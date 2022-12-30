Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Indiana LakeTravel MavenAndrews, IN
The richest woman in Fort Wayne has given away millionsAsh JurbergFort Wayne, IN
Indiana Classic on 12/19 & 12/20Adrian HolmanFort Wayne, IN
Highly-rated local restaurant opens new location in IndianaKristen WaltersFort Wayne, IN
Related
shelbycountypost.com
The 2022-23 issue of Hoosier Basketball Magazine now available
Hoosier Basketball Magazine, in its 53rd year, presents an annual comprehensive survey of all high school (boys and girls), college (men and women) and professional (Pacers and Fever) basketball in Indiana. The 2022-23 issue of Hoosier Basketball Magazine can be ordered now by mail. The website is at www.hoosierbasketball- magazine.com...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week.
delawarebusinessnow.com
Delaware gas price soars past national figure
Delaware’s gas price is now well above the national average as the run-up that began over the holidays continues. Prices rose two cents a gallon to $3.26 between Sunday and Monday. That’s up a whopping 34 cents from a week ago, but still nearly 20 cents lower than a month ago, AAA reported.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Indiana
Photo byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
This Indiana State Trooper’s Traffic Reminder Could Be Louder…For the People in the Back
Whether it was in western New York, Pennsylvania, or Ohio this summer or recently during trips to Nashville in Louisville, I was amazed at drivers who seemed to forget something... You don't drive slow in the left lane. It honestly didn't happen nearly as much during a WEEK in the...
News Now Warsaw
Penguin Point stores in Warsaw remain open despite workers’ frustrations
WARSAW — The two Penguin Point restaurants in Warsaw remained open Friday night despite a few disgruntled workers including one who claimed all of the stores in the chain closed Friday. A former employee who quit Friday told local media that a walkout by employees led to the closure...
vincennespbs.org
Nearly 1,000 deer killed in Knox Co.
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says new 2023 hunting and fishing licenses are on sale. The 2022 licenses are still valid through March 31st. DNR officials remind hunters that there is still time to harvest a deer even though the final archery season has ended. Deer Reduction Zone hunts...
New Year’s babies celebrated around the Tri-State
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Hospitals around the Tri-State were thrilled as they delivered the first babies of the new year. Ascension St. Vincent in Evansville says Axel Herrera Hildago Junior was delivered by their staff at 10:56 a.m. He weighs 5 pounds 9 ounces and is nearly 19 inches long. Across Indiana, Ascension St. Vincent […]
wamwamfm.com
Indiana Flu Update
As flu cases continue to rise across the state, one Hoosier doctor has some suggestions on how to stay safe. Recent statistics show that 64 Hoosiers have died of flu-related illness so far this year, with thousands more falling ill. These numbers could be even higher now, as the holidays have delayed some reports. Dr. Ethan Charles Blocher-Smith, Outpatient Family Medicine Physician with IU Health in Fishers, says these numbers are significantly higher than they were at this time last year. He attributes this spike to various causes, including a more dangerous strain of the flu. However, Dr. Blocher-Smith urges you to get this year’s vaccine. He says getting vaccinated is still the best way to protect yourself, though he notes that it will take your body about two weeks to build an immunity after getting the vaccine. Other ways to stay safe include washing your hands, cleaning surfaces, staying home if you are sick, wearing a mask, and seeing a medical professional if sick to possibly access an anti-viral treatment. Unfortunately, some of these anti-viral treatments are not as readily available as they have been in the past. So, the shortage of medications like Tamiflu makes seeing a doctor even more important if you feel you might have the flu.
WISH-TV
Indiana hosts guided hikes, horse rides, off-road drives on New Year’s Day
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Anyone with a new year’s resolution to get outdoors more, to get more exercise, or both can walk at a state park on Sunday. All state parks and state forests are hosting guided hikes or other events for New Year’s Day. Janet Holcomb, the wife of Gov. Eric Holcomb, was captured on Twitter when she joined the hike at Brown County State Park to start 2022.
WANE-TV
Junk Yard Band takes final bow, 44 year run
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Junk Yard Band is set to take the stage for the last time Saturday night. The group began 44 years ago as a group of friends who shared a love for Rock and Roll music. They have traveled across the country performing at concerts, festivals, and venues, with their roots grounded in Fort Wayne.
Florida has 7th best roads to drive on in US, study says
According to a review of road quality across the U.S., Florida has the 7th best roads in the nation.
Hoosiers to save $87 million on state income tax in 2023
(The Center Square) – Indiana’s personal income tax rate will drop for the 2023 tax year, reducing the burden on taxpayers by an estimated $87.4 million. Under HEA 1002, passed by the Legislature in March, the personal income tax rate will drop from 3.23% to 3.15% starting Jan. 1 and continuing through 2024. The rate will be further reduced to 3.1% for 2025 and 2026, to 3.0% for 2027 and...
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Indiana Lake
Throughout the 19th and 20th centuries, many communities throughout the United States fell victim to flooding. In order to control heavy rainfall, states built dams to control lakes and other large bodies of water. In turn, many small villages and towns drowned beneath them.
Reminder: New turn signal law in effect in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — A new turn signal law went into effect at the start of the new year that chops out a specific measured distance in which a turn signal is required to be used before a turn. Previously, Indiana law required vehicles to signal 200 feet before a turn or lane change, or 300 feet […]
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Indiana
From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems as if there's a pizzeria on every corner in Indiana. With so many options to choose from, it can be hard to discern which pizza parlors are good, and which ones are great.
14news.com
Statewide vehicle pursuit law takes effect in Indiana on Sunday
(WNDU) - A law that will impact police departments across Indiana goes into effect on Sunday. The statewide policy starting Jan. 1 creates minimum standards for how police can pursue suspects. The policy states a pursuit should not begin or be continued if the need for immediate apprehension is very...
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in Delaware
Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades. During the past century, they've become known for their large menu, homemade desserts, friendly service, and old-school ambiance.
News Now Warsaw
State law revises Indiana’s police pursuit policy
SOUTH BEND – A law that will impact police departments across Indiana goes into effect on Sunday. The new statewide policy creates minimum standards on how police can pursue suspects fleeing in vehicles. The policy states a pursuit should not begin or be continued if the need for immediate...
Here are all the personalized license plates the Indiana BMV rejected this year
Through a records request, our partners at WRTV obtained the 722 rejected plate ideas, many of which are pretty great.
Comments / 0