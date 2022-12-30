Read full article on original website
Super Mario Sunshine Nearly Featured A Wearable Yoshi Head For Mario
Over the course of the "Super Mario" franchise, the mustachioed plumber has gotten himself involved in just about every kingdom quest and amateur sport imaginable. Still, hands down, one of the most jarring and divisive Mario adventures came in the form of the GameCube iteration of the iconic series, "Super Mario Sunshine." Like "The Legend of Zelda: Wind Waker" and "Metroid Prime," two other GameCube exclusives from the same time period, "Super Mario Sunshine" was a decidedly fresh take on its main character and his flagship series.
Even the Final Fantasy 14 devs thought this weird anime reference was too much
Somebody on the Pop Team Epic staff clearly knows their critically-acclaimed MMORPGs
What's The Best Grass Type In Pokemon Scarlet And Violet?
There are plenty of powerful Pokémon in "Pokémon Scarlet" and "Violet," especially when you look at Grass types. However, if you want to be the very best like no one ever was, then you'll want to get the strongest Pokémon on your side. Trying to determine the...
dexerto.com
Hydreigon & Dragapult Tera Raid Event announced for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
Hydreigon and Dragapult have been announced as the stars of the next Tera Raid Event in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. Following in the footsteps of powerful Pokemon like Charizard and Cinderace, the next Tera Raid Event will feature version-exclusive creatures Hydreigon and Dragapult from January 6 to January 8, 2023.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball: How Did the Anime's CG Design Come to Be?
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero made the leap from traditional 2-D animation, which the Shonen franchise has used in the entirety of its history, to CG animation, leaving many nervous about the decision. Luckily, the movie was able to excel expectations and has become the most successful film in the series to date. Recently, a producer on the film went into detail when it came to how the decision was made when it came to this risky venture for the return of the Red Ribbon Army.
Upworthy
Oreo builds 'Doomsday' vault to protect its cookies from possible asteroid crash: 'Really real'
In 2008, the Svalbard Global Seed Vault was built to serve as the last hope in case the plant life on Earth comes to an end. The facility was made on the side of a mountain and has more than one million seed samples. But have you ever wondered what would people do if they want to have some cookies in case of an apocalypse? Oreo has already thought through it and built a Global Oreo Vault in 2020 right down the road from the seed vault, according to foodandwine.
ComicBook
PS5 Players Surprised With Unexpected Controller Downgrade
There's a new PS5 controller releasing next month that's pitched as a premium version of the standard DualSense, yet it has a downgrade compared to this cheaper and less-advanced version. If you have already pre-ordered the PS5 DualSense Edge -- PlayStation's long overdue answer to the Xbox Elite controller -- or are intending on buying one when it releases on January 26, you should know the battery has a shorter life. In other words, it will die quicker than the standard PS5 controller, which already dies fairly quickly.
techaiapp.com
The 41 Most Anticipated Games of 2023
Happy New Year! 2023 is here — and that means there’s a lot to look forward to in the new year. For instance, what are the biggest upcoming games in 2023? Whether you’re on mobile, PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, or Xbox Series S/X, there are a lot of new games headed your way in 2023. We will take to the Indian Ocean in Skull and Bones, head to a galaxy far, far away with Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, and get the best of both worlds in Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile.
ComicBook
Xbox Live Gold's First Free Game of 2023 Is Now Available
The first free Xbox One game of 2023 is now available to Xbox Live Gold subscribers, courtesy of Games With Gold. Every month, Xbox Live Gold subscribers are given two free Xbox One games, both of which are always playable on Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X via backward compatibility. Subscribers used to be awarded four games each month, with the other two being some combination of Xbox 360 and original Xbox games. Xbox 360 games and original Xbox games are no longer included though, and the offering has yet to be bolstered with Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X games. Whether this will ever change, we don't know, but for now, it's only two Xbox One games, one of which goes live on the first of every month while the other goes live in the middle of the month.
ComicBook
Demon Slayer Cosplay Tracks Down Rengoku's Twin IRL
Demon Slayer is gearing up for another busy year. With season two in the bank, all eyes are on the future as season three sits on the horizon. The comeback will bring two new Hashira center stage as the Swordsmith Village arc gets underway. But right now, it seems a familiar Hashira is drawing buzz all thanks to a cosplay online.
