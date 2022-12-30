ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thursday Scoreboard – December 29

By Grant Sweeter
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the area on Thursday here:

NHL
Stars 4, Wild 1

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Minnesota 28, Syracuse 20 – Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl

Brandon Valley claims Floyd Farrand Invitational – Results

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Nebraska 66, Iowa 50
SDSU 71, Western Illinois 64
USD 92, St. Thomas 84

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
SDSU 85, Western Illinois 63
USD 58, St. Thomas 56

SD GIRLS GYMNASTICS
Britton-Hecla Invite

  1. Britton-Hecla – 129.950
  2. Deuel – 121.700
  3. Milbank – 116.200
  4. Aberdeen Central JV – 113.800
  5. Britton-Hecla #2 – 112.950
  6. Sisseton – 86.750

SOUTH DAKOTA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Bon Homme 55, Gayville-Volin 37
DeLaSelle, MN 42, Harrisburg 41
Deubrook Area 60, Alcester-Hudson 26
Deuel 62, Redfield 23
Faith 63, Leola-Frederick 52
Houston, TN 75, Brandon Valley 74 – F/OT2
Irene-Wakonda 65, Hanson 57
Jefferson 63, Orono, MN 43
Lennox 75, Waconia, MN 73
Mt. Vernon-Plankinton 70, Miller 43
O’Gorman 66, Tea Area 55
Timber Lake 57, North Central Co-Op 54
White River 71, Campbell County, Wyo. 66

SOUTH DAKOTA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Bon Homme 41, Gayville-Volin 34
Campbell County, WY 56, Viborg-Hurley 55
Chester Area 68, Mitchell Christian 31
Deubrook Area 44, Alcester-Hudson 36
Deuel 47, Redfield 41
Faulkton Area 61, Lower Brule 37
Flandreau 61, Dell Rapids 42
Florence/Henry 50, Milbank 39
Harrisburg 53, Roosevelt 31
Hitchcock-Tulare 55, Crazy Horse 28
Howard 54, Lyman 31
Iroquois-Lake Preston 50, Highmore-Harrold 40
James Valley Christian 60, De Smet 48
Jones County 53, Colman-Egan 30
Lemmon 33, Langford 28
New Underwood 32, Harding County 26
Platte-Geddes 58, Canistota 33
Potter County 62, White River 48
Providence Academy, MN 58, Brandon Valley 23
Rapid City Stevens 60, Rapid City Central 37
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 50, Elkton-Lake Benton 25
Timber Lake 59, North Central Co-Op 35
Wagner 62, Sioux Falls Christian 29
Warner 52, Burke 41

