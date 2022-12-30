Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear AttackAnthony JamesLos Angeles, CA
Shaquille O'Neal surprises diners by paying for all meals at popular Houston restaurantLarry LeaseHouston, TX
Why Krispy Kreme is closing in Katy and elsewhereCovering KatyKaty, TX
These are the highest rated breakfast tacos in Houston. Do you agree?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
Katy brewer unable to find a buyerCovering KatyKaty, TX
Related
Click2Houston.com
HPD, Crime Stoppers ask for public’s help in identifying suspect who gunned down mechanic outside his shop
HOUSTON – Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department held a press conference Tuesday morning to ask for the public’s help in identifying the suspect involved in the fatal shooting of a mechanic on Dec. 23. The 29-year-old father of two, Luis Casillas, was gunned down outside of...
Click2Houston.com
‘Get out before I kill you!’: Video shows terrifying armed robbery of rideshare driver in west Houston
HOUSTON – The dashcam video of an armed robbery involving a rideshare driver and two suspects was released by the Houston Police Department in hopes someone from the public will identify those involved. On Oct. 18, at around 11 a.m., police said the driver, employed with a rideshare company,...
Click2Houston.com
Thieves steal expensive appliances from new home in Fifth Ward
New Year celebrations were dampened for a Fifth Ward homeowner, starting 2023 off hoping for justice. This after he says two people burglarized his brand new house, just about eight hours after appliances were delivered. ”They pulled up here in the truck, and the first thing they do is run...
Click2Houston.com
Woman shot during argument in northwest Houston now charged in case, police say
HOUSTON – A woman is charged after an argument turned to gunfire at an apartment complex in northwest Houston on Saturday. Kyrie Andrus, 36, is now charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The shooting happened in the 700 block of West Little York Road about 3:35 p.m.
Click2Houston.com
Man hits estranged wife with vehicle after setting fire to northwest Harris County home, authorities say
HOUSTON – A woman’s estranged husband hit her with his vehicle after a fire was intentionally set early Tuesday at a northwest Harris County home, fire officials said. The fire was set in the 11400 block of Mortimer, the Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office said on Twitter.
HPD: 18-year-old shot twice while heading home from work in west Houston
HOUSTON — A teen heading home from work is in critical condition after being shot twice, according to the Houston Police Department. The shooting happened just after 1 a.m. at the Madison Park Apartments on Meadowglen Lane in west Houston. Police said the 18-year-old was just getting home from...
Houston police investigating 2 shootings on first Monday of new year
In one incident, an 18-year-old was shot as he came home from work. In the other, a woman was caught in gunfire between two cars on Old Spanish Trail.
HPD: Nearly 50 people arrested in Houston, accused of illegal gunfire, drunk driving
HOUSTON — It was a busy night for Houston police after nearly 50 people were arrested for either illegal gunfire or drunk driving, according to Houston Police Chief Troy Finner. "Our officers arrested 5 suspects for illegally discharging firearms in the city limits and took into custody another 43...
METRORail shooting: Tip leads police to man who allegedly shot woman at Palm Center Station
Police arrested a man they suspect shot a woman last week in the sixth violent incident along METRORail since October.
Teen injured in shooting on New Year's Eve tells deputies the suspect was his classmate, HCSO says
According to investigators, there was an altercation over a black bag between the victim and two other teens before one shot him in the leg.
METRO: Pedestrian killed after running in front of bus near UH
HOUSTON — METRO Police are investigating the death of a man who was killed by a bus on New Year's night. It happened just before midnight Sunday on Scott Street near Alabama near the University of Houston campus. According to METRO, witnesses said the victim was running toward the...
Houston driver among 6 killed after slamming head-on into SUV northwest of Corpus Christi, DPS says
Authorities say a Houston woman tried to overtake an SUV in a no-passing zone when she crashed head-on with a juvenile in the passenger seat.
HCSO: Wingstop employee shot, killed in west Harris County shopping center
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was found shot to death in his vehicle. Deputies said it happened Friday night just before 11 p.m. at a shopping center on North Fry Road near Kieth Harrow Boulevard. According to Sgt. Ben Beall,...
Woman found stabbed to death in her backyard on New Year's Eve, Houston police say
HOUSTON — A woman was found stabbed to death in her backyard in southeast Houston on New Year’s Eve, according to the Houston Police Department. This happened at about 9:30 p.m. Saturday at a home on Flushing Meadows Drive near Astoria Boulevard not far from the Gulf Freeway.
Houston car dealership being sued after employee fatally struck a father walking across the street while intoxicated
A local car dealership is being sued after it allowed one of its employees to borrow a truck and drive it home. That employee ended up hitting and killing a pedestrian, just blocks away from the car dealership.
Click2Houston.com
Warehouse near Hobby area catches fire for 4th time; Firefighters calling for arson investigation, officials say
HOUSTON – A warehouse located near the Hobby airport area caught fire for the fourth time in the last five days, and officials say they are calling for an investigation. The fire broke out at around 2:28 a.m. Sunday in the 8700 block of Tallyho. According to HFD District...
Houston police identify possible suspect after woman shot on METRORail
HOUSTON — Houston police are asking for help identifying a suspect in connection to a METRORail shooting. Surveillance footage shows a possible suspect after a woman was shot Wednesday night by a man she was trying to hide from, according to METRO officials. The 27-year-old woman was shot at...
1 man dead, woman detained after shooting in NE Harris Co., deputies say
The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition but was pronounced dead. A woman at the scene was severely wounded but was detained, deputies said.
fox26houston.com
Humble deadly shooting: Authorities release new information after 2 were killed, 2 others injured
HUMBLE, Texas - The Harris County Sheriff's Office has released some details following a deadly quadruple shooting in Humble on Friday just before noon. The shooting occurred in the 4800 block of Park Square Lane in north Harris County. Officials said when deputies arrived on the scene, they found a...
Man turns himself in after fleeing scene of deadly shooting outside convenience store, HPD says
Authorities said the two men were in an altercation outside a northeast Houston convenience store before one man shot and killed the other.
Comments / 0