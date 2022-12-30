Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Raiders may have lost, but at least they were finally fun to watchEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Nevada witnesses can't identify two objects hovering over Las VegasRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
XFL Football: The Las Vegas Vipers coaching staff includes several notable namesEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
The NFL’s Unlikeliest Heroes - Brock Purdy and Jarrett Stidham are Changing the Way We View Later Round QBsVeracity Report SportsLas Vegas, NV
Burger King employee who was given a goody bag for not calling out for 27 years receives around $400K in donationsMaya DeviLas Vegas, NV
8newsnow.com
Excitement stirring for return of CES in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) is set to return to Las Vegas in 2023. Beyond the cool new gadgets, apps, and tools, the CES also brings in massive crowds of people from all over the globe. “It is all about exposure, getting the word out about...
stupiddope.com
6 Best Recreational Cannabis Dispensaries in Las Vegas
Las Vegas is home to some of the best recreational cannabis dispensaries in the country. With a wide variety of high-quality products and knowledgeable staff, these dispensaries make it easy for visitors and residents alike to enjoy the benefits of cannabis. But with so many options to choose from, it can be tough to know which dispensaries are the best. That’s why we’ve compiled a list of the top six recreational cannabis dispensaries in Las Vegas, based on data from Yelp and Weedmaps.
news3lv.com
Melinda Sheckells recaps New Year's entertainment around Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — New Year's Eve weekend has come to a close in Las Vegas. Melinda Sheckells, editor of OnTheStrip.com and OffTheStrip.com, joined us to break down everything you might have missed.
news3lv.com
WATCH: Las Vegas rings in 2023 with spectacular fireworks show
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Happy New Year, Las Vegas!. The city kicked off the beginning of 2023 with parties, celebrations, and a spectacular fireworks show. Watch the full fireworks show in the video above.
luxury-houses.net
An Entertainers Dream Home with Tropical Resort Style Yard Boasts Strip and Mountain Views in Las Vegas Asking for $3 Million
7 Eagle Knoll Court Home in Las Vegas, Nevada for Sale. 7 Eagle Knoll Court, Las Vegas, Nevada is truly a private resort located in the prestigious Southern Highlands Golf Club and closed to shopping, dining and has easy freeway access. This Home in Las Vegas offers 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 6,200 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 7 Eagle Knoll Court, please contact Koby A. Callahan (Phone: 406-210-8097) at Las Vegas Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
8newsnow.com
Dog found shot multiple times on side of road in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Animal Protection Services rushed a “sweet and loving” dog named Max to the Animal Foundation for medical care after he was found shot multiple times on the side of the road on the far east side of Las Vegas. Max was found on...
Fox5 KVVU
What’s in store for Las Vegas in 2023? A look at notable forthcomings
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - 2023 brings new properties, new residencies, and major events to the Las Vegas Valley. FOX5 compiled a short list of some notable dates, major events and turning points:. EARLY 2023. The XFL’s Las Vegas Vipers are set to make their debut in February, at a...
news3lv.com
Award-winning Rose Parade float pays tribute to Las Vegas organ donors
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — An award-winning float took part in Monday's Rose Parade in Pasadena to pay tribute to the dozens of people - including two Las Vegas valley locals - who have helped others through organ donation. The float from Donate Life, called "Lifting Each Other Up," won...
news3lv.com
18-mile traffic backup hits I-15 as visitors leave Las Vegas for California
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Post-holiday traffic has returned to Interstate 15 leaving Las Vegas for California. Cars were already moving slowly on southbound I-15 approaching Primm by 8 a.m. Monday, the day after New Year's Day. The backup has reached as far north as Jean, about 18 miles from...
news3lv.com
#News3NYE: Las Vegas welcomes 2023 with flawless fireworks show
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas has said farewell to 2022 and welcomed 2023. The city hosted multiple parties and celebrations for New Year's Eve Saturday night, as local officials planned for hundreds of thousands of people to descend on the Las Vegas Strip and downtown areas. The fireworks...
Fox5 KVVU
Security measures in place to welcome 400,000 to Las Vegas for New Year’s Eve
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Fireworks will light up the sky and concerts will be packed with people for New Year’s Eve in Las Vegas. “And the way the calendar plays out everyone’s going to be hanging around really until Monday,” Circa Las Vegas CEO Derek Stevens said. “This is going to be the busiest New Year’s downtown Vegas has ever seen.”
Fox5 KVVU
Guest turns $1.75 bet into $366K after hitting jackpot on Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A guest at a Las Vegas Strip property is ending the year on a high note after hitting a massive jackpot Wednesday. According to a news release, the guest, who wished to remain anonymous, turned a $1.75 bet into more than $366,000. The Venetian Resort...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas public schools dealing with internet outage
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Public schools in the Las Vegas valley are dealing with an internet outage as students return to class Tuesday morning. The Clark County School District said students and employees might have problems connecting with virtual class sessions and other resources. School safety is not an...
news3lv.com
'Hangover Heaven' sees increase in customers after New Year's Eve weekend
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Another headache locals and tourists may have faced after ringing in 2023 might be from those post-New Year's Eve hangovers. One local business was there to help them recover. Hangover Heaven is one of dozens of IV hydration treatments in Las Vegas. The business is...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas Fire & Rescue accepting applications for explorer program
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Fire & Rescue announced that it’s accepting applications for those interested in participating in the explorer program. According to LVFR, the program is open to those age 15.5 to 25 years old. The explorer program will introduce participants to a career in...
KSLTV
Utah troopers arrest 2 accused of stealing Lamborghini from Vegas dealership
CEDAR CITY, Utah — Two people accused of driving a stolen Lamborghini from Las Vegas were arrested in southern Utah Saturday after a standoff forced the temporary closure of I-15 in both directions. Utah Highway Patrol troopers received a report of a stolen vehicle from a Las Vegas dealership....
