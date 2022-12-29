ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jenkins Township, PA

Aldi, CenterPoint South and more: New projects underway or planned in region

By Bill OBoyle
Times Leader
Times Leader
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TvcfZ_0jyHRNDz00
Work is progressing on River Street in Plains Township where a Dollar General will be constructed. The site was recently cleared with the demolition of several buildings and sits adjacent to O’Malia’s Greenhouse. Bill O’Boyle | Times Leader

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

A mini-business park along River Road in Jenkins Township brings the prospect of new businesses and jobs, although there are concerns about what it will mean for traffic in the immediate area.

In Wilkes-Barre Township, meanwhile, redevelopment of the former Kmart plaza on Route 309 continues, with an Aldi supermarket among possible additions to the property, according to the developer’s website.

The two commercial areas have been closely watched, with answers about possible tenants emerging in some cases, but still to come in others. Either way, the two corridors look poised for growth in 2023.

CenterPoint South

Site development work is underway at the site on River Road at Saylor Avenue in Jenkins Township, at the border of Plains Township.

Called CenterPoint Commerce & Trade Park South, the 138-acre industrial site is where Mericle Commercial Real Estate Services is constructing an 868,000 square-foot cross-dock industrial building.

According to the Mericle website, the pitch to prospective tenants for the buildings to be constructed include all utilities available, rail service, and five minutes from Route 309. The main building will have cross dock loading with 114 doors and two drive-ins. It also notes the “great labor draw area,” and that the site will be ready for tenants in late 2023. The main building can be expanded to 1,116,000 square-feet, the website states.

The website explains that Mericle also intends to construct 136,500 square-foot and 96,000 square-foot flex buildings in the park.

The entire site is located in a tax abatement zone, which will provide significant tax savings over a 10-year period and that Philadelphia, Harrisburg, and New York City can all be reached in approximately two hours, the site points out.

No tenants have been secured for any of the buildings.

River St. traffic light

At the intersection of Saylor Avenue and River Street, a new traffic light is being installed in anticipation of increased traffic in the area once the business park is operational.

Peter Biscontini, Plains Township Commissioner, said that since the 2011 flood, the number of commercial businesses along River Street continues to climb, which he said is great for the community.

“However, as River, a state road, is traveled by over 11,000 vehicles a day, we hope the state continues to closely monitor and require safety improvements with each new HOP (housing occupancy permit) application,” Biscontini said. “Residents and the township have voiced concerns over the years with the safety of the intersection at Courtright and River streets, two state roads, due to the off-center street intersection, as well as the lack of street light at the entrance to Plains Plaza.”

That intersection is approximately a half mile from the Mericle development.

“Perhaps this is the time for PennDOT to address such concerns considering the increased number of commercial vehicles anticipated following the construction of the industrial park,” Biscontini said.

Biscontini also noted that a new Dollar General store is being built a little further up River Street next to O’Malia’s greenhouse and is expected to open in 2023.

Maybe Aldi, and more, on 309

Thomas Zedolik, Wilkes-Barre Township Zoning & Code Enforcement Officer, said the township’s Planning Commission recently approved a Land Development plan for what is now called the Union Center — formerly called Kmart Plaza or Blackman Plaza along Route 309.

The property is owned by Union Center Realty LLC and Delaware Land Company LLC.

Zedolik said the Planning Commission approved the construction of a convenience store/car wash to be built near Route 309 and a proposed grocery store for the former Kmart space.

Zedolik said no contracts for occupancy have been signed.

A site plan on Union Center’s website shows a “proposed Aldi” label on part of the former Kmart store, with over 61,000 square feet still available in the ex-discount store’s space. The site plan also shows “negotiating LOI” (letter of intent) on one parcel near the highway, and lists a second parcel near the road as “available.”

One of these presumably would be the convenience store/car wash. Those speculating on which convenience store could be coming to the plaza will have to keep waiting to find out, however.

In July, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) began an extensive project along Route 309 at the Blackman Plaza that will accommodate “future post-development traffic volumes to not adversely impact traffic in the surrounding area.”

Jessica Ruddy, Community Relations Coordinator at PennDOT’s District 4 office in Dunmore, said at the time that the purpose of the project is to improve peak hour congestion levels to an acceptable level of service and to reduce crashes.

The Blackman Plaza houses several retail businesses and was formerly anchored by Kmart, which closed in early 2020 and has been vacant since.

With the PennDOT project going on, rumors have been circulating regarding what business will move into the former Kmart space.

