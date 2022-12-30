ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
firefighternation.com

Hudson and Glasco (NY) Firefighters Tackle Tugboat Fire on Hudson River

Daily Freeman, Kingston, N.Y. Jan. 1—CATSKILL, N.Y. — Firefighters from three counties tackled a fire that broke out below deck on a tugboat pushing a barge Sunday, Jan. 1, on the Hudson River. The Catskill Fire Department said in a post on its Facebook page that firefighters responded...
CATSKILL, NY
103.9 The Breeze

Iconic Home Supply Chain Closing 115 Stores Including 3 In Upstate NY

Chances are you have some of this legendary store's products in your home right now. With progress comes many great things that do make life easier. For example, the convenience of online shopping and huge big box stores like Walmart do make life easier in many ways. That said, with progress, sometimes the businesses we have relied on for years and that served us so well become a casualty of that progress.
ONEONTA, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

VIDEO: Remarkable Predator Freed from NY Trap

With teeth that sharp, the only choice was to call a professional. Video was recently released by the New York Department of Environmental Conservation (NYDEC) showing a special rescue mission with a very happy ending. The Wrong Animal was Caught. The NYDEC shared that they were contacted by a hunter...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
connecticuthistory.org

Connecticut Turnpike Opens – Today in History: January 2

On January 2, 1958, Governor Abraham Ribicoff officially opened the Connecticut Turnpike—today the Governor John Davis Lodge Turnpike—to traffic. Ten months later, the last three miles, including the bridges over the Mianus and Byram rivers, opened connecting the Stamford area to the New England Thruway. At the time of construction the Connecticut Turnpike was the longest urban highway in the country.
CONNECTICUT STATE
adirondackalmanack.com

Great Sacandaga campground approved

The Adirondack Park Agency gave its stamp of approval for an RV campground in the town of Mayfield at is monthly meeting last week. It also sent out to public comment plans for an expanded boat launch and a beach closure in Broadalbin, about seven miles from where the campground is planned.
MAYFIELD, NY
Gothamist

Is New York City facing a ‘doom loop’ scenario? A discussion has started.

While some New York City business districts have recovered their pre-pandemic luster, Midtown and Lower Manhattan continue to feel the ill effects of so many workers still either toiling away at home for at least part of the week. Many experts think hybrid and work-from-home arrangements, given a substantial test drive during the pandemic, are here to stay. Under this bleak view, Manhattan office workers' continued hybrid and work-from-home arrangements will depress real estate values, starve the government of tax revenue and result in budget cuts and policy decisions that fuel more harm. [ more › ]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

Yellowstone buys Fairfield County apartment complex for $49M

CBRE procured real estate investment firm Yellowstone Property Group in the purchase of a large apartment complex in Norwalk, Connecticut, last week. The Ramsey, New Jersey-based firm purchased the 164-unit Reserve41 complex at 41 Wolfpit Avenue for 48.7 million $from Norpointe LLC, a partnership led by Greenwich-based real estate investment firm Belpointe, the CT Insider reported.
NORWALK, CT
PIX11

Indoor amusement park opens in Brooklyn: ‘It was so much fun!’

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (PIX11) – There are more than 175 indoor amusement parks called Urban Air Adventure Park across the United States. But New York City never had one until New Year’s Eve. Bronx-born owner Michael Karlewicz had been looking for the perfect location in New York City for a while until he found 40,000 […]
BROOKLYN, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Hudson Valley Motorcyclists Breaking Law They Say is ‘Dumb’

Motorcyclists throughout the Hudson Valley are blatantly ignoring the law and angering drivers who say they're putting everyone's lives at risk. Automobiles and motorcycles have been figuring out how to share the same roadways for decades. For the most part, drivers of both vehicles are simply doing their best to keep each other safe. But recently the illegal behavior of some motorcyclists has been angering drivers. Bikers say they're just doing what they need to in order to keep themselves alive.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
94.3 Lite FM

DCSPCA Adopted Pup Shines On Cover of CT Dog Magazine

A dog that was once living in one Hudson Valley animal shelter is now a rising star across the border in Connecticut, featured on the front cover of Connecticut Dog Magazine. Charlie, formerly known as Tank when he was a young pup at the Dutchess County SPCA in Hyde Park, is thriving with his family in New Milford CT and enjoying his time in the spotlight.
NEW MILFORD, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy