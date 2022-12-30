ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, VA

Comments / 0

Related
Augusta Free Press

Virginia forward Jayden Gardner getting back on track after slow start

After a bit of a slow start to his final season of college basketball, Virginia forward Jayden Gardner has been back to resembling more of his form from a year ago. Gardner was the focal point of the Virginia offense last season, his first with the Cavaliers after spending his first three years at East Carolina.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Augusta Free Press

Docs for Morgan basketball game fundraiser set for Feb. 1 in Roanoke

The annual Docs for Morgan basketball game fundraiser is back as an in-person event for the first time since 2020. The game is scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 1, at 7 p.m. at the Patrick Henry High School gymnasium at 2120 Grandin Road in Roanoke. Admission to the public event is free, and donations to the scholarship fund are encouraged.
ROANOKE, VA
Augusta Free Press

Afton orchard tests edible plants to learn what grows best in Virginia

As a promoter of backyard orcharding since 1979, Michael McConkey wants potential growers to know that cultivating their own “foodscape” of edible fruits, herbs, berries, nuts and flowers is within reach. Working 25 acres of orchard and greenhouses in Nelson County, McConkey grows more than 180 exotic and...
AFTON, VA
Augusta Free Press

Tosha Berry named next executive director for The Arc of Augusta

Tosha Berry has been hired by The Arc of Augusta as co-executive director. Berry will be working with Warren McKeen, current executive director, during his remaining months with The Arc. Following his retirement, Berry will assume the role of executive director. Berry has a background in human services including developmental...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
Augusta Free Press

Waynesboro elects Facebook talk show conspiracy theorist Jim Wood vice mayor

Waynesboro has a new vice mayor – Jim Wood, the Staunton gun-store manager who has used his Fox News-styled Facebook talk show to cast doubt on the outcome of the 2020 election, indicate his support for the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, and joke about attack on the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
WAYNESBORO, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy