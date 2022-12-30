Read full article on original website
License Plate Renewal Fees To Go Down For Some
Some Illinois drivers will see a reduction in the cost of their license plate stickers in 2023. Participants in the Illinois Department on Aging’s Benefits Access program will see the renewal cost fall from $24 to just $10. The program is open to low-income older drivers and persons with disabilities.
Illinois quick hits: FOID card renewal changes in new year; Lawmakers back in Springfield Wednesday
Illinoisans with fingerprints on file with Illinois State Police will have their Firearm Owner ID Card automatically renewed. The new measure was part of an update to the FOID law and allows for the voluntary fingerprint option for automatic renewals to kick in at the start of the year. ISP will check the fingerprints against criminal databases for possible FOID card and Concealed Carry License prohibitors.
Notice a Higher Bill at the Gas Pump? The Gas Tax in Illinois Officially Went Up
If you thought your bill at the gas station was higher than usual recently, it probably was. That's because Illinois' gas tax officially went up at the start of 2023. Due to better-than-expected revenue projections and escalating inflation, the state of Illinois paused the annual increase in gasoline taxes and its tax on grocery items for a period of time, but both levies are making a return in the new year.
Illinois State Supreme Court puts 'SAFE-T' cash bail act on hold, one day before it was to start
CHICAGO - The Illinois Supreme Court announced on Saturday night that the state's cash bail system would not end on Sunday, January 1 – the day that the controversial SAFE-T Act was supposed to go into effect. The emergency motion for supervisory order means that the court will decide...
Better Business Bureau shares top scams of 2022
The Better Business Bureau of Chicago and Northern Illinois shows the most menacing problem in our area remains Online Purchase Scams, still dominating the #1 position for the third year in a row.
Area counties won’t eliminate cash bail Jan. 1 as Illinois Supreme Court is asked to weigh in
(25 News Now) - Attorney General Kwame Raoul filed the formal paperwork on Friday to appeal a ruling on the elimination of cash bail to the Illinois Supreme Court. A Kankakee County judge late Wednesday declared the controversial SAFE-T-Act provision unconstitutional because the legislature does not have the authority to make decisions about pretrial release. The judge said that power rests with the judicial branch.
Attorney General not pleased with last-minute efforts to block parts of SAFE-T Act
Attorney General Kwame Raoul is expressing his frustration with the last-minute effort of some States Attorneys around the state to block the start of the SAFE-T acts cashless bail system. Raoul calls the actions seeking the temporary restraining orders as improperly entered on the last business day before January 1st...
Another Fight Breaks Out At Famous Illinois Fast Food Restaurant
Seems like this popular fast food restaurant is having some anger issue problems. I understand we've experienced some crazy times over the last couple of years and it's really starting to freak people out. At the drop of the hat, they turn into the Hulk and lose their s**t. Fights are breaking out in the most unusual places.
Illinois lowering license plate fees for older, disabled drivers
(WTVO) — Older adults and people with disabilities might see their annual license plate renewal fee reduced in the new year. The Illinois Department of Aging announced Wednesday that drivers who qualify for the department’s “Benefit Access Program” will only pay $10 for their license plate stickers in 2023. They are currently paying $24. “During […]
Bryan Kohberger seen on bodycam video during Indiana traffic stop
Bryan Kohberger was stopped last month in Indiana while on a cross-country road trip with his father to the family's home in Pennsylvania.
Is a front license plate required in Missouri?
As people hit the roads for Memorial Day weekend, motorists may see some vehicles without a front license plate attached. This may leave some travelers confused as to whether that Is that allowed in Missouri and Illinois?
State enters 2023 with official State Snake and Rock
Illinois is getting a few new designations in 2023. Among the new laws taking effect in January included naming Dolostone as the official state rock of Illinois and choosing the Eastern Milksnake as the official state senate. Senator Dale Fowler sponsored that bill last spring, saying the name came from...
The City in Illinois Where the Most Guns Are Linked to Crime
The United States is the only country in the world with more civilian-owned firearms than people. While most of the nearly 400 million firearms in the U.S. belong to law-abiding citizens, some portion of them inevitably end up in the wrong hands. Every year, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms,...
New Illinois Driving Laws For 2023 Are Now in Effect. Here's What They Are
If you hold an Illinois driver's license, several new driving laws in effect for 2023 may impact you. According to Chicago personal injury attorney Lance D. Northcutt, one of the bigger changes is a shift in language for a number of laws related to traffic collisions. The change replaces the word "accident" with "crash."
You Won’t Believe Why Illinois Fast Food Worker Shot His Manager
Fast food manager is shot for calling out his lazy employee. Bad Managers, Employees, And Co-Workers At Jobs In Illinois. I don't care where you work or what kind of job you have. You're always going to run into bad people. It could be a horrible boss. There are the possibilities of awful employees. Don't forget about terrible co-workers. It makes for a miserable experience. We've all been through it. Of course, it can make you mad. Hopefully, not angry enough to do something foolish.
New Illinois laws for 2023 to affect drivers of all ages
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Heading into 2023, a slew of new Illinois state laws will go into effect at the start of the New Year.As CBS 2's Marissa Perlman reports, there are changes for when you get behind the wheel of a car – whether you're a teen or an adult.The first law, H.B. 3772, is good news if you have been the victim of a carjacking. Chicago and its suburbs have seen a big bump in such crimes – and the law aims to ease the burden on victims, who will not be liable for violations, impounding fees, or fines...
