(Chanhassen, MN)--A powerful winter storm is in the forecast for Minnesota. The National Weather Service says the storm could drop several inches of heavy and wet snow. The Minnesota Department of Transportation says that early today (Tuesday) there are ice and snow-covered roads across southern Minnesota. The conditions are expected to intensify as the day rolls on when a heavy band of snow moves in. A Winter Snow Warning remains in effect until 6 p.m. for the Twin Cities and western and central Minnesota. The Alexandria area is under a Winter Weather Advisory through 6 p.m. Wednesday.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO