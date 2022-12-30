Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In 2016, a 19-year-old girl went to see her ex-boyfriend. She was never seen again. Where is Tyarra Williams?Fatim HemrajGreensboro, NC
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Winston-SalemTed RiversWinston-salem, NC
Accident involving Semi and Amtrak train December, 27The Modern TimesLexington, NC
In Greensboro, concerns raised about school safety after student forgotten on field tripEdy ZooGreensboro, NC
Free Christmas Concert at the Tanger Center 12/22-12/24The Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Augusta Free Press
Virginia forward Jayden Gardner getting back on track after slow start
After a bit of a slow start to his final season of college basketball, Virginia forward Jayden Gardner has been back to resembling more of his form from a year ago. Gardner was the focal point of the Virginia offense last season, his first with the Cavaliers after spending his first three years at East Carolina.
Augusta Free Press
Pitt, Virginia’s next opponent, should have your attention if you’re a UVA fan
Pitt, Virginia’s next opponent, on Tuesday night at the Petersen Events Center, lost three in a row after opening the season with an 80-58 win over Tennessee Martin, but since, the Panthers have been pretty good. Their only loss since came at Vanderbilt, by one point, 75-74, on Dec....
Augusta Free Press
Wake Forest holds off second half Virginia Tech rally, defeats the Hokies, 77-75
Virginia Tech cut an 11-point second half deficit to one, but the Hokies couldn’t get a defensive rebound to get the ball with a chance to tie or win in the final minute, and Wake Forest held on for a 77-75 win on Saturday in Winston-Salem. The Hokies (11-3,...
Former VCU Basketball player Willie Taylor dies at 42
During Taylor's first season with VCU in 2000-2021, he led the team to a 16-14 record, beginning a 22-year streak of winning seasons that is still active today.
Augusta Free Press
Poll Watch: Virginia moves up to #11 in the coaches, AP polls this week
Virginia moved up to the #11 spot in both national polls after its 2-0 week last week. The Cavaliers (10-2) are the top ranked ACC team for the sixth straight week. Miami (13-1) is 12th in both national polls this week. Duke (11-3) is 14th in the coaches poll and 16th in the AP poll.
First $200K prize in new lottery game claimed by woman from North Carolina
The first $200,000 prize in a new North Carolina Education Lottery game has been claimed by a woman from the Triad.
Augusta Free Press
New Dominion Bookshop to host poets including Staunton’s Hannah Loeb on Jan. 28
New Dominion Bookshop will host an in-person reading with poets Hannah Loeb and Christian Schlegel on Saturday, Jan. 28, at 4 p.m. Loeb will be reading from her recent poetry, and Schlegel will be reading from his new poetry collection, ryman. Book sales and a signing will follow. This in-person...
Two $1 million-winning lottery tickets sold in Richmond area
The Virginia Lottery has announced the winners of the New Year's Millionaire Raffle, and two of the tickets were purchased in the Richmond area.
Mother reacts after VCU apologizes for mistakenly sending acceptance emails to prospective students
On Tuesday, Dec. 27, the VCU Office of Admissions sent an invitation to its Spring Open House to people who applied for the Fall 2023 semester.
WRIC TV
Richmond’s southern-style fried chicken eatery, Hot Chick, closes with the end of 2022
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — After almost three years in Richmond’s Shockoe Bottom, Hot Chick has officially closed, the restaurant’s website says. The self-proclaimed “Fried Chicken Joint” opened in January 2019, with an open kitchen-style interior and a menu catering to all of your fried chicken needs. From chicken tacos, to chicken and waffles, buffalo chicken mac and cheese and the tried and true fried chicken sandwich, Hot Chick seemed to have it all, yet, it silently shuttered its doors before the first day of the new year.
Profitable walk: North Carolina woman walking dog wins $599,133 jackpot
A North Carolina woman walked into a big jackpot last month, and she can thank her dog. Penny Lamb, of Greensboro, bought six Cash 5 tickets online while walking her pet, Denali, and won $599,133, the NC Education Lottery said in a news release on Friday. Lamb was walking her...
Man injured in late night shooting at Petersburg and Dinwiddie county line
The Virginia State Police is investigating a late night shooting on I-85 near the Petersburg and Dinwiddie County Line that left one man injured.
PHOTOS: Petersburg celebrates Sheriff Vanessa Crawford on her 70th birthday
On Friday, Dec. 30, the people of Petersburg put on a special parade to celebrate Petersburg Sheriff Vanessa Crawford on her 70th birthday.
Augusta Free Press
Man shot while driving on I-85 near Petersburg/Dinwiddie County line
A Petersburg man was shot while driving on Interstate 85 near the Petersburg/Dinwiddie County line around midnight Saturday, and Virginia State Police are trying to figure out who did the shooting. The 31-year-old man who was shot ended up crashing his vehicle into the jersey wall at the 64.4 mile...
WXII 12
N.C. Silver Alert criteria changed, police say; people concerned updates will put missing Triad woman at greater risk
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The criteria to issue a Silver Alert in North Carolina has changed, police said. People told WXII 12 News that they are concerned that the updates will put missing people at a greater risk. TOMICINA BYRD:. WXII 12 News talked with LaTonya Jones, director of Group...
Augusta Free Press
Afton orchard tests edible plants to learn what grows best in Virginia
As a promoter of backyard orcharding since 1979, Michael McConkey wants potential growers to know that cultivating their own “foodscape” of edible fruits, herbs, berries, nuts and flowers is within reach. Working 25 acres of orchard and greenhouses in Nelson County, McConkey grows more than 180 exotic and...
Yankee Candle Closes Virginia Factory. Is It Going Out Of Business?
Employees at a Yankee Candle factory in Forest, Virginia, will be looking for new jobs in the new year. Newell Brands, parent company of the popular candle company, announced in early November that they were closing the plant that employs 187 people. Article continues below advertisement. The Virginia factory primarily...
The best restaurant in Virginia, according to Guy Fieri
Fieri's favorite place to eat in Virginia is located in the city of Richmond's Monroe Ward neighborhood.
Car runs into home in Danville: Firefighters
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Danville Fire Department says they responded to a scene where a car ran into a home on Wednesday morning. Firefighters say on Facebook that two technical rescue engines responded to the scene. It is unknown if there were any injuries related to the incident.
Driver critically injured in Chesterfield wreck
Officers said they arrived to the wreck on Bundle Road, which is near Pocahontas State Park, around 4 p.m. Sunday.
