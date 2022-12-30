hey I want to go to Hawaii and I'm about to be homeless... can I get a free flight too? I need asylum from all the felonious criminals invading the US and my town! set me up in a shelter also!
Until we get immigration reform, get used to it. everyone wants to complain, but you elect people who don't wanna work on the solutions. 🙈 so many representatives pretending they don't want immigrants then when it comes to voting on bills to work on the problem they don't want to spend any money fixing it... if it cost a trillion to get immigrants processed with either green cards or a flight back. so be it if we need 3000 new judges and processors so be it...
Do not be sympathetic to these burdens on our society when times are so tough and our nation so full and ill disposed. These people have homes, family and countries, but look to us to push them along. We were once a better country.
