Wringing that last bit of flavor from remnants of holiday ham

 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=262HHl_0jyHRIoM00
Split peas, carrots, onions, celery, garlic and some herbs, along with a leftover ham bone, add flavor to MT’s Split Pea & Ham Soup. Add some bread and you’ve got a simple meal. Mary Therese Biebel | Times Leader

“This fog’s as thick as peanut butter.”

“You mean, as thick as pea soup.”

“You eat what you like, and I’ll eat what I like.”

Sometimes, if Mark and I are driving through fog, we’ll amuse ourselves by repeating those lines we remember from the “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” classic TV special, as spoken by Yukon Cornelius the prospector and Hermey the misfit elf.

But over the years it has seemed to me that if I ever mention pea soup in a more serious fashion, perhaps announcing an intention to make a batch, flavored with the leftover bone from our Christmas ham, Mark would tell me he never has been fond of that particular green concoction.

So I would usually buy dried beans and make ham and bean soup instead. After all, I can’t let that ham bone go to waste.

But this year, on the day I bought the ham, almost without thinking about it, I bought some dried split peas, too.

Subconsciously, I must have figured I’d waited long enough to prove to my husband how delicious this could be.

I do like making all kinds of soup, and I realize most of my soups are vegetarian, as my Times Leader test kitchen columns — about broccoli soup, pumpkin soup, cucumber soup, vegetable soup and even cherry-berry soup — reflect.

But it always makes me feel thrifty to wring another meal or two out of a large piece of meat, the kind we tend to serve on certain holidays. Our Thanksgiving turkey or Christmas ham is usually big enough to feed our small household and some guests, provide leftover slices for a few sandwiches, allow Mark to use a cup or two of diced meat in a new-to-us casserole, and then leave me with the skeletal remains.

I threw this batch together from memory, using two large onions and two large carrots, plus celery and two cloves of garlic along with the ham bone and split peas. On a whim I added some ground thyme and dill.

“It’s really delicious,” my mom said after I gave her about one third of the batch.

“It’s better than what I remember from my childhood,” Mark said after he tried a bowlful.

“Maybe it’s because I added all those carrots,” I said. “And the garlic and onions, etc.”

Speaking of the carrots, Mark said he thought they were “still crunchy.”

“But that seems to be your trademark,” he added. “Under-cooking carrots.”

Actually, I told him, if anything in the soup was “still crunchy” it would probably be the split peas because they started out dried and hard. But the dried peas and the carrots had been cooking for two hours. Plus they’d had a go-around with our immersion blender. How could anything still be crunchy? Is one of us in some kind of peanut butter/split pea fog?

Oh, well. If you find your vegetables are still crunchy, gentle readers, just cook the soup longer.

If you look online you’ll find lots of recipes that are similar to mine, except sometimes they call for a bay leaf (to be removed before serving) or croutons (definitely not to be removed.)

If by chance you want to make something similar to this soup but don’t have a ham bone, you can use ham hocks (highly recommended by some readers) or diced ham. If you want the soup to be vegetarian, just skip the ham products entirely.

MT’s SPLIT-PEA & HAM SOUP

2 tablespoons butter

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 medium onions, diced

2 large carrots, diced

2 stalks celery, diced

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 pound dried split peas, rinsed and checked to remove any little stones

1 ham bone

1 teaspoon ground thyme

1/2 teaspoon dill

8 cups water

3 bouillon cubes

In a large pot or Dutch oven, heat butter and olive oil. Add onion, carrots, celery and garlic. Cook until vegetables are softened, about 5 minutes. Stir in split peas and herbs. Add ham bone and cover with water. Bring to a boil, reduce heat and simmer for at least 1 hour, stirring occasionally, until split peas are softened and soup has begun to thicken. Use an immersion blender, potato masher or fork, if desired, to further break down the peas. For a thinner consistency, add more water. For a thicker consistency, cook the soup longer.

If you have some leftover diced ham, add during the last 5 minutes of cooking. Then remove ham bone. Add salt and pepper to taste and serve.

