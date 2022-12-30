Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear AttackAnthony JamesLos Angeles, CA
U.S. Congressman To Be Criminally Charged, Reports SayNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Former Major League Baseball Star DiesOnlyHomersWashington, DC
Governor Abbott Bused More Migrants to the Home of President Harris in Late DecemberTom HandyTexas State
Woman Found Dead After Investigating Banks In MexicoStill UnsolvedWashington, DC
Related
Car wanted after boy shot in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said it was looking for a car involved in a shooting that left a boy hurt Monday afternoon. Officers were in the 100 block of Ridge Rd. SE around 1 p.m. after someone fired shots from inside a car. The gunfire hit a boy. MPD said […]
3 injured, including boy, after shooting in DC
UPDATE 7:20 p.m. — Police found another man who had been shot as part of this incident. He was conscious and breathing. WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Investigators were looking for the person or people responsible for shooting a man and boy in Southeast Monday afternoon. The Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened at […]
24-Year-Old Man Dead in D.C. Double Shooting
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Two men were shot on Thursday night, and one did not survive. The shooting happened on the 2000 Block of Martin Luther King, Jr Avenue in Southeast D.C. Shortly before 9:30 pm, a report of a shooting led the Washington, D.C. Metro PD to the location. There, police found the two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. 24-year-old Mario Leonard was pronounced dead at the scene. The other victim was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The identity and condition of the second victim are unknown at this time. If you have any information about this The post 24-Year-Old Man Dead in D.C. Double Shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
dcwitness.org
Document: Arrest Made in Connection to a Northeast Homicide
Metropolitan Police Department detectives made an arrest in connection to a homicide that occurred on Dec. 3, 2021, on the 1700 block of Capitol Avenue, NE. According to a press release, at about 3:42 pm, officers located 17-year-old Larelle Washington suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead three days later at a local hospital.
Suspect arrested after several-hour barricade situation in Vienna, Virginia
VIENNA, Va. — A suspect is in custody after a seven-hour barricade situation in Vienna, Virginia on Monday night. The Town of Vienna, Virginia had asked residents to avoid a neighborhood due to police activity. The suspect was arrested at an apartment complex in the 200 block of Locust...
50-Year-Old Man Shot To Death in D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – 50-year-old Aniekobo Macaulay Umoh of Maryland was shot and killed Thursday evening in Northeast, D.C. Shortly after 7 pm, The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department arrived at the 700 block of 7th Street after an officer from the Fifth District heard the sound of gunshots. When police arrived, they found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Macaulay Umoh was brought to a nearby hospital where he later died. This case remains under investigation. If you have any information about this shooting, please call the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to The post 50-Year-Old Man Shot To Death in D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
DC police arrest 18-year-old in killing of DC charter school
WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: The video attached to the article is from a story WUSA9 did back in December of 2021. An 18-year-old was arrested Friday in connection to the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old D.C. high school student. Larelle Washington, a senior at KIPP DC College Preparatory school, was killed near his school over a year ago.
NBC Washington
17-Year-Old Killed, 14-Year-Old Shot at Congress Heights Metro Station: Police
A 17-year-old boy was killed, and a 14-year-old boy was shot at the Congress Heights Metro station in Southeast D.C. on Monday, authorities said. The gunfire was reported at 1290 Alabama Avenue SE at around 10:11 p.m. The shooting was targeted at the teens, who were together in a bus bay, police said.
'I didn't even know you was a cop bro' | Suspect who fled Secret Service and struck pedestrians charged with murder
WASHINGTON — A Maryland driver has been charged with second-degree murder and aggravated assault after striking two pedestrians while fleeing from the Secret Service. A D.C. judge determined that Spiro Stafilatos, 35, should remain in custody without bond until he awaits his trial. The Silver Spring man is also facing charges for driving without a permit and misuse of tags.
dcnewsnow.com
2 dead, 2 injured after domestic incident in Prince George's County
Police were investigating a double homicide that took place on Sunday morning. Read more here: https://www.dcnewsnow.com/news/local-news/maryland/2-dead-2-injured-after-domestic-incident-in-prince-georges-county/. 2 dead, 2 injured after domestic incident in Prince …. Police were investigating a double homicide that took place on Sunday morning. Read more here: https://www.dcnewsnow.com/news/local-news/maryland/2-dead-2-injured-after-domestic-incident-in-prince-georges-county/. Near record warmth, a few storms possible Wednesday.
