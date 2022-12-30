Read full article on original website
cbs4indy.com
Video inside Indy eatery angers customers, officials and other business owners
This was the response by City-County Council Member La Keisha Jackson after. shot inside a small combo restaurant/convenience store in her district on the northeast side of Indianapolis. A pair of video clips surfaced over the New Year’s Eve/Day weekend. They show a customer walking into the kitchen where several...
cbs4indy.com
Fortville NYE fire forces small businesses to temporarily close, investigation ongoing
FORTVILLE, Ind. — A fire late on New Year’s Eve forced several small businesses in Fortville to temporarily halt their operations. Fortunately, no one was injured and the investigation, including the cause, is ongoing. “We just heard a bunch of sirens, like constant sirens and saw a bunch...
The Neighborhood memory care facility serves those suffering from dementia
The facility gives those suffering from dementia their own apartment and makes them feel at home by offering multiple community spaces.
Indianapolis man broke in to Hancock County home while owners were at funeral, court docs allege
FORTVILLE, Ind. — Fortville police arrested an accused burglar who was caught in the act by the homeowners — and then returned to the house for a second time. Police received a call from the homeowners on December 16. A married couple said they had returned to their home on Mill Street from a funeral […]
Indianapolis Recorder
Jordan’s Fish & Chicken closed after video shows food on floor, a rodent and barefoot employees
Those who gathered outside of Jordan’s Fish & Chicken on Jan. 2 were met by a neon green sign from the Marion County Public Health Department posted to the restaurant’s door. “NOTICE,” it read, with “CLOSED” in bold letters. Jordan’s Fish & Chicken, at...
wrtv.com
East side restaurant temporarily closed by health department after viral TikTok
INDIANAPOLIS — The Jordan's Fish and Chicken restaurant located at 42nd Street and Post Road in Indianapolis has been temporarily closed, according to a sign posted on the storefront. The restaurant was allegedly the topic of a viral video on social media platform TikTok over the weekend. The video...
wrtv.com
Teenage boy becomes Marion County's first 2023 homicide victim
INDIANAPOLIS — A teenage boy died Monday after being shot in Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. IMPD says his death is the first homicide of 2023. Officers responded to Community East Hospital around 2:45 p.m. and found the victim. Police say he was initially in stable...
cbs4indy.com
Several traditional crime hot spots in Indy saw significant reduction in homicides in 2022 compared to 2021
INDIANAPOLIS — Leaders with the Indianapolis Ten Point Coalition say 2022 saw dramatic improvements to public safety across the city. Several traditional crime hot spots patrolled by the group saw a significant reduction in violence in 2022 compared to the year before. On New Year’s Eve, on Graceland Avenue,...
14news.com
Truck stolen in Hancock Co.
HANCOCK CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Deputies in Hancock County are investigating after a truck was stolen. They say it happened sometime overnight into Monday morning. Deputies say it’s a 1986 square body, black, Chevy pickup, and it was taken from the area of Ed Brown Road. If you have...
Fortville restaurant damaged in New Year's Eve fire
A fire in Fortville caused damage to a local Japanese restaurant and other surrounding businesses in the area on New Year's Eve
cbs4indy.com
Woman struck by pickup on Indy’s south side, in critical condition
INDIANAPOLIS — A pedestrian has been critically injured after being struck near an intersection on Indianapolis’ south side on Monday evening. This is the same intersection where a pedestrian was struck and killed less than two weeks ago. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called...
15-year-old shot in Anderson after altercation
ANDERSON, Ind. — An altercation in Anderson ended with a teenager shot in the hand. Police said the 15-year-old was with a group of other juveniles walking to a convenience store near Beverly Court around 12:33 a.m. Monday. During the walk, a dispute occurred between the juveniles and other subjects in the area. The 15-year-old […]
cbs4indy.com
Customers frustrated with weeks of inconsistent trash pickup by new service
MOORESVILLE, Ind. — If you take a quick drive around Mooresville you’ll see overflowing trash bins with bags piling up on many streets. It’s part of a problem residents said has been going on for weeks. ”I have at least six bags and they’re the big yellow...
'A tragedy' | Teen believed to have been accidentally shot dies at hospital, IMPD says
INDIANAPOLIS — A teenager died Monday after police say he was accidentally shot at a home on the east side of Indianapolis. The teenager showed up at Community East Hospital around 2:45 p.m. on Monday. When officers arrived, they verified the teenager had been shot and said he was in stable condition. But, IMPD said, at some point while he was in the hospital, his condition deteriorated, and he was transferred to IU Health Methodist Hospital, where he later died.
WISH-TV
Fireworks from former grain elevator to ring in 2023 in Greenfield
GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Hancock County tourism officials and an event production business have teamed up to start 2023 with something new that they hope will become a tradition. At the stroke of midnight Saturday, as the new year begins, fireworks will be shot from atop a former grain...
cbs4indy.com
Indy area hospitals welcome first babies of 2023
INDIANAPOLIS — For several Indianapolis families, 2023 did not start with a bang — it started with a baby!. We’re celebrating the first babies of the new year as shared by several local hospitals.
IMPD: Woman missing from Indy's east side located
INDIANAPOLIS — A woman was found and is safe, IMPD said hours after asking for the public's help in finding her. IMPD Missing Persons Detectives were looking for 76-year-old Mary Cole, who was last seen Jan. 1, 2023, near East Washington and North Denny streets, on the city's east side.
IMPD officers shoot armed man who had been sleeping in his grandma’s driveway
INDIANAPOLIS — It was dark, more than three hours before dawn Saturday, when IMPD officers answered a woman’s call about a suspicious unknown car parked and running in her driveway in the 3600 block of North Oxford Street. Inside that car, officers spotted a man who appeared to be asleep with a gun in his […]
cbs4indy.com
Indy’s final homicide victims of 2022, first of 2023 ID’d
INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Coroner’s Office released the identities of the final two homicide victims of 2022 and the first person to die by homicide in 2023. James Martin, 15, was killed on January 2, 2023 in what IMPD has called an “unintentional” shooting. Martin was admitted as a walk-in patient at Community East Hospital around 2:45 p.m. Police believe the shooting occurred at a house in the 2400 block of W. Arlington Court.
cbs4indy.com
IMPD: Driver fleeing from police dies after crashing into pole
INDIANAPOLIS — A driver died overnight Tuesday while trying to flee from IMPD officers on the northwest side of Indianapolis. Police said the pursuit ended when the driver crashed into a pole at 62nd and Zionsville around 3:45 a.m. IMPD officials said the pursuit began when an off-duty officer...
