Warmer Weather Allows Golfers To Swing Into The New Year

This time last week, Oklahomans were dealing with a major blast of winter.

The Canyon at Blackjack Ridge said it was prepared to end the year with tarps on the greens. Instead, players are swinging into the New Year.

From completely bundled up last week to teeing off on the greens, Oklahoma's weather went from 0 to 70 really quick.

Golfers Shannon Harp and her son Ollie said it was a chance to get outdoors they couldn't pass up.

“It was great. We didn't even keep score. We were just glad we were out here playing,” Harp said.

Golfer Mike Gray said it was a spontaneous decision when he and his family decided to play.

"We had no clue what the weather was going to be like,” Gray said. "I didn't think we'd play again in a month or two."

Staff at The Canyons at Blackjack Ridge in Sand Springs said they weren’t the only ones out golfing.

“We had a couple of rough days last week with the cold snap with our Bermuda greens putting covers on them,” Brain Talley, The Canyons Director of Golf, said. "Yesterday was the first day we uncovered [the course]."

More than 170 golfers played at the course today. Beating the previous day’s turnout by 100.

“It's a good way to finish out the end of the year with a little warm streak this week. Can't complain. Mother Nature's been pretty good to us so far,” Talley said.

The remainder of 2022 has a few more opportunities to enjoy mild temperatures.

Meteorologist Travis Meyer is tracking strong system that will bring storm changes in to kick off the new year.