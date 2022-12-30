Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Almost One Year Later And Alexis Ware Is Still Missing With No New Clues In Her DisappearanceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedGreenville, SC
Suspicious Package Brings Emergency Crew to a Walmart in South CarolinaTy D.Greenville, SC
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina AndrasGreenville, SC
Two SC Cities Were Named the “Friendliest Cities in the U.S.”Kennardo G. JamesGreenville, SC
ETSU confidence growing after two road wins
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Two things that've plagued ETSU this season are games decided by one possession and games that are played on the road. ETSU head coach Desmond Oliver says the Bucs took a step in the right direction winning their first two conference games against Wofford and VMI, both games that were on the road.
Haynes' 15 lead East Tennessee State past VMI 64-50
LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) — Jalen Haynes scored 15 points as East Tennessee State beat VMI 64-50 on Saturday. Haynes added eight rebounds for the Buccaneers (6-9, 2-0 Southern Conference). Deanthony Tipler was 5 of 7 shooting, including 2 for 3 from distance, and went 1 for 3 from the line to add 13 points. Jordan King recorded 10 points and shot 4 for 10, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc.
Emory & Henry women's basketball falls to Concord
EMORY, Va. (WCYB) — After trailing by 21 points at halftime, Emory & Henry closed the deficit to single digits but ultimately fell short against Concord 81-70. Sullivan Central grad Breanna Yarber scored a game-high 20 points while Greeneville High grad Brylee Jones pitched in with 12 points. Abbie...
Folley leads ETSU past Converse to close non-conference play
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — The ETSU women's basketball team defeated Converse 82-35 Saturday afternoon inside Brooks Gym to conclude 2022 in addition to the non-conference schedule. Guard Kendall Folley led the Bucs with a career-high 17 points. Journee McDaniel was the other scorer in double-figures with 13 points.
Daniel Boone High School gym flooring damaged after sprinkler pipe bursts
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Four schools within the Washington County, Tennessee School system are facing damage after flooding due to bursting pipes from the cold weather. School officials are saying the damage to the gym flooring at Daniel Boone High School is irreparable. That's just something that we...
Drive-by shooting damages vehicles in Bristol, Virginia
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Police are investigating a drive-by shooting that damaged vehicles in Bristol, Virginia, Monday night. According to the police department, officers responded to a home near the intersection of Meadow Drive and Garden Lane at 7:30 p.m. No one was injured, but officers believe the shots...
Vehicle shot in Kingsport, investigation underway, police say
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — A vehicle was shot in Kingsport and an investigation is underway, according to police. The Kingsport Police Department responded to a shots fired report in the area of Robertson Street and Nelson Street at around 11 p.m. Friday. Officers found spent shell casings in the area and an apparently unoccupied vehicle was found to have been shot.
Man dead after shooting in Kingsport
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — UPDATE: (1/2 10:30 p.m.) - A man is dead after a shooting in Kingsport, according to police. Patrol officers and detectives responded to the 500 block of Bellvue Avenue in the Sevier Terrace area Monday night. According to police, one adult male is dead from...
Hikers rescued in Greene County
Greene County crews rescued two hikers in the Sampson Mountain wilderness near Horse Creek Park after efforts that lasted 16 hours Saturday. Authorities say the two had hiked during the day on Friday but called 911 after later realizing they would not make it to their car before dark. Rescuers...
Man arrested after Wise County bomb threats
WISE COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — A Wise man has been arrested after multiple bomb threats in Wise County Friday. According to investigators, David Lee Graham has been charged with two felony counts of making bomb threats. On Friday around 3:30 p.m., authorities say Wise County central dispatch received a...
Gym holds 12 hour bike challenge to raise money for Speedway Children's Charities
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — Members of CrossFit 423 are riding into the new year. From 7 a.m- 7p.m, teams of four took turns on a bicycle, burning as many calories as they can. Justin Wade owner of CrossFit 423, says they're raising money for the Speedway Children's Charities. We're...
