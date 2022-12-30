JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Two things that've plagued ETSU this season are games decided by one possession and games that are played on the road. ETSU head coach Desmond Oliver says the Bucs took a step in the right direction winning their first two conference games against Wofford and VMI, both games that were on the road.

JOHNSON CITY, TN ・ 13 HOURS AGO