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will apparently have online features
Fans have noticed a Switch Online support hint in promo materials
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 12 “Field Purple” Drops In 2023: First Look
The Air Jordan 12 is going to have a strong 2023. Overall, the Air Jordan 12 is a shoe that remains underrated. While many look at the shoes from Michael Jordan’s first few years, there is no doubt he had great sneakers near the end. The Jordan 12 is part of that, and over the years, Jordan Brand has blessed this shoe with new color schemes.
ComicBook
New Star Wars Game Teased With Huge Promise
A new and upcoming Star Wars game has been teased with a seemingly huge promise. Back on January 13, 2021, publisher Ubisoft and its developer Massive Entertainment -- the developer behind The Division series and the developer working on the upcoming Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora -- announced a new and untitled Star Wars game. We know next to nothing about the game other than that it will use Massive Entertainment's property engine, Snowdrop, and that it's being held by Julian Gerighty, the creative director most recently responsible for The Division 2 and The Crew. And it's Gerighty that has shared the new tease.
ComicBook
Steam Sale Discounts One of the Best RPGs Ever to Under $3
What is widely considered one of the best RPGs ever created is now on sale for under $3 as part of Steam's ongoing Winter Sale. Even though the calendar has now officially turned over from 2022 to 2023, Steam is still in the midst of holding one of its biggest promotions for a couple more days. And if you haven't grabbed anything from this massive sale for yourself yet, you might want to consider picking up this stellar role-playing game if you haven't done so before.
ComicBook
Nintendo Insider Teases Return of Fan-Favorite SNES Series in 2023
According to a Nintendo insider, a fan-favorite and dormant series that got its start on the SNES will get its moment in 2023. Whether this will be with a new game release or just an announcement or something else entirely, we don't know, as the tease is very brief and vague. What's clear though is that fans of said series should anticipate something for the coming year.
Alien Vs Predator: The Atari Jaguar Game You Likely Never Played
The video game console market looked very different in the early '90s compared to today. Most people remember the popular systems of the time, the Nintendo SNES and Sega Genesis, but a few other consoles vied for player attention. The Atari Jaguar fell into the latter category. It released in November 1993 and was marketed as the world's first 64-bit console, telling its audience to "do the math" compared to the 16-bit Genesis.
ComicBook
Amazon Prime Has a Free Surprise for Marvel Fans
Amazon Prime has a new and free surprise for Marvel fans, courtesy of Marvel's Avengers, Crystal Dynamics 2020 Avengers game available via PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. If you're both an Amazon Prime subscriber and a Marvel's Avengers fan, you can -- via Prime Gaming and until January 12 -- claim a set of free Iron Man-themed items to use in the gaming. If you're not a Prime Gaming subscriber or if you're reading this after January 12, then everything below is no longer applicable.
ComicBook
Classic Nintendo 3DS Game Returning This Month
A cult-classic Nintendo 3DS game is returning this month with a new release on mobile phones via Apple Arcade. The Nintendo 3DS has a vast library that is largely trapped on the machine for a variety of reasons. As a result, when a 3DS game comes forward it catches the attention of Nintendo fans. Typically, when a 3DS game is brought forward it's via the Nintendo Switch, but this time it's via mobile phones.
ComicBook
Star Wars: The Bad Batch Producers Explain How Show Connects With Andor, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and the Rest of the Universe (Exclusive)
Star Wars: The Bad Batch returns this week for its second season on Disney+. Since the animated series' first season aired in early 2022, its particular corner of the Star Wars timeline has gotten more crowded. In the months since then, Lucasfilm has released streaming series Obi-Wan Kenobi and Andor. Both of those shows also happen during the era between the Star Wars prequel and original trilogies, and that's not to mention the Star Wars Jedi games that occur in the same period of the canon. ComicBook.com spoke to Star Wars: The Bad Batch producers Jennifer Corbett and Brad Rau about how they coordinate with the other stories set in the Star Wars universe.
