Maries County, MO

St. James man dies in Maries County crash

By Ryan Shiner
 4 days ago
MARIES COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ)

A Phelps County man died in a one-vehicle crash Thursday after his 1999 Chevrolet S10 traveled off the right side of the roadway and overturned on Highway 28 in Maries County, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report.

Gary Stearns, 71, of St. James, was ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

The Chevrolet was totaled.

