Read full article on original website
Related
Augusta Free Press
Virginia forward Jayden Gardner getting back on track after slow start
After a bit of a slow start to his final season of college basketball, Virginia forward Jayden Gardner has been back to resembling more of his form from a year ago. Gardner was the focal point of the Virginia offense last season, his first with the Cavaliers after spending his first three years at East Carolina.
Augusta Free Press
Pitt, Virginia’s next opponent, should have your attention if you’re a UVA fan
Pitt, Virginia’s next opponent, on Tuesday night at the Petersen Events Center, lost three in a row after opening the season with an 80-58 win over Tennessee Martin, but since, the Panthers have been pretty good. Their only loss since came at Vanderbilt, by one point, 75-74, on Dec....
Augusta Free Press
Poll Watch: Virginia moves up to #11 in the coaches, AP polls this week
Virginia moved up to the #11 spot in both national polls after its 2-0 week last week. The Cavaliers (10-2) are the top ranked ACC team for the sixth straight week. Miami (13-1) is 12th in both national polls this week. Duke (11-3) is 14th in the coaches poll and 16th in the AP poll.
Augusta Free Press
Docs for Morgan basketball game fundraiser set for Feb. 1 in Roanoke
The annual Docs for Morgan basketball game fundraiser is back as an in-person event for the first time since 2020. The game is scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 1, at 7 p.m. at the Patrick Henry High School gymnasium at 2120 Grandin Road in Roanoke. Admission to the public event is free, and donations to the scholarship fund are encouraged.
Augusta Free Press
New Dominion Bookshop to host poets including Staunton’s Hannah Loeb on Jan. 28
New Dominion Bookshop will host an in-person reading with poets Hannah Loeb and Christian Schlegel on Saturday, Jan. 28, at 4 p.m. Loeb will be reading from her recent poetry, and Schlegel will be reading from his new poetry collection, ryman. Book sales and a signing will follow. This in-person...
Augusta Free Press
Singer-songwriter Scott Miller to perform Jan. 8 at Court Square Theater
Court Square Theater’s Living Room Concert Series returns Sunday, Jan. 8 at 6:30 p.m., with The Steel Wheels’ frontman Trent Wagler hosting a performance by Scott Miller. The show is part concert and part interview. Recently inducted into the East Tennessee Writers Hall of Fame, Scott Miller is...
Augusta Free Press
Afton orchard tests edible plants to learn what grows best in Virginia
As a promoter of backyard orcharding since 1979, Michael McConkey wants potential growers to know that cultivating their own “foodscape” of edible fruits, herbs, berries, nuts and flowers is within reach. Working 25 acres of orchard and greenhouses in Nelson County, McConkey grows more than 180 exotic and...
Augusta Free Press
Tosha Berry named next executive director for The Arc of Augusta
Tosha Berry has been hired by The Arc of Augusta as co-executive director. Berry will be working with Warren McKeen, current executive director, during his remaining months with The Arc. Following his retirement, Berry will assume the role of executive director. Berry has a background in human services including developmental...
Augusta Free Press
Staunton man in custody on drug charges after lengthy pursuit in Augusta County
A wild Friday night police pursuit that began in the Hermitage area, crossed into the City of Waynesboro, then north to Grottoes, ended in Harriston with a Staunton man placed under arrest. Brandon M. Anderson, 43, faces numerous charges from the incident, which began at 9:30 p.m. Friday at a...
Augusta Free Press
Augusta County: Teen dies from injuries in single-vehicle Interstate 81 crash
A Manassas teen is dead from injuries in a New Year’s Eve crash on Interstate 81 in Augusta County. Adelyne R. Barr, 19, died at the scene of the single-vehicle crash, according to Virginia State Police. Barr was driving a 2004 Mazda MPV northbound on I-81 at the 236...
Augusta Free Press
Albemarle County: Man in custody after ramming police vehicle in DUI pursuit
An Albemarle County man is in custody after ramming his car into a county police patrol car while trying to flee a traffic stop early Saturday. Cristhian Lopez Gaviria, 24, faces felony hit-and-run and DUI charges in the 2 a.m. incident in the 2200 block of Old Lynchburg Road. Police...
Augusta Free Press
Waynesboro elects Facebook talk show conspiracy theorist Jim Wood vice mayor
Waynesboro has a new vice mayor – Jim Wood, the Staunton gun-store manager who has used his Fox News-styled Facebook talk show to cast doubt on the outcome of the 2020 election, indicate his support for the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, and joke about attack on the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
Comments / 0