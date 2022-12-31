ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andrew Tate news live: Influencer held for 30 more days in Romania jail

By Thomas Kingsley and Graeme Massie
 2 days ago

Social media influencer Andrew Tate will remain in prison in Romania for another 30 days, an official said, after he was arrested on charges of human trafficking , rape and forming an organised crime group.

Prosecutors had asked a Bucharest court to extend his detention by 30 days.

Tate, a British citizen who previously was banned from social media platforms for his misogynistic views and hate speech, was arrested on Thursday together with his brother Tristan and two Romanian suspects, according to officials who raided their properties in Bucharest.

All four will be held for 30 days during an investigation after a judge extended their initial detention period of 24 hours, said Ramona Bolla, of anti-organised crime agency Diicot. She said the decision was not final and the suspects may appeal.

“The four suspects ... appear to have created an organised crime group with the purpose of recruiting, housing and exploiting women by forcing them to create pornographic content meant to be seen on specialised websites for a cost,” prosecutors said.

Prosecutors say they found six women who had been sexually exploited by the suspects.

