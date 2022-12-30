Adult, child injured after Damascus crash

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Two people were injured after a crash involving three cars in Damascus on Thursday evening.

First responders said that the crash happened on Ridge Road near Preakness Drive around 5 p.m. During the crash, one of the cars damaged a fire hydrant.

(Image courtesy of Pete Piringer via Twitter)

One adult and one child were transported for treatment. Both were expected to survive.

