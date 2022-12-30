MAYNARD, Minn. -- A western Minnesota town is losing its only restaurant, which also happens to be one of the last remaining supper clubs in the state. Locals say Budger's Dinner House is more than just a place to eat in the town of Maynard."Just the smile on their faces, and there's a place for people to gather here," said owner Bill Beasley. There are just over 300 people in the town of Maynard and it's safe to say that every, single one of them has a story about Budger's. "Weddings, rehearsal dinners, birthday parties, funerals, they've catered all that kind of...

