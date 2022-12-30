ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KDAF

Pro boxing organization announces transgender category

By Nexstar Media Wire, Aaron Tolentino
KDAF
KDAF
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31IWdn_0jyHLEdg00

( KRON ) — The World Boxing Council (WBC) announced it will introduce a new category for transgender fighters, the organization’s president told The Telegraph in an article released Thursday. The WBC will begin implementing its transgender program as soon as 2023.

Brazilian soccer legend Pelé dies at 82

WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman also confirmed the news via his Twitter . He says the program will be “developed as a form of inclusion.”

According to The Telegraph, Sulaiman says his proposal will have the WBC do the following:

  • The WBC will issue a “global call” for trans athletes to come forward if they want to compete, with the aim of setting up their own separate league or tournament
  • Trans athletes will not be allowed to compete against non-trans fighters
  • The sport would look to adopt the “at birth” rule, meaning a trans fighter born a man would only be able to compete against a fellow trans fighter born a man

Sulaiman emphasized boxing, under the jurisdiction of the WBC, will never have a fight between a “born man” and a “born woman.” The WBC’s transgender category will be separate from its already-existing men’s (18 weight classes) and women’s (16 weight classes) categories.

Middleweight champion Claressa Shields expressed her confusion about the new program on Twitter . “A man, who is now identified as a woman, transgender, is allowed to fight against me,” she said. That prompted Sulaiman to clarify a born man will never fight a born woman.

The WBC, which is based out of Mexico, is one of boxing’s four major sanctioning bodies across the globe. The World Boxing Association (WBA), World Boxing Organization (WBO) and International Boxing Federation (IBF) are the other three.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CW33 Dallas / Ft. Worth.

Comments / 0

Related
worldboxingnews.net

Boxing prodigy Vassilis Topalos,16, dies after catastrophic incident

Young boxing prodigy Vassilis Topalos – tipped to be a future professional world champion, died after a series of tragic circumstances left him in an intensive care unit. Topalos, just 16 years old and with European Youth honors to his name, suffered a catastrophic incident in mid-December. The Greek...
worldboxingnews.net

Manny Pacquiao blasted for copying Floyd Mayweather

Manny Pacquiao stands accused of copying Floyd Mayweather after signing a deal with the same Japanese promoter for an exhibition. “Pac-Man” was present as Mayweather fought at RIZIN in 2022. However, many fans wanted the pair to fight and no longer stall a rematch. Therefore, frustration was apparent at...
Boxing Scene

Hearn Eyes April Return For Joshua: 'Plan Now Is To Rebuild Him To Become Three-Time Champion'

An ambitious 2023 campaign is being planned for Anthony Joshua. Details are still being finalized, but the former two-time unified heavyweight champ is expected to return to the ring by early April according to Eddie Hearn. The bout will launch what his team hopes to be an active year that ends with a long in-demand superfight with a fellow former titleholder.
Boxing Scene

Riddick Bowe: Guys Are Not Going To Fury's Body, They Are Not Breaking Him Down

Former undisputed heavyweight champion Riddick Bowe believes he would have implemented the proper formula to defeat WBC champion Tyson Fury, who is currently the dominant big man of the heavyweight class. Over the course of the last few years, Fury has emerged as the top force. Fury catapulted to the...
Boxing Scene

Arum on Haney vs. Lomachenko: That Fight is Essentially Made

Top Rank's CEO Bob Arum says a deal is nearly complete for Devin Haney to defend his undisputed lightweight crown against former three division world champion Vasiliy Lomachenko. In 2022, Haney unified, and retained, the WBC, WBO, WBA, IBF titles with back to back twelve round decisions over George Kambosos...
Boxing Scene

Shakur Stevenson Believes That Vasiliy Lomachenko Is Limited In Skills

The days of Shakur Stevenson squeezing down his ever-growing frame to the 130-pound limit are officially behind him. After failing to make weight, and subsequently losing WBO and WBC super featherweight titles as a result, Stevenson, following his masterful performance against Robson Conceicao, announced that moving forward, he will now compete as a full-fledged lightweight.
worldboxingnews.net

Deontay Wilder avoided as Eddie Hearn’s AJ plan breeds disbelief

Eddie Hearn outlined a new plan for Anthony Joshua that doesn’t include taking up the option to fight Deontay Wilder immediately. World Boxing News revealed in a world exclusive on the back of Dillian Whyte’s controversial return victory in 2022 that Wilder is willing to face Joshua next.
worldboxingnews.net

Andy Ruiz Jr. grows impatient as Deontay Wilder stalls WBC bout

Former unified world heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr. is growing impatient at the prospect of fighting Deontay Wilder in 2023. World Boxing News reported in 2020 that Ruiz taking on Wilder in a battle of ex-top division titleholders was the highest priority for promoter Al Haymon. As 2023 kicks in,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Boxing Scene

WBC Prez Explains Further Details Regarding Plan For Transgender Category

Last week, the World Boxing Council generated plenty of headlines when the organization's president, Mauricio Sulaiman, revealed that the WBC was planning to create a new category for transgender boxers. Sulaiman cautions that a new category does not necessarily mean that a new world title will be created. The goal,...
Boxing Scene

Vergil Ortiz Views Eimantas Stanionis As His Toughest Test By Far

Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr. might be considered pound-for-pound stalwarts, but to Vergil Ortiz Jr., they’ve become obtrusive. With the two sides failing to lock in a deal that would crown the winner as an undisputed champion, Ortiz (19-0, 19 KOs) has grown restless. In an effort to...
Boxing Scene

Warren on Hearn, Matchroom: ‘All I Keep Seeing Is Fighters Are Leaving Them’

Frank Warren thinks a fighter exodus is happening over at Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom. The Queensberry head has noticed that several of the fighters who were under contract with Hearn have left the promoter for Boxxer, the rival promotional company that has an exclusive output deal with Sky Sports. It is an ironic development, given that Hearn used to be the flagship promoter for Sky.
KDAF

KDAF

17K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

KDAF CW33 produces fun, informative lifestyle content that spans the Lone Star State, with a focus on covering events and happenings across North Texas and the DFW Metroplex

 https://cw33.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy