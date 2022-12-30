Read full article on original website
Wollschlager Receives UMAC Honor, Games Postponed
ST. PAUL – University of Minnesota Morris senior guard Haley Wollschlager was named the UMAC Women’s Basketball Player of the Week for Dec. 19-25 following two games for the Cougars against ranked opposition. Facing the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater and the University of California, Santa Cruz, at the home...
Dawn Marie Johnson
Dawn Johnson, age 61 of Wheaton, Minnesota, passed away Saturday, December 31, 2022 at Sanford Hospital in Fargo, North Dakota. Visitation for Dawn Johnson will be held Wednesday, January 4, 2023, from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. with a 5:00 p.m. Prayer Service and Time of Sharing at St. John Lutheran Church in Wheaton, MN.
Vivian Joann Hilde
Vivian J. Hilde, age 88 of Elbow Lake, Minnesota, passed away December 31, 2022, at Prairie Ridge Hospital in Elbow Lake, MN. Visitation for Vivian Hilde will be held Friday, January 6, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at Christ Lutheran Church in Elbow Lake, MN. Funeral services for...
Winter storm warning goes into effect for this area Tuesday morning
(Undated) - A winter storm is heading toward a large part of Minnesota. A winter storm warning starts at 3 a.m. tomorrow for Lac qui Parle, Chippewa, Yellow Medicine, Renville, Sibley, Redwood, Brown, Kandiyohi, Meeker, McLeod, Pope, Stearns and Swift counties. The storm warning stays in effect through Midnight Tuesday evening.
John Thomas Donkers
John Donkers, age 63 of Morris, MN, passed away Sunday, January 1, 2023, at Minnewaska Lutheran Home in Starbuck, MN. Visitation for John Donkers will be held Tuesday, January 10, 2022, from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. at Assumption Catholic Church in Morris, MN. Memorial services for John Thomas Donkers...
Southern Minnesota News
Ronald Gene Tolifson
Ronald Tolifson, age 84 of Herman, Minnesota, passed away Saturday, December 31, 2022, at Sanford Hospital in Wheaton, MN. Visitation for Ronald Tolifson will be held Saturday morning one hour prior to service time at the church. Memorial services for Ronald Tolifson will be held Saturday, January 7, 2023 at...
Budger's in Maynard, one of Minnesota's last supper clubs, to close at year's end
MAYNARD, Minn. -- A western Minnesota town is losing its only restaurant, which also happens to be one of the last remaining supper clubs in the state. Locals say Budger's Dinner House is more than just a place to eat in the town of Maynard."Just the smile on their faces, and there's a place for people to gather here," said owner Bill Beasley. There are just over 300 people in the town of Maynard and it's safe to say that every, single one of them has a story about Budger's. "Weddings, rehearsal dinners, birthday parties, funerals, they've catered all that kind of...
Montevideo man injured in Mcleod County rollover
A Montevideo man was injured Sunday when his vehicle rolled over. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, on Jan. 1, Nathan David Olson, age 47, was traveling southbound on Highway 22. At about 11:48 a.m., near the intersection with 155th St., Olson’s Kia Sorento left the road and rolled.
John Henry Olson
John Olson, age 82 of Starbuck, Minnesota, passed away Thursday, December 15, 2022, peacefully with family by his side at his home in Starbuck, MN. Visitation for John Henry Olson will be held Friday, January 6, 2023, from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at Starbuck Funeral Home in Starbuck, MN.
Driver's fish house struck by train as he crossed tracks in central Minnesota
A pickup driver had a lucky escape when he narrowly avoided being struck by a freight train, though his fish house was not so lucky. The incident happened in Kandiyohi County on New Year's Eve afternoon, when a 21-year-old man from Atwater was driving on a private driveway that intersected with two sets of railroad tracks in Gennessee Township, east of Willmar.
Douglas County Man dies in House Fire on New Year’s Day
MILTONA, Minn. — An 85-year-old man and a dog died in a house fire in Douglas County late Sunday evening. According to the county sheriff’s office, emergency crews were alerted of a house fire at about 9:30 p.m. They responded to County Road 102 Northeast, near Miltona. The...
