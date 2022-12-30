A recent Fightful report shares some details from their interview with Kazuchika Okada in advance of NJPW’s Wrestle Kingdom. Okada was asked about the tenor of Jay White’s preparation for their match and is unperturbed by his opponent’s cavalier attitude. The wrestler expressed his desire that White’s laissez-faire approach isn’t given as the reason for White’s eventual defeat. Okada also stated that he views anxiety before a competition as a positive motivating dynamic and that he’s certainly not relaxing his own preparation.

