The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear AttackAnthony JamesLos Angeles, CA
$150 million by Hochul: Two workforce development programs to help low-income households improve their livesMark StarNew York City, NY
First Indoor Amusement Park In New York State Opens In BrooklynAbdul GhaniBrooklyn, NY
Rents as low as $0 in Bronx affordable housing lotteryBeth TorresBronx, NY
Video: North Caldwell Stolen Car Plunges 21 Feet over Embankment; Lands on Car BelowCarolyne Volpe Curley / West Essex NowNorth Caldwell, NJ
firefighternation.com
Hudson and Glasco (NY) Firefighters Tackle Tugboat Fire on Hudson River
Daily Freeman, Kingston, N.Y. Jan. 1—CATSKILL, N.Y. — Firefighters from three counties tackled a fire that broke out below deck on a tugboat pushing a barge Sunday, Jan. 1, on the Hudson River. The Catskill Fire Department said in a post on its Facebook page that firefighters responded...
Iconic Home Supply Chain Closing 115 Stores Including 3 In Upstate NY
Chances are you have some of this legendary store's products in your home right now. With progress comes many great things that do make life easier. For example, the convenience of online shopping and huge big box stores like Walmart do make life easier in many ways. That said, with progress, sometimes the businesses we have relied on for years and that served us so well become a casualty of that progress.
VIDEO: Remarkable Predator Freed from NY Trap
With teeth that sharp, the only choice was to call a professional. Video was recently released by the New York Department of Environmental Conservation (NYDEC) showing a special rescue mission with a very happy ending. The Wrong Animal was Caught. The NYDEC shared that they were contacted by a hunter...
connecticuthistory.org
Connecticut Turnpike Opens – Today in History: January 2
On January 2, 1958, Governor Abraham Ribicoff officially opened the Connecticut Turnpike—today the Governor John Davis Lodge Turnpike—to traffic. Ten months later, the last three miles, including the bridges over the Mianus and Byram rivers, opened connecting the Stamford area to the New England Thruway. At the time of construction the Connecticut Turnpike was the longest urban highway in the country.
adirondackalmanack.com
Great Sacandaga campground approved
The Adirondack Park Agency gave its stamp of approval for an RV campground in the town of Mayfield at is monthly meeting last week. It also sent out to public comment plans for an expanded boat launch and a beach closure in Broadalbin, about seven miles from where the campground is planned.
Conn. cannabis shops to open soon, Mass. businesses brace for impact
SPRINGFIELD — Thomas Macre has visited recreational marijuana shops in Massachusetts. He has seen Connecticut plates in the parking lot and thought about the Connecticut money going into the till. Soon, as a co-owner of manager of Still River Wellness in Torrington, Connecticut, Macre will be in a position...
You Must Try These 10 Bagel Shops Near Westchester, NY
Three years ago, I took my first trip to California. A memory on Facebook popped up recently where I documented a few points from my journey with stopping in at various airports and then finally making it out west:. Things I've learned from my travels yesterday:. - Restaurants like to...
One of the Oldest Covered Bridges in the Country is in New Paltz, NY
The Hudson Valley is steeped in history. From George Washington's headquarters in Newburgh, NY to the D&H Canal that runs through towns from Port Jervis to Kingston, there are signs of the past everywhere you look. Another centuries-old monument in New Paltz, NY is celebrating a milestone birthday. Record-Setting Bridges...
Is New York City facing a ‘doom loop’ scenario? A discussion has started.
While some New York City business districts have recovered their pre-pandemic luster, Midtown and Lower Manhattan continue to feel the ill effects of so many workers still either toiling away at home for at least part of the week. Many experts think hybrid and work-from-home arrangements, given a substantial test drive during the pandemic, are here to stay. Under this bleak view, Manhattan office workers' continued hybrid and work-from-home arrangements will depress real estate values, starve the government of tax revenue and result in budget cuts and policy decisions that fuel more harm. [ more › ]
therealdeal.com
Yellowstone buys Fairfield County apartment complex for $49M
CBRE procured real estate investment firm Yellowstone Property Group in the purchase of a large apartment complex in Norwalk, Connecticut, last week. The Ramsey, New Jersey-based firm purchased the 164-unit Reserve41 complex at 41 Wolfpit Avenue for 48.7 million $from Norpointe LLC, a partnership led by Greenwich-based real estate investment firm Belpointe, the CT Insider reported.
NYC civil service exam: These applications are open in January
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — January’s application schedule for civil service exams has been released by the New York City Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS). The open, competitive online examinations are administered throughout each month for various positions. The exams are taken at the DCAS Computer-Based Testing and...
thesciencesurvey.com
The End of the Line – Say Goodbye to New York City’s Iconic Yellow MetroCards
Rushing down the avenue past slow walkers, one hears the honking of cars and sees the city lights fade in the background. The smell of the subway is prominent, getting stronger as the station gets closer. Your adrenaline is high; the train is arriving in a minute. There is a...
Indoor amusement park opens in Brooklyn: ‘It was so much fun!’
SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (PIX11) – There are more than 175 indoor amusement parks called Urban Air Adventure Park across the United States. But New York City never had one until New Year’s Eve. Bronx-born owner Michael Karlewicz had been looking for the perfect location in New York City for a while until he found 40,000 […]
Gallons of cooking oil spilled onto I-95 in New Haven, closing two lanes for several hours
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The right two lanes on Interstate 95 Southbound were shut down for several hours Monday morning after a truck spilled cooking grease in New Haven over the Pearl Harbor Memorial Bridge. Troop G responded to a report of a large spill on in the area...
Hudson Valley Motorcyclists Breaking Law They Say is ‘Dumb’
Motorcyclists throughout the Hudson Valley are blatantly ignoring the law and angering drivers who say they're putting everyone's lives at risk. Automobiles and motorcycles have been figuring out how to share the same roadways for decades. For the most part, drivers of both vehicles are simply doing their best to keep each other safe. But recently the illegal behavior of some motorcyclists has been angering drivers. Bikers say they're just doing what they need to in order to keep themselves alive.
DCSPCA Adopted Pup Shines On Cover of CT Dog Magazine
A dog that was once living in one Hudson Valley animal shelter is now a rising star across the border in Connecticut, featured on the front cover of Connecticut Dog Magazine. Charlie, formerly known as Tank when he was a young pup at the Dutchess County SPCA in Hyde Park, is thriving with his family in New Milford CT and enjoying his time in the spotlight.
These Bagels Have Been Named the Best in Connecticut
Connecticut is often overshadowed by New York and New Jersey when it comes to the great bagel debate. While we may not have as many options when it comes to delis, that doesn't mean our bagels are any less delicious.
The Largest Landowner in NY Isn’t Who You’d Think
New York is one of the most diverse states in the country. From Niagara Falls down to New York City, the landscape is constantly changing from farmland and mountains to highways and cities. It's also huge, at almost 55,000 square miles. But who owns the most of it?. Let's start...
Hochul increasing the minimum wage by $15.00: Why some lawmakers want around $21.00?
Governor Kathy Hochul is making serious announcements to benefit a large number of people. Sometimes, there are talks about giving millions to deal with the issue of water pollution. And sometimes, there comes different programs people can take advantage of. One such program is Home Energy Assistance Program for NY households. You can check its details here.
New York OKs human composting, becomes 6th state in U.S. to do so
Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul signed legislation on Saturday to legalize natural organic reduction, making New York the sixth state in the nation to allow that method of burial.