Ruddy said the $1.28 million PennDOT project created two new entrance/exit areas to the plaza, one aligned with Johnson Street across Route 309 and PennDOT installed a new traffic light.

Ruddy said PennDOT has not been told what type of businesses are expected to move into the Blackman Plaza which has several retail stores, including Smokin’ Joe’s Tobacco Shop, SJ Beer & Wine, Dollar Tree and Rite Aid. A McDonald’s restaurant also is on the property near Route 309.

Ruddy said PennDOT issued a permit for “a high volume driveway, including retail of 100,000 square feet or more.”

“It appears that would be in addition to the existing development,” Ruddy said in July.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PennLive.com

Casino, warehouses, car dealerships, retailers and other businesses opening in central Pa. in 2023

Now that 2022 has come to a close, let’s take a look at what businesses are expected to open new locations in the midstate here in 2023. Cloud 10 Car Wash is building a 10,370-square-foot car wash facility on the former site of the very first Ollie’s Bargain Outlet store at 6040 Carlisle Pike. The new location is expected to open in the spring, according to the company website.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
pahomepage.com

Traffic Alert: Route 45 Closed in Northumberland County | Eyewitness News

Traffic Alert: Route 45 Closed in Northumberland County | Eyewitness News. Traffic Alert: Route 45 Closed in Northumberland …. Traffic Alert: Route 45 Closed in Northumberland County | Eyewitness News. Bryan Kohberger Arriving to Court. Bryan Kohberger Arriving to Court. Extradition Hearing. Extradition Hearing 2. Regional police force mobilizes in...
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Repairs underway on water main break in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — Repairs are underway on a broken water main in Scranton along Poplar Street, not far from Monroe Avenue. The break was discovered around 12:30 a.m. Sunday. Pennsylvania American Water officials say no customers are affected by the break. Crews are currently replacing a section of pipe...
SCRANTON, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Detour in place on Route 45 for tractor trailer crash

7:35 a.m. update: Route 45 is open in East Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County. -- East Chillisquaque Township, Pa. — Route 45 is closed between Route 1025 (Shakespeare Road) and Center Road in East Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County, due to a tractor trailer crash, according to PennDOT. A detour using Route 147 and Route 642 is in place. The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours. Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect travel delays, and drive with caution. Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com.
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Regional police force mobilizes in Luzerne County

WEST PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — History is made in Luzerne County as its first-ever Regional Police Department now patrols the streets. Five local police departments have come together to form the new Wyoming Area Regional Police Department. It went into service on New Year’s Day, and on Monday, Eyewitness News Reporter Madonna Mantione spoke […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Wilkes-Barre curbside collection for holiday weekend

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — In observance of New Years’ Day, Wilkes-Barre City announced the curbside collection scheduled for the holiday weekend. According to a press release, there will be no curbside collections, and City Hall will be closed on Monday, January 2, in observance of New Years’ Day. Those who live in the South […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Times Leader

Many area events planned for Anthracite Mining History Month

WILKES-BARRE — Professor Bob Wolensky, the Anthracite Heritage Foundation and King’s College this week announced that a regional observance of Anthracite Mining Heritage Month will take place during January. A variety of programs will be featured in Wilkes-Barre, Scranton, Hazle Township, Ashley, Plymouth, Nanticoke, Pittston, Bethlehem, Shamokin, and...
ASHLEY, PA
PhillyBite

8 Must-Try Craft Breweries in Pennsylvania

- There are several options if you're looking for a craft brewery to drink in Pennsylvania. Some top choices include the East End Brewing Company, the Appalachian Brewing Company, and the Yards Brewing Company. Yards Brewing Company. Yards Brewing Company is one of Pennsylvania's largest and most successful craft breweries....
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
echo-pilot.com

Six Pennsylvania officials violated state ethics in 2022. Here's the list

The Pennsylvania State Ethics Commission found six government officials guilty of ethics violations in 2022, most involving nepotism. A school superintendent in Chester County. A county controller in Clearfield County. A register of wills and recorder of deeds in Susquehanna County. A township supervisor in Montour County. A borough council...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wdadradio.com

REA ENERGY RATES ON THE RISE

Citing the rising cost of wholesale power, REA Energy Cooperative says electricity rates are going up as of January 1st. The increase is approximately 15 percent, meaning that for the average consumer using 950 kilowatt-hours per month, the bill will go up eighteen dollars. Unlike other energy suppliers, REA is...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Times Leader

Times Leader

15K+
Followers
24K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy