High Point, NC

Augusta Free Press

Virginia forward Jayden Gardner getting back on track after slow start

After a bit of a slow start to his final season of college basketball, Virginia forward Jayden Gardner has been back to resembling more of his form from a year ago. Gardner was the focal point of the Virginia offense last season, his first with the Cavaliers after spending his first three years at East Carolina.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WRIC TV

Richmond’s southern-style fried chicken eatery, Hot Chick, closes with the end of 2022

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — After almost three years in Richmond’s Shockoe Bottom, Hot Chick has officially closed, the restaurant’s website says. The self-proclaimed “Fried Chicken Joint” opened in January 2019, with an open kitchen-style interior and a menu catering to all of your fried chicken needs. From chicken tacos, to chicken and waffles, buffalo chicken mac and cheese and the tried and true fried chicken sandwich, Hot Chick seemed to have it all, yet, it silently shuttered its doors before the first day of the new year.
RICHMOND, VA
Augusta Free Press

Man shot while driving on I-85 near Petersburg/Dinwiddie County line

A Petersburg man was shot while driving on Interstate 85 near the Petersburg/Dinwiddie County line around midnight Saturday, and Virginia State Police are trying to figure out who did the shooting. The 31-year-old man who was shot ended up crashing his vehicle into the jersey wall at the 64.4 mile...
PETERSBURG, VA
Augusta Free Press

Afton orchard tests edible plants to learn what grows best in Virginia

As a promoter of backyard orcharding since 1979, Michael McConkey wants potential growers to know that cultivating their own “foodscape” of edible fruits, herbs, berries, nuts and flowers is within reach. Working 25 acres of orchard and greenhouses in Nelson County, McConkey grows more than 180 exotic and...
AFTON, VA
WFXR

Car runs into home in Danville: Firefighters

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Danville Fire Department says they responded to a scene where a car ran into a home on Wednesday morning. Firefighters say on Facebook that two technical rescue engines responded to the scene. It is unknown if there were any injuries related to the incident.
DANVILLE, VA

