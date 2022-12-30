Read full article on original website
Carly Wilt
WESTON, W.Va. — The Southern Lady Rams' basketball team continued its steady improvement thi…
Erik Stevenson has been a lightning rod for WVU
There's no doubt that West Virginia guard Erik Stevenson is a lightning rod. And just as the electricity that strikes them can have both positive and negative effects, so too has the mercurial senior on the fortunes of Mountaineer basketball. At his best, Stevenson is a fiery competitor who motivates...
Margene L. Wentz
WESTON — Margene L. Wentz, 92, of Weston passed away on Monday, January 2, 2023 at her home. She was born in Milletus, WV on August 29, 1930: daughter of the late Orbie Swisher and Nora Pauline (Morgan) Swisher. On December 3, 1952, she married Melvin “Buck” Wentz, who preceded her in death on February 14, 2011.
Sean Troy 'Chico' Jasper
NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Sean Troy Jasper, AKA, “Chico,” departed this life suddenly, December 17, 2022, to join his “Magic Mountain, Inc. (MM INC),” in the Sky. Troy was a long-time resident of Bridgeport, WV. Troy was born in Fayetteville, WV on September...
Katharin Kay (Flagle) Newkirk
SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Katharin Kay (Flagle) Newkirk, 58, of Clarksburg, passed away on December 14, 2022. She was born in Clarksburg on December 23, 1963 to the late John Flagle, Jr. and Sarah (Daniels) Flagle of Shinnston.
Cornelious Ulysis 'Bob' Elliott
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Cornelious Ulysis “Bob” Elliott died January 1, 2023 at the age of 89. He was born August 11, 1933, in his grandmother's home that stood along Main Street in Bridgeport. He told many stories of watching the trains from her porch and later as a young man often helped haul the mail by cart from the railroad depot to the post office.
Eleanore V. Chipps
NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Eleanore V. Chipps of Clarksburg, WV passed away at the Stonerise Nursing Home on January 1, 2023 due to a sudden illness. She was born in Wolf Summit on December 14, 1938, a daughter of the late Clyde Harley and Agnes Gertrude Hammond Chipps.
Charles 'Chuck' Edward Stire, Sr.
SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Charles “Chuck” Edward Stire, Sr., 72, of Meadowbrook, passed away on Saturday, December 31, 2022 at the Genesis Pierpont Center in Fairmont. He was the son of the late-Kester Blake Stire and Lucille (White) Stire. He was born November 27, 1950.
Michael Palascak stand-up
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center is bringing the nati…
Mary Lea Glaspell
WEST UNION, W.Va. (WV News) — Mary Lea Glaspell, 84, West Union, departed this life on January 2, 2023 at her residence surrounded by her loving family. She was born on February 23, 1938 at Ziesing a daughter of the late Heber G. and Julia Neva Boyles Weaver.
Loretta B. Boyles
PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — Loretta B. Boyles, age 95, a resident of Tacy Community, Moatsville passed away Sunday January 1, 2023 at her residence. She was in the care of her daughter Debbie and Mountain Hospice.
James R. Gaston, Sr.
WESTON — James R. Gaston, Sr.,86, of Jane Lew went home to be with his Lord on Sunday, January 1st, 2023 at Seller’s Personal Care Home of Jane Lew, WV. He was born in Weston on July 20th, 1936: son of the late Stokes N. and Dorotha (Ramsburg) Gaston. On June 30th, 1955, he married Emmagene (Warner) Gaston, who preceded him in death on November 6th, 2021.
Passing, not free throws, the biggest problem for WVU in loss to K-State
It would be easy to tag West Virginia's woeful performance at the free throw line as the biggest reason for its 82-76 overtime loss to Kansas State on New Year's Eve. However, just like the 18 misses that clanked resoundingly off the rim, trying to pin the blame on just that factor would also be well off the mark.
'It can't happen again': Huggins criticizes Stevenson's behavior after costly technical in Oklahoma State loss
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Don't say Erik Stevenson didn't warn you. He told you he was good and that he'd do some spectacular things for West Virginia.
City of Buckhannon releases meeting schedule
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. — The City of Buckhannon has released its meeting schedule for this week:. All meetings are open to the public and will be held in Council Chambers, Buckhannon City Hall, 70 E Main St, Buckhannon, WV 26201, unless otherwise noted.
Nicole Laselle Jackson
JANE LEW — Nicole Laselle Jackson, 38, of Jane Lew, went to be with the Lord on Friday, December 30, 2022. She passed in the comfort of her home and surrounded by loving family.
Glenville State University to hold Spring Open House
GLENVILLE, W.Va. (WV News) — Glenville State University has set its Spring Open House for Jan. 21. Prospective students and their families will be able to explore campus and find out more about life at Glenville State. Additionally, attendees who have enrolled for the fall 2023 semester and have appropriate documentation will be able to pre-register for classes.
Thomas Raymond Lear
JANE LEW — Thomas Raymond Lear, 76, of Jane Lew, went to be with the Lord on Monday, December 26, 2022. Thomas was born in Pittsburgh, PA, on June 28, 1946, a son of the late Samuel Guy Lear and Eleanor Bell Ankney Lear.
Ohio suspect arrested in Harrison County (West Virginia) following vehicle pursuit
ANMOORE, W.Va. (WV News) — A vehicle pursuit through Harrison County on Tuesday led to an Ohio man's arrest. Harrison County Sheriff's Detective Lt. Zachary Mealey filed a criminal complaint for Dean Flynn, of Bristolville, Ohio, alleging Flynn of fleeing with reckless indifference Tuesday after a welfare check by Anmoore Police Department along Parkway Avenue. Shinnston Police had received information from Porter County Sheriff's officials in Ohio regarding an alleged abduction and the Ohio vehicle tracked to the Hilton Garden Inn in Clarksburg.
Stand-up comedian Michael Palascak to perform at Clarksburg, West Virginia's Robinson Grand
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center is bringing the national touring stand-up comedian Michael Palascak to downtown Clarksburg Feb. 18. Palascak, a comedian who grew up in Wabash, Indiana, has performed on both "The Late Late Show with James Corden" and "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" in the same year. In addition, his résumé includes "A Little Late with Lilly Singh," "Letterman," "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno," "The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson," "Conan" and his own Comedy Central Half-Hour special.
