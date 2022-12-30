Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
These are the best breakfast tacos in Dallas. Do you agree?Ash JurbergDallas, TX
Jerry Jones Praises Response to Damar Hamlin's Cardiac Arrest: "The Only Thing That Mattered Was His Well-BeingLarry LeaseDallas, TX
History Uncovered: Bonnie and Clyde in Our BackyardTrisha FayeSouthlake, TX
North Texas man arrested for killing 8-year-old grandson on New Year's DayLarry LeaseRichland Hills, TX
Lewisville Woman Pleads Guilty to Embezzling Over $29 Million from EmployerLarry LeaseLewisville, TX
thecomeback.com
Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals
Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
Bills Issue Update on Damar Hamlin’s Status After On-Field Collapse
The Buffalo safety was taken off the field in an ambulance after collapsing during Monday-night’s game vs. the Bengals.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Clinch Playoffs and NFC South Division
In a closely contested matchup throughout the contest, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers clinched a playoff birth after winning the NFC South today in a 30-24 victory over the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs got off to a slow start in this one, but thanks to Mike Evans' 200+ yard, 3 touchdown...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Atlanta ‘Building Our Resume’: Ridder Leads Young Falcons to Last-Second Win
The Atlanta Falcons played host to the Arizona Cardinals inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday in NFL Week 17, recording a last-second 20-19 win that is meaningful in at least one sense. "We are out of the playoffs," A.J. Terrell said of this NFL's-youngest roster, "but everybody is building their resume."
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Bills WR Stefon Diggs Arrives to Hospital to Visit Damar Hamlin
Buffalo Bills receiver Stefon Diggs was seen visibly emotional at Paycor Stadium after his teammate and second-year safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin, who is in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, has now been visited by...
Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis is Revealed
Here is the latest health update on Bills safety Damar Hamlin after he collapsed on the field and was hospitalized during the Bills' Monday Night Football game against the Bengals.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
‘It’s Not All Brock Purdy Saving the Day’ for the 49ers
So this was new for Brock Purdy, as an NFL quarterback. He was down in a game for the first time since the first quarter he played in—back against Miami on Dec. 4. He trailed by double digits for the first time. He was behind in the second half for the first time. He trailed on the road for the first time.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Seahawks DE Darrell Taylor ‘Zeroed In’ Toward Push for Playoffs
RENTON, Wash. - Coming off a stellar first NFL season and equally impressive offseason program, the Seattle Seahawks expected Darrell Taylor to emerge as a rising star and elevate their pass rush to new heights in 2022. However, Taylor's third NFL season didn't get off to the fast start everyone...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Cowboys Future RB Over Tony Pollard & Ezekiel Elliott?
Dallas Cowboys standout running Tony Pollard was absent from Thursday night's 27-13 road over the Tennessee Titans due to a thigh injury. But the sloppy win might’ve given Cowboys fans a glimpse of what the future could look like in the backfield should he choose a different path.m. Despite...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Broncos Player Grades for Week 17 Loss to Chiefs
MVP(s) Week 17: Offense: Quinn Meinerz | IOL | Grade: 65.6. Meinerz allowed two pressures on the quarterback, but he was a mauler in the run game. In what has been an up-and-down season for Meinerz, this was a good game when the Broncos are in evaluation mode, and it was a good showing in back-to-back games.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Denied! Christian Wood’s 5 Blocks Help Mavs Secure Road Win Over Rockets
Heading into Monday night's matchup with the Houston Rockets, the Dallas Mavericks were riding a season-high six-game win streak with a chance to push it to seven games for the first time since 2011. Despite falling down by as many as 18 points in the third quarter, the Mavs rallied...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Bills’ Demar Hamlin Left Field Alive Because of Two Previous Tragedies
FRISCO, Texas – As I drove through the darkness of the Texas night, the light of from a text coming through to my cell phone filled the cabin, lighting up both my face and my daughter's. Seeing a stoplight up ahead, I waited to check it, figuring my wife...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Bengals Make Surprising Move Ahead of Monday Night Football Showdown With Bills
CINCINNATI — After more than a week of speculation, Hakeem Adeniji is going to start at right tackle against the Buffalo Bills. The third-year offensive lineman will start on Monday night, as the Bengals opted not to elevate Isaiah Prince from the practice squad. All signs pointed to Prince...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
3 Dark Horse Quarterback Free Agent Options for Colts in 2023
Once the 2023 offseason hits for the Indianapolis Colts, the search for a new signal-caller will ensue. With most thinking that the Colts will accomplish this in the draft, it must be said that multiple quarterbacks are upcoming in free agency who could also fill the void should Indianapolis decide to pass on the 2023 quarterback class.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Commanders Join NFL World Responding to Hospitalized Bills DB Damar Hamlin
For hours, the NFL world came to a stand-still after Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field during Monday Night Football. The game between the Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals faded into the background as reports that Hamlin received CPR before being transported by ambulance off the field and to a local trauma center emerged.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
NFL Rookie Rewind: Week 17
With only one week remaining in the regular season after Monday, week 17 was a must-win for various teams across the NFL. Hoping to ring in the new year by keeping their playoff chances alive, franchises like the Packers, Patriots, and Lions were already in playoff mode. That means teams...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Sports Community Voices Support to Bills DB Damar Hamlin After Injury
What was supposed to be the "Game of the Year" quickly turned into a heartbreaking scene as Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin went down with a very serious injury after making a tackle on Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. Hamlin collapsed on the field after making the tackle. He...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Bills at Bengals: Will Mahomes Watch ‘Past Bedtime’?
How important is this “Monday Night Football” game?. Patrick Mahomes might even stay up “past my bedtime” to watch it. The Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills face off in "The Jungle" tonight to battle for supremacy in the AFC. The Bills can earn the top seed...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
How Miami Heat’s Twitter Reacted to the Win Against the Los Angeles Clippers Monday Night
View the original article to see embedded media. Miami Heat fans had to watch their top off-season target Donovan Mitchell score 71 points with his new team. While nobody had that type of showing Monday night, Heat star performances gave them the win against the Los Angeles Clippers. The Heat...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Donations to Bills’ Damar Hamlin’s Charity Skyrocket in Wake of Scary Collapse
While the NFL world was stunned by the eerie and chilling collapse of Buffalo Bills' safety Damar Hamlin Monday night, fans reacted with an outpouring of support and donations to his foundation. A "Community Toy Drive" established on GoFundMe by Hamlin through his Chasing M's Foundation received over a half-million...
