ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Britain, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
voiceofalexandria.com

Another winter storm bearing down on the state of Minnesota

(Undated)--The National Weather Service says a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Alexandria, Morris, and Long Prairie from 6 a.m. Tuesday until 9 p.m. Tuesday. Officials say 2 to 6 inches of snow is possible. Meanwhile, a Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Glenwood, Benson, St. Cloud, and...
MINNESOTA STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

Heavy snow forecasted across much of Minnesota, Alexandria 4-8 inches expected

(Undated)-A winter storm is set to hit Minnesota today and tomorrow. The area that has the best chance of 6+ inches of snow is across southern Minnesota. Marshall could potentially pick-up 12-18 inches of snow, Redwood Falls 8-12 inches, Madison 8-12 inches, Hutchinson 8-12 inches, Willmar 6-8 inches, St. Cloud 6-8 inches, Morris 4-8 inches, Alexandria 4-8 inches, and Brainerd 3-4 inches. Some areas could see some freezing rain at times in southern Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

Powerful winter storm impacting Minnesota through Wednesday

(Chanhassen, MN)--A powerful winter storm is in the forecast for Minnesota. The National Weather Service says the storm could drop several inches of heavy and wet snow. The Minnesota Department of Transportation says that early today (Tuesday) there are ice and snow-covered roads across southern Minnesota. The conditions are expected to intensify as the day rolls on when a heavy band of snow moves in. A Winter Snow Warning remains in effect until 6 p.m. for the Twin Cities and western and central Minnesota. The Alexandria area is under a Winter Weather Advisory through 6 p.m. Wednesday.
MINNESOTA STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

One person dies after crash in central Minnesota, man charged with vehicular homicide

(St. Cloud, MN)-- A central Minnesota man is dead following after a crash last month in central Minnesota. He was taken to the hospital back on December 12th after a three-vehicle collision caused by a driver fleeing police in St. Cloud. Twenty-eight-year-old Samuel Butler is now charged with vehicular homicide. He is facing five other felony charges related to the incident.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

New minimum wage now in effect in the new year

(Undated)--A new minimum wage is now in effect for Minnesota. The state's Department of Labor made adjustments for inflation, which began on Sunday. This changes the hourly minimum wage offered by large employers to $10.59. DEED says for employers who make less than 500-thousand dollars in annual gross revenue, the hourly wage will be $8.63.
MINNESOTA STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

3 Iowa departments, serving millions, merging

DES MOINES — More than 5,000 state workers. More than $2 billion in state funding, or more than a quarter of the state budget. And millions of Iowans — including those on Medicaid -- impacted by the services offered. There is much at stake as the state of...
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy