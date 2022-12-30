ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Damascus, MD

Adult, child injured after Damascus crash

By Makea Luzader
DC News Now
DC News Now
 4 days ago

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Two people were injured after a crash involving three cars in Damascus on Thursday evening.

First responders said that the crash happened on Ridge Road near Preakness Drive around 5 p.m. During the crash, one of the cars damaged a fire hydrant.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RXyzq_0jyHQbUg00
    (Image courtesy of Pete Piringer via Twitter)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZFGHi_0jyHQbUg00
    (Image courtesy of Pete Piringer via Twitter)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33rAcV_0jyHQbUg00
    (Image courtesy of Pete Piringer via Twitter)

One adult and one child were transported for treatment. Both were expected to survive.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBOC

Police: 2 Dead and 2 Injured in Maryland Domestic Incident

CLINTON, Md. (AP) - Two adults were found dead Sunday in what’s being described as a “domestic-related incident” in Maryland's Prince George's County, authorities said. A juvenile and a third adult were also injured. The county's police department said in a statement on Twitter that officers responded...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
DC News Now

Car wanted after boy shot in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said it was looking for a car involved in a shooting that left a boy hurt Monday afternoon. Officers were in the 100 block of Ridge Rd. SE around 1 p.m. after someone fired shots from inside a car. The gunfire hit a boy. MPD said […]
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

3 injured, including boy, after shooting in DC

UPDATE 7:20 p.m. — Police found another man who had been shot as part of this incident. He was conscious and breathing. WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Investigators were looking for the person or people responsible for shooting a man and boy in Southeast Monday afternoon. The Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened at […]
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

Police investigating self-defense claim after man, woman killed in Clinton, Md.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Detectives in Prince George’s County released more details about the man and woman killed at a home in Clinton on New Year’s Day. According to Prince George’s County police, Monique Duncan, 42, died from gunshot wounds and Maurice Moore, 42, died from a stab wound. Duncan and Moore were found dead at a home in the 2500 block of Lazy Acres Road at around 6 a.m. Sunday.
CLINTON, MD
CBS Baltimore

Pedestrian killed during collision Baltimore County, Joppatowne firefighters say

BALTIMORE -- Volunteer firefighters in Joppatowne, Maryland, assisted with a deadly crash that killed a pedestrian on Sunday, according to the Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company.The pedestrian was struck by an automobile near the area where Pulaski Highway connects with Joppa Road, volunteer firefighters said.Three other people were taken to a local hospital to receive treatment for their injuries.It is unclear if those three people were inside a vehicle at the time of the deadly collision.WJZ will continue to update this developing story.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Shore News Network

24-Year-Old Man Dead in D.C. Double Shooting

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Two men were shot on Thursday night, and one did not survive. The shooting happened on the 2000 Block of Martin Luther King, Jr Avenue in Southeast D.C. Shortly before 9:30 pm, a report of a shooting led the Washington, D.C. Metro PD to the location. There, police found the two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. 24-year-old Mario Leonard was pronounced dead at the scene. The other victim was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The identity and condition of the second victim are unknown at this time. If you have any information about this The post 24-Year-Old Man Dead in D.C. Double Shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

7 displaced, firefighter injured in Va. house fire

BUCKHALL, Va. (DC News Now) — One firefighter was injured after a house fire in Prince William County on the first day of 2023. First responders were dispatched to Yates Ford Road in Buckhall on Sunday morning. When they arrived, the fire had extended through the attic. Officials said that four adults and three children […]
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
WTOP

Fairfax Co. police identify person killed in Lorton, Va.

Fairfax County police have released the name of a person found dead around the doorway of a Lorton, Virginia, home. In a release Sunday, Officers said that 42-year-old Nahom Beyene was found on the threshold of a home on the 9500 block of Unity Lane at around 7:30 p.m. with trauma to the upper body. Beyene died at the scene.
LORTON, VA
dcnewsnow.com

2 dead, 2 injured after domestic incident in Prince George's County

Police were investigating a double homicide that took place on Sunday morning. Read more here: https://www.dcnewsnow.com/news/local-news/maryland/2-dead-2-injured-after-domestic-incident-in-prince-georges-county/. 2 dead, 2 injured after domestic incident in Prince …. Police were investigating a double homicide that took place on Sunday morning. Read more here: https://www.dcnewsnow.com/news/local-news/maryland/2-dead-2-injured-after-domestic-incident-in-prince-georges-county/. Near record warmth, a few storms possible Wednesday.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
WTOP

2 pedestrians, including 1 child, hit by vehicles in Montgomery Co.

Two pedestrians — including a child — were hit in separate crashes that occurred minutes apart from each other in Montgomery County, Maryland, during New Year’s Eve. A ten-year-old girl was taken to the hospital after she was struck at about 5:30 p.m. on Saturday in the area of New Hampshire Avenue and Lockwood Drive in White Oak.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
DC News Now

Firework causes explosion at DC ice rink

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police responded to what was initially reported as a loud explosion in an ice rink in the District on Sunday. Police said that they were called to the park in the 100 block of M Street Southeast. They found that a large firework was thrown onto the rink and went […]
WASHINGTON, DC
wfmd.com

Two Arrested for Murder Of 41-Year-Old Woman In Frederick

Frederick, Md. (DG) – A woman was stabbed to death on New Year’s Eve in Frederick, and police have arrested two people for the crime. Frederick Police responded to the 400 block of W. 7th St. at around 4:45 AM on December 31st for a woman who had been stabbed. Life-saving efforts were given, but the woman was later pronounced dead. The victim was identified his 41-year-old Mary Alice Seward.
FREDERICK, MD
rockvillenights.com

Assault at Shady Grove Metro station

Montgomery County police responded to a report of a 2nd-degree assault at the Shady Grove Metro station early yesterday morning. The assault was reported in the parking area of the station at 2:50 AM Sunday morning. Metro trains were scheduled to run until 2:00 AM Sunday morning for New Year's Eve celebrants.
WUSA9

'I didn't even know you was a cop bro' | Suspect who fled Secret Service and struck pedestrians charged with murder

WASHINGTON — A Maryland driver has been charged with second-degree murder and aggravated assault after striking two pedestrians while fleeing from the Secret Service. A D.C. judge determined that Spiro Stafilatos, 35, should remain in custody without bond until he awaits his trial. The Silver Spring man is also facing charges for driving without a permit and misuse of tags.
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

DC News Now

39K+
Followers
19K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://www.dcnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy