ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
411mania.com

This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation Is Online

The Dark Order is in action on this week’s AEW Dark: Elevation, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below for the episode, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT with the following card:. * The Dark Order vs. Ryan Nemeth & Chaos Project.
411mania.com

FanTime Congratulates Mandy Rose For Making $1 Million Last Month

Mandy Rose may be out of the WWE, but she isn’t hurting for money. In a post on Instagram, FanTime congratulated Rose for making a million dollars on the platform for the month of December. As noted, Rose was fired from WWE for posting risqué photos on the platform, which she charges money for.
411mania.com

Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event

WWE taped matches before tonight’s Raw to air on this week’s WWE Main Event, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per PWInsider:
411mania.com

Bully Ray vs. Odinson Announced for Live Edition of NWA Powerrr

– NWA has announced a new matchup for the upcoming live edition of NWA Powerrr on January 31. It will be held in Knoxville, Tennesee. Bully Ray will face Odinson in what’s been dubbed a “No Tables” Match. Here’s the updated lineup:. * No Tables Match:...
KNOXVILLE, TN
411mania.com

Tonight’s NWA Powerrr Lineup: Champions Series Semifinals Begin

– NWA Powerrr returns to YouTube for tonight’s show starting at 6:05 pm EST. Here’s the lineup for tonight’s show:. Champions Series Semifinal Match: Angelina Love (Team Great) vs. Taya Valkyrie (Team Rock ‘n’ Roll) Champions Series Semifinal Match: EC3, Carnage & Thrillbilly Silas (Team...
411mania.com

Nick Aldis Officially a Free Agent

Nick Aldis is now a free agent, with his NWA contract officially ended. As PWInsider notes, Aldis’ contract with the company expired as of the start of the new year. Aldis took to Twitter to share a photo of himself and Mickie James, just captioning it, “2023…”
411mania.com

Nine Matches Announced For Tonight’s AEW Dark: Elevation

All Elite Wrestling has announced nine matches for tonight’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation on Youtube. The lineup includes:. * Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal vs. Justin Andrews & Ryzin. * The House of Black vs. Hagane Shinno, Rosario Grillo & Dean Alexander. * Varsity Athletes vs. Pillars of...
411mania.com

Kazuchika Okada Gives His Predictions For Wrestle Kingdom 17

A recent Fightful report shares some details from their interview with Kazuchika Okada in advance of NJPW’s Wrestle Kingdom. Okada was asked about the tenor of Jay White’s preparation for their match and is unperturbed by his opponent’s cavalier attitude. The wrestler expressed his desire that White’s laissez-faire approach isn’t given as the reason for White’s eventual defeat. Okada also stated that he views anxiety before a competition as a positive motivating dynamic and that he’s certainly not relaxing his own preparation.
411mania.com

Billie Starkz Weighs In On Her AEW Debut On Dark

Billie Starkz made her AEW debut on an episode of Dark that aired last week, and she recently shared her thoughts on her experience there. Starkz faced Red Velvet on the episode, which was taped on December 17th, and she recently spoke with Joshi Pod about being part of the taping.
MINNESOTA STATE
411mania.com

MVP On His Goals For Omos, Whether He’ll Add Another Client

MVP has high goals for Omos, and he recently discussed wanting to guide his client to the top of the company. MVP and Omos spoke with Good Karma Wrestling, and you can see a couple of highlights below:. On his goals for Omos: “I hope to accomplish one thing at...

Comments / 0

Community Policy