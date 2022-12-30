ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson, IN

wrtv.com

Teenage boy becomes Marion County's first 2023 homicide victim

INDIANAPOLIS — A teenage boy died Monday after being shot in Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. IMPD says his death is the first homicide of 2023. Officers responded to Community East Hospital around 2:45 p.m. and found the victim. Police say he was initially in stable...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
14news.com

Truck stolen in Hancock Co.

HANCOCK CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Deputies in Hancock County are investigating after a truck was stolen. They say it happened sometime overnight into Monday morning. Deputies say it’s a 1986 square body, black, Chevy pickup, and it was taken from the area of Ed Brown Road. If you have...
HANCOCK COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

Woman struck by pickup on Indy’s south side, in critical condition

INDIANAPOLIS — A pedestrian has been critically injured after being struck near an intersection on Indianapolis’ south side on Monday evening. This is the same intersection where a pedestrian was struck and killed less than two weeks ago. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

15-year-old shot in Anderson after altercation

ANDERSON, Ind. — An altercation in Anderson ended with a teenager shot in the hand. Police said the 15-year-old was with a group of other juveniles walking to a convenience store near Beverly Court around 12:33 a.m. Monday. During the walk, a dispute occurred between the juveniles and other subjects in the area. The 15-year-old […]
ANDERSON, IN
WTHR

'A tragedy' | Teen believed to have been accidentally shot dies at hospital, IMPD says

INDIANAPOLIS — A teenager died Monday after police say he was accidentally shot at a home on the east side of Indianapolis. The teenager showed up at Community East Hospital around 2:45 p.m. on Monday. When officers arrived, they verified the teenager had been shot and said he was in stable condition. But, IMPD said, at some point while he was in the hospital, his condition deteriorated, and he was transferred to IU Health Methodist Hospital, where he later died.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Fireworks from former grain elevator to ring in 2023 in Greenfield

GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Hancock County tourism officials and an event production business have teamed up to start 2023 with something new that they hope will become a tradition. At the stroke of midnight Saturday, as the new year begins, fireworks will be shot from atop a former grain...
GREENFIELD, IN
WTHR

IMPD: Woman missing from Indy's east side located

INDIANAPOLIS — A woman was found and is safe, IMPD said hours after asking for the public's help in finding her. IMPD Missing Persons Detectives were looking for 76-year-old Mary Cole, who was last seen Jan. 1, 2023, near East Washington and North Denny streets, on the city's east side.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Indy’s final homicide victims of 2022, first of 2023 ID’d

INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Coroner’s Office released the identities of the final two homicide victims of 2022 and the first person to die by homicide in 2023. James Martin, 15, was killed on January 2, 2023 in what IMPD has called an “unintentional” shooting. Martin was admitted as a walk-in patient at Community East Hospital around 2:45 p.m. Police believe the shooting occurred at a house in the 2400 block of W. Arlington Court.
MARION COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

IMPD: Driver fleeing from police dies after crashing into pole

INDIANAPOLIS — A driver died overnight Tuesday while trying to flee from IMPD officers on the northwest side of Indianapolis. Police said the pursuit ended when the driver crashed into a pole at 62nd and Zionsville around 3:45 a.m. IMPD officials said the pursuit began when an off-duty officer...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

