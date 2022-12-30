ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Young optimistic Tech will figure out road struggles

(WCYB) — Whether it's at home or at a neutral site, the Virginia Tech men's basketball team has been stellar. The Hokies are 11-0, whether at Cassell Coliseum or a neutral site. However, true road games haven't gone the Hokies way. With Saturday's loss to Wake Forest, Virginia Tech...
BLACKSBURG, VA
Amoore's free throws put No. 7 Virginia Tech over No. 13 UNC

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Georgia Amoore hit three free throws with 1.8 seconds remaining to lift No. 7 Virginia Tech to a 68-65 victory over No. 13 North Carolina on Sunday. Amoore finished with a game-high 24 points, connecting on 7 of 17 from the floor, including a career-high six 3-pointers for the Hokies (12-2, 2-2 Atlantic Coast Conference), who registered their first victory over a ranked team this season.
BLACKSBURG, VA

