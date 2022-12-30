ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

8newsnow.com

Excitement stirring for return of CES in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) is set to return to Las Vegas in 2023. Beyond the cool new gadgets, apps, and tools, the CES also brings in massive crowds of people from all over the globe. “It is all about exposure, getting the word out about...
stupiddope.com

6 Best Recreational Cannabis Dispensaries in Las Vegas

Las Vegas is home to some of the best recreational cannabis dispensaries in the country. With a wide variety of high-quality products and knowledgeable staff, these dispensaries make it easy for visitors and residents alike to enjoy the benefits of cannabis. But with so many options to choose from, it can be tough to know which dispensaries are the best. That’s why we’ve compiled a list of the top six recreational cannabis dispensaries in Las Vegas, based on data from Yelp and Weedmaps.
luxury-houses.net

An Entertainers Dream Home with Tropical Resort Style Yard Boasts Strip and Mountain Views in Las Vegas Asking for $3 Million

7 Eagle Knoll Court Home in Las Vegas, Nevada for Sale. 7 Eagle Knoll Court, Las Vegas, Nevada is truly a private resort located in the prestigious Southern Highlands Golf Club and closed to shopping, dining and has easy freeway access. This Home in Las Vegas offers 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 6,200 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 7 Eagle Knoll Court, please contact Koby A. Callahan (Phone: 406-210-8097) at Las Vegas Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
8newsnow.com

Dog found shot multiple times on side of road in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Animal Protection Services rushed a “sweet and loving” dog named Max to the Animal Foundation for medical care after he was found shot multiple times on the side of the road on the far east side of Las Vegas. Max was found on...
news3lv.com

#News3NYE: Las Vegas welcomes 2023 with flawless fireworks show

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas has said farewell to 2022 and welcomed 2023. The city hosted multiple parties and celebrations for New Year's Eve Saturday night, as local officials planned for hundreds of thousands of people to descend on the Las Vegas Strip and downtown areas. The fireworks...
Fox5 KVVU

Security measures in place to welcome 400,000 to Las Vegas for New Year’s Eve

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Fireworks will light up the sky and concerts will be packed with people for New Year’s Eve in Las Vegas. “And the way the calendar plays out everyone’s going to be hanging around really until Monday,” Circa Las Vegas CEO Derek Stevens said. “This is going to be the busiest New Year’s downtown Vegas has ever seen.”
news3lv.com

Las Vegas public schools dealing with internet outage

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Public schools in the Las Vegas valley are dealing with an internet outage as students return to class Tuesday morning. The Clark County School District said students and employees might have problems connecting with virtual class sessions and other resources. School safety is not an...
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas Fire & Rescue accepting applications for explorer program

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Fire & Rescue announced that it’s accepting applications for those interested in participating in the explorer program. According to LVFR, the program is open to those age 15.5 to 25 years old. The explorer program will introduce participants to a career in...
