to automatically renew for people with fingerprints on file

ILLINOIS (WEHT) – The Illinois State Police (ISP) says as of January 1, 2023, upon a Firearms Transaction Inquiry Program (FTIP) approval, ISP will automatically renew a person’s Firearm Owner’s Identification Card (FOID) for people who have submitted a full set of fingerprints to ISP, specifically for their FOID card or Concealed Carry License. Police […]
25newsnow.com

Area counties won’t eliminate cash bail Jan. 1 as Illinois Supreme Court is asked to weigh in

(25 News Now) - Attorney General Kwame Raoul filed the formal paperwork on Friday to appeal a ruling on the elimination of cash bail to the Illinois Supreme Court. A Kankakee County judge late Wednesday declared the controversial SAFE-T-Act provision unconstitutional because the legislature does not have the authority to make decisions about pretrial release. The judge said that power rests with the judicial branch.
khqa.com

FOID card renewal simplified for 2023

As we head into the new year, Firearm Owner's Identification card renewal may be a bit different for some individuals. Upon a Firearms Transaction Inquiry Program approval, the Illinois State Patrol will automatically renew a persons FOID for those who submitted a full set of fingerprints to ISP specifically for their FOID or conceal carry license beginning January 1st.
97ZOK

Another Fight Breaks Out At Famous Illinois Fast Food Restaurant

Seems like this popular fast food restaurant is having some anger issue problems. I understand we've experienced some crazy times over the last couple of years and it's really starting to freak people out. At the drop of the hat, they turn into the Hulk and lose their s**t. Fights are breaking out in the most unusual places.
southernillinoisnow.com

State enters 2023 with official State Snake and Rock

Illinois is getting a few new designations in 2023. Among the new laws taking effect in January included naming Dolostone as the official state rock of Illinois and choosing the Eastern Milksnake as the official state senate. Senator Dale Fowler sponsored that bill last spring, saying the name came from...
wmay.com

The City in Illinois Where the Most Guns Are Linked to Crime

The United States is the only country in the world with more civilian-owned firearms than people. While most of the nearly 400 million firearms in the U.S. belong to law-abiding citizens, some portion of them inevitably end up in the wrong hands. Every year, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms,...
97X

You Won’t Believe Why Illinois Fast Food Worker Shot His Manager

Fast food manager is shot for calling out his lazy employee. Bad Managers, Employees, And Co-Workers At Jobs In Illinois. I don't care where you work or what kind of job you have. You're always going to run into bad people. It could be a horrible boss. There are the possibilities of awful employees. Don't forget about terrible co-workers. It makes for a miserable experience. We've all been through it. Of course, it can make you mad. Hopefully, not angry enough to do something foolish.
CBS Chicago

New Illinois laws for 2023 to affect drivers of all ages

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Heading into 2023, a slew of new Illinois state laws will go into effect at the start of the New Year.As CBS 2's Marissa Perlman reports, there are changes for when you get behind the wheel of a car – whether you're a teen or an adult.The first law, H.B. 3772, is good news if you have been the victim of a carjacking. Chicago and its suburbs have seen a big bump in such crimes – and the law aims to ease the burden on victims, who will not be liable for violations, impounding fees, or fines...
