411mania.com
Joe Hendry to Defend Digital Media Title Against Moose at Impact Wrestling Hard to Kill
– Impact Wrestling has announced that Joe Hendry will defend his Digital Media Championship against Moose at Impact Wrestling Hard to Kill. The event will be held on Friday, January 13 at Center Stage in Atlanta, Georgia. You can see the announcement below.
411mania.com
Various News: Montez Ford Releasing New Album in March, Full JCW Battlebowl Video Released
– WWE Superstar Montez Ford announced on his Instagram that his second music album will be available in March:. – GCW has released the full stream for the JCW Battlebowl event. The card was held earlier today at The Showboat in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Here’s the full event video:
411mania.com
This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation Is Online
The Dark Order is in action on this week’s AEW Dark: Elevation, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below for the episode, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT with the following card:. * The Dark Order vs. Ryan Nemeth & Chaos Project.
411mania.com
FanTime Congratulates Mandy Rose For Making $1 Million Last Month
Mandy Rose may be out of the WWE, but she isn’t hurting for money. In a post on Instagram, FanTime congratulated Rose for making a million dollars on the platform for the month of December. As noted, Rose was fired from WWE for posting risqué photos on the platform, which she charges money for.
411mania.com
Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event
WWE taped matches before tonight’s Raw to air on this week’s WWE Main Event, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per PWInsider:
411mania.com
Various News: KAIRI and Shinsuke Nakamura Meet Backstage At NOAH Event, Sami Zayn Picks His Match of the Year, Schedule For NJPW on AXS TV This Month
– KAIRI was backstage at Pro Wrestling NOAH’s The New Year yesterday and posed for photos with WWE’s Shinsuke Nakamura. – Sami Zayn picked his match with Johnny Knoxville at Wrestlemania 38 as his match of the year. – The next three weeks of NJPW on AXS TV...
411mania.com
Note On Another Wrestler Who Will Join Sasha Banks at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
Wrestling’s current worst-kept secret is that Sasha Banks will appear at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 on Wednesday. However, she may not be alone. PWInsider reports that Trinity Fatu, aka Naomi, is currently scheduled to be with Banks in Japan. At this time it’s unknown if she will appear on...
411mania.com
Bully Ray vs. Odinson Announced for Live Edition of NWA Powerrr
– NWA has announced a new matchup for the upcoming live edition of NWA Powerrr on January 31. It will be held in Knoxville, Tennesee. Bully Ray will face Odinson in what’s been dubbed a “No Tables” Match. Here’s the updated lineup:. * No Tables Match:...
411mania.com
Various News: This Week’s Being The Elite Online, WOW – Women Of Wrestling Star Appears on Tamron
– This week’s episode of Being the Elite features the Elite prepping for match six in their best of seven series with Death Triangle while also dealing with snow. You can see the episode below, titled “Carnage and Cold Weather”:. – WOW – Women Of Wrestling star...
411mania.com
Tonight’s NWA Powerrr Lineup: Champions Series Semifinals Begin
– NWA Powerrr returns to YouTube for tonight’s show starting at 6:05 pm EST. Here’s the lineup for tonight’s show:. Champions Series Semifinal Match: Angelina Love (Team Great) vs. Taya Valkyrie (Team Rock ‘n’ Roll) Champions Series Semifinal Match: EC3, Carnage & Thrillbilly Silas (Team...
411mania.com
Nick Aldis Officially a Free Agent
Nick Aldis is now a free agent, with his NWA contract officially ended. As PWInsider notes, Aldis’ contract with the company expired as of the start of the new year. Aldis took to Twitter to share a photo of himself and Mickie James, just captioning it, “2023…”
411mania.com
WWE News: WWE Stock Has Biggest Gains This Year, Tyler Breeze Looks at Rare Trading Cards, Highlights From The Smackdown Lowdown
– Deadline has an article analyzing entertainment stocks in the past year, and WWE had the most gains with 38%. They were ahead of Nexstar in second place, which had 16%. The only other media stock to gain this year was Tegna with 14%. – WWE has released a video...
411mania.com
Nine Matches Announced For Tonight’s AEW Dark: Elevation
All Elite Wrestling has announced nine matches for tonight’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation on Youtube. The lineup includes:. * Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal vs. Justin Andrews & Ryzin. * The House of Black vs. Hagane Shinno, Rosario Grillo & Dean Alexander. * Varsity Athletes vs. Pillars of...
411mania.com
Kazuchika Okada Gives His Predictions For Wrestle Kingdom 17
A recent Fightful report shares some details from their interview with Kazuchika Okada in advance of NJPW’s Wrestle Kingdom. Okada was asked about the tenor of Jay White’s preparation for their match and is unperturbed by his opponent’s cavalier attitude. The wrestler expressed his desire that White’s laissez-faire approach isn’t given as the reason for White’s eventual defeat. Okada also stated that he views anxiety before a competition as a positive motivating dynamic and that he’s certainly not relaxing his own preparation.
411mania.com
Billie Starkz Weighs In On Her AEW Debut On Dark
Billie Starkz made her AEW debut on an episode of Dark that aired last week, and she recently shared her thoughts on her experience there. Starkz faced Red Velvet on the episode, which was taped on December 17th, and she recently spoke with Joshi Pod about being part of the taping.
411mania.com
AAW Unstoppable Full Results 12.30.2022: AAW Heavyweight Championship, AAW Women’s Championship, & More
The Unstoppable event was hosted by AAW: Professional Wrestling Redefined on December 30 in Chicago, IL. You can see the complete results (via Cagematch) and some highlights below. *AAW Tag Team Championships Match: Hustle And Soul (Calvin Tankman & Jah C) defeated The Rascalz (Trey Miguel & Zachary Wentz) *Ren...
411mania.com
MVP On His Goals For Omos, Whether He’ll Add Another Client
MVP has high goals for Omos, and he recently discussed wanting to guide his client to the top of the company. MVP and Omos spoke with Good Karma Wrestling, and you can see a couple of highlights below:. On his goals for Omos: “I hope to accomplish one thing at...