WJLA
Police investigating self-defense claim after man, woman killed in Clinton, Md.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Detectives in Prince George’s County released more details about the man and woman killed at a home in Clinton on New Year’s Day. According to Prince George’s County police, Monique Duncan, 42, died from gunshot wounds and Maurice Moore, 42, died from a stab wound. Duncan and Moore were found dead at a home in the 2500 block of Lazy Acres Road at around 6 a.m. Sunday.
WTVR-TV
Police: 2 dead, 2 injured in Maryland domestic incident on New Year's Day
CLINTON, Md. — Two adults were found dead Sunday in what’s being described as a “domestic-related incident” in Maryland's Prince George's County, authorities said. A juvenile and a third adult were also injured. The county's police department said in a statement on Twitter that officers responded...
Loved Ones Mourn D'Asia Garrison, 17, Baltimore's First Homicide Victim of 2023
BALTIMORE -- There are bullet holes in homes and vehicles along the 700 block of North Glover Street in East Baltimore, including one in the front window of Donnell Garland's home.It narrowly missed his wife.Just a few feet from his door, police found 17-year-old D'Asia Garrison. She had been shot shortly before 3:30 a.m. on New Year's Day.She later died at the hospital.Garrison is the city's first homicide victim of 2023."Even if it's the illusion of safety. It's really shattered," Garland said. "My oldest daughter was the one who was really affected because she's in the same age range. It...
fox5dc.com
1 arrested in DC New Year's Eve armed robbery investigations; police seek additional suspects
WASHINGTON - Authorities have arrested one person they say was involved in a series of armed robberies on New Year's Eve in northwest D.C. Police say around 9:00 p.m. Saturday several armed suspects approached a group of people in the 1600 block of 7th Street and robbed them before fleeing in a vehicle. A short time later, just after 9:15 p.m., police say the same group of armed suspects approached a second group of people in the 1200 block of U Street and robbed them at gunpoint.
fox5dc.com
Smash-and-grab investigation at Tysons Corner Center after jewelry cases busted with hammer: police
TYSONS, Va. - Authorities are investigating after they say a suspect smashed cases at a Tysons Corner Center jewelry store with a hammer Sunday night. The incident was reported just before 6 p.m. at the mall’s Elite Jewelers store. Officers say the suspect used a hammer to break the cases. It is unclear what, if anything, was stolen.
Arrest made for 2 armed robberies in Northwest DC, police searching for additional suspects
WASHINGTON — An arrest has been made for two separate armed robberies last night in Northwest DC. 18 year-old Ronald Linwood Crews, of Northeast DC, was arrested and charged with two counts of Armed Robbery. Police are still searching for additional suspects and a vehicle involved in the robberies,
WTOP
Fairfax Co. police identify person killed in Lorton, Va.
Fairfax County police have released the name of a person found dead around the doorway of a Lorton, Virginia, home. In a release Sunday, Officers said that 42-year-old Nahom Beyene was found on the threshold of a home on the 9500 block of Unity Lane at around 7:30 p.m. with trauma to the upper body. Beyene died at the scene.
New Year's Day marred by Riverside abduction and deadly shooting in East Baltimore
BALTIMORE -- The first day of 2023 started with an abduction in South Baltimore and a deadly shooting in East Baltimore.A male and female were abducted from the South Baltimore neighborhood of Riverside around 2 a.m., according to Baltimore Police Department spokesperson Chakia Fennoy.They had been walking near the intersection of Riverside Avenue and East Cross Street when they were approached by three armed Black males, Fennoy told WJZ.The armed trio ordered them to get into a light-colored sedan, Fennoy said.The female was able to escape by jumping from the vehicle and running away, according to authorities.The male was unable...
WJLA
Stray bullets from Prince George's Co. shootout strike home, nearly hit teenage resident
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Prince George's County police are investigating a shootout in Capitol Heights. Brian Fischer, a spokesperson for Prince George's County police, confirmed the shooting in the area of Jadeleaf Avenue. Fischer said the preliminary investigation indicates shots from a vehicle were fired toward a man walking on the street. The man then returned fire at the car.
Baltimore mayor uses profanity after 7-year-old shot to death (video)
Baltimore Mayor Brandon M. Scott created headlines and fervent debate on social media after unleashing profanity to express his disgust at the shooting death of a little boy on Dec. 30, 2022. Police were dispatched to an apartment after receiving reports of a shooting and found the youngster with a...
Comments / 4