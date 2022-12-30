ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
DC News Now

Car wanted after boy shot in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said it was looking for a car involved in a shooting that left a boy hurt Monday afternoon. Officers were in the 100 block of Ridge Rd. SE around 1 p.m. after someone fired shots from inside a car. The gunfire hit a boy. MPD said […]
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

3 injured, including boy, after shooting in DC

UPDATE 7:20 p.m. — Police found another man who had been shot as part of this incident. He was conscious and breathing. WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Investigators were looking for the person or people responsible for shooting a man and boy in Southeast Monday afternoon. The Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened at […]
WASHINGTON, DC
Shore News Network

24-Year-Old Man Dead in D.C. Double Shooting

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Two men were shot on Thursday night, and one did not survive. The shooting happened on the 2000 Block of Martin Luther King, Jr Avenue in Southeast D.C. Shortly before 9:30 pm, a report of a shooting led the Washington, D.C. Metro PD to the location. There, police found the two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. 24-year-old Mario Leonard was pronounced dead at the scene. The other victim was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The identity and condition of the second victim are unknown at this time. If you have any information about this The post 24-Year-Old Man Dead in D.C. Double Shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
dcwitness.org

Document: Arrest Made in Connection to a Northeast Homicide

Metropolitan Police Department detectives made an arrest in connection to a homicide that occurred on Dec. 3, 2021, on the 1700 block of Capitol Avenue, NE. According to a press release, at about 3:42 pm, officers located 17-year-old Larelle Washington suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead three days later at a local hospital.
WASHINGTON, DC
Shore News Network

50-Year-Old Man Shot To Death in D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. –  50-year-old Aniekobo Macaulay Umoh of Maryland was shot and killed Thursday evening in Northeast, D.C. Shortly after 7 pm, The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department arrived at the 700 block of 7th Street after an officer from the Fifth District heard the sound of gunshots. When police arrived, they found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Macaulay Umoh was brought to a nearby hospital where he later died. This case remains under investigation. If you have any information about this shooting, please call the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to The post 50-Year-Old Man Shot To Death in D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

DC police arrest 18-year-old in killing of DC charter school

WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: The video attached to the article is from a story WUSA9 did back in December of 2021. An 18-year-old was arrested Friday in connection to the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old D.C. high school student. Larelle Washington, a senior at KIPP DC College Preparatory school, was killed near his school over a year ago.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Washington

17-Year-Old Killed, 14-Year-Old Shot at Congress Heights Metro Station: Police

A 17-year-old boy was killed, and a 14-year-old boy was shot at the Congress Heights Metro station in Southeast D.C. on Monday, authorities said. The gunfire was reported at 1290 Alabama Avenue SE at around 10:11 p.m. The shooting was targeted at the teens, who were together in a bus bay, police said.
WUSA9

'I didn't even know you was a cop bro' | Suspect who fled Secret Service and struck pedestrians charged with murder

WASHINGTON — A Maryland driver has been charged with second-degree murder and aggravated assault after striking two pedestrians while fleeing from the Secret Service. A D.C. judge determined that Spiro Stafilatos, 35, should remain in custody without bond until he awaits his trial. The Silver Spring man is also facing charges for driving without a permit and misuse of tags.
WASHINGTON, DC
dcnewsnow.com

2 dead, 2 injured after domestic incident in Prince George's County

Police were investigating a double homicide that took place on Sunday morning. Read more here: https://www.dcnewsnow.com/news/local-news/maryland/2-dead-2-injured-after-domestic-incident-in-prince-georges-county/. 2 dead, 2 injured after domestic incident in Prince …. Police were investigating a double homicide that took place on Sunday morning. Read more here: https://www.dcnewsnow.com/news/local-news/maryland/2-dead-2-injured-after-domestic-incident-in-prince-georges-county/. Near record warmth, a few storms possible Wednesday.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
WJLA

Police investigating self-defense claim after man, woman killed in Clinton, Md.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Detectives in Prince George’s County released more details about the man and woman killed at a home in Clinton on New Year’s Day. According to Prince George’s County police, Monique Duncan, 42, died from gunshot wounds and Maurice Moore, 42, died from a stab wound. Duncan and Moore were found dead at a home in the 2500 block of Lazy Acres Road at around 6 a.m. Sunday.
CLINTON, MD
WTVR-TV

Police: 2 dead, 2 injured in Maryland domestic incident on New Year's Day

CLINTON, Md. — Two adults were found dead Sunday in what’s being described as a “domestic-related incident” in Maryland's Prince George's County, authorities said. A juvenile and a third adult were also injured. The county's police department said in a statement on Twitter that officers responded...
CLINTON, MD
CBS Baltimore

Loved Ones Mourn D'Asia Garrison, 17, Baltimore's First Homicide Victim of 2023

BALTIMORE -- There are bullet holes in homes and vehicles along the 700 block of North Glover Street in East Baltimore, including one in the front window of Donnell Garland's home.It narrowly missed his wife.Just a few feet from his door, police found 17-year-old D'Asia Garrison. She had been shot shortly before 3:30 a.m. on New Year's Day.She later died at the hospital.Garrison is the city's first homicide victim of 2023."Even if it's the illusion of safety. It's really shattered," Garland said. "My oldest daughter was the one who was really affected because she's in the same age range. It...
BALTIMORE, MD
fox5dc.com

1 arrested in DC New Year's Eve armed robbery investigations; police seek additional suspects

WASHINGTON - Authorities have arrested one person they say was involved in a series of armed robberies on New Year's Eve in northwest D.C. Police say around 9:00 p.m. Saturday several armed suspects approached a group of people in the 1600 block of 7th Street and robbed them before fleeing in a vehicle. A short time later, just after 9:15 p.m., police say the same group of armed suspects approached a second group of people in the 1200 block of U Street and robbed them at gunpoint.
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Fairfax Co. police identify person killed in Lorton, Va.

Fairfax County police have released the name of a person found dead around the doorway of a Lorton, Virginia, home. In a release Sunday, Officers said that 42-year-old Nahom Beyene was found on the threshold of a home on the 9500 block of Unity Lane at around 7:30 p.m. with trauma to the upper body. Beyene died at the scene.
LORTON, VA
CBS Baltimore

New Year's Day marred by Riverside abduction and deadly shooting in East Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- The first day of 2023 started with an abduction in South Baltimore and a deadly shooting in East Baltimore.A male and female were abducted from the South Baltimore neighborhood of Riverside around 2 a.m., according to Baltimore Police Department spokesperson Chakia Fennoy.They had been walking near the intersection of Riverside Avenue and East Cross Street when they were approached by three armed Black males, Fennoy told WJZ.The armed trio ordered them to get into a light-colored sedan, Fennoy said.The female was able to escape by jumping from the vehicle and running away, according to authorities.The male was unable...
BALTIMORE, MD
WJLA

Stray bullets from Prince George's Co. shootout strike home, nearly hit teenage resident

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Prince George's County police are investigating a shootout in Capitol Heights. Brian Fischer, a spokesperson for Prince George's County police, confirmed the shooting in the area of Jadeleaf Avenue. Fischer said the preliminary investigation indicates shots from a vehicle were fired toward a man walking on the street. The man then returned fire at the car.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy