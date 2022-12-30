Read full article on original website
KOLO TV Reno
Carson City opens new warming shelter
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Carson City announced Monday it will be opening a new warming center amid widespread power outages and heavy snowfall. The shelter opened Monday and is located at the Carson City Multi-Purpose Athletic Center at 1860 Russell Way. It will remain open to residents until 8:00 p.m. tonight.
KOLO TV Reno
Warming center opens at Reno-Sparks Convention center for people without power
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Washoe County Emergency Management is opening a County-managed and Red Cross-supported warming center at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center located at 4590 S Virginia St. in Reno for residents without power, as the region faces a continued period of cold temperatures. While NV Energy hopes to have a large number of customers’ power restored by the end of today, full restoration could take until Tuesday, January 3.
nnbw.com
More than 300 apartments approved for Lompa Ranch area in Carson City
Floodplain concerns didn’t stop Carson City planning commissioners from approving a permit for a 306-unit apartment complex in the Lompa Ranch North Specific Plan Area. On Tuesday, planning commissioners voted unanimously to approve a special use permit for Tanamera Construction to allow multifamily housing on a roughly 24-acre site, which lies west of Airport Road, east of Intestate 580 and south of Menlo Drive. The parcel has two zoning categories within the specific plan area: multifamily apartment and single family 6,000 (minimum parcel size in square feet). The permit extends the multifamily use to the whole site.
mynews4.com
Northern Nevada Sierra Medical Center welcomes first baby of the year
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Northern Nevada's newest hospital welcomed its first baby of the year shortly before 5 a.m. The mother, Bayli, gave birth to a little girl, Emery, at Northern Nevada Sierra Medical Center’s Family Birth Center at 4:52 a.m. on Jan. 1. The newborn weighed 8 pounds and 10 ounces and is welcomed by her mom Bayli, her dad Trey and a big brother.
mynews4.com
Some northern Nevada counties open warming shelters after winter storm
GARDNERVILLE, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Several counties have opened warming shelters for residents affected by the weekend's winter weather and power outages. Some casinos in the area are also offering discounted rates for those impacted by the outages. Washoe County. Washoe County has opened an emergency...
mynews4.com
Casinos offering discounted rooms to northern Nevadans without power
Thousands of Nevadans have been stuck without power for more than a day after a huge winter storm. Several hotels in the Reno-Sparks area are offering discounts to those still without power. Peppermill Resort Spa Casino. Rates will be $45 for north and west wing rooms, $65 for tower rooms...
mynews4.com
7,500 NV Energy customers without power Tuesday, full restoration expected today
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — More than 7,500 NV Energy customers remain without power on Tuesday morning. The utility company told News 4-Fox 11 during an interview Monday, they expected to have all power restored for northern Nevada residents by Tuesday night. At one point, more...
KOLO TV Reno
Thousands without power after New Year’s Eve storm
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nearly 20,000 Nevadans are still without power after an intense snow storm hit western Nevada on New Year’s Eve. “It’s getting too long to stay home anymore, everybody wants to but it’s just too cold,” said Lynn Baker, an NV Energy customer without power.
NV Energy continues efforts to restore power after winter storm in Northern Nevada; some customers could be waiting till Tuesday
Roughly 30,000 customers remained without power Sunday afternoon, mostly in Washoe County, after a winter storm struck portions of Northern Nevada on New Year's Eve, the state's electric utility said.
2news.com
NV Energy Discusses Mass Power Outage In Northern Nevada
Some NV Energy customers could be without power for days. A new warming shelter will open tomorrow, January 3, in Carson City. Full restoration could take until Tuesday, January 3.
mynews4.com
Power expected to be fully restored for more than 30K NV Energy customers by Tuesday
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — NV Energy officials say the company is working around the clock to restore power to more than 31,000 customers who remain without electric service after a severe winter storm caused more than 1,000 outages on Dec. 31, 2022 in the Reno, Tahoe, Carson City and Minden/Gardnerville areas. The company is bringing in additional NV Energy crews from southern and eastern Nevada as well as contracted crews to assist in restoration efforts.
Record-Courier
Travel still a challenge across Douglas
The big berm down the middle of Highway 395 through Minden and Gardnerville posed one of the larger hazards to navigation as Douglas County dug out from Saturday’s storm. While road controls have been lifted for the highway, it remains slick in spots after temperatures dropped to 7 degrees early Monday morning.
KOLO TV Reno
I-80 reopens with controls; around 23K still without power
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Update on Jan. 2: NV Energy says just under 23,000 of its customers are without power, and they hope to have power restored to all customers by Jan. 3. JAN. 1 UPDATE: More than 35,000 people still do not have power across parts of Northern Nevada as of Sunday afternoon. The largest outages are in Washoe County and the Carson City area.
mynews4.com
Crews knock down house fire in Reno
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A Reno home may be unlivable after a fire Monday night. Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue (TMFR) officials on the scene told the News 4-Fox 11 crew that the call came about a fire on the 8500 block of Cassilis Drive came in about 9 p.m. on Jan. 2. When crews arrived, the back part of the house was on fire.
KOLO TV Reno
Douglas County School District closed Tuesday to deal with snow
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Douglas County School District will be closed Tuesday to allow the district to remove snow from its facilities. Staff will work to clear what the district is calling a “massive amount of snow” from the sites and to “dig out our school buses.”
KOLO TV Reno
One person displaced by Reno house fire
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Crews stopped a house fire in the North Valleys on Monday, January 2, 2023 at 9:00 p.m. in the area of Cassilis Drive and Leather Lane. Firefighters found heavy flames at the back of the house and were able to knock down the fire at 9:22 p.m.
mynews4.com
Some customers to be without power overnight on New Year's Eve, NV Energy says
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — NV Energy said in a statement on social media some of its customers will be without power overnight into Sunday. As of 7:30 p.m. more than 42,000 customers were without power across northern Nevada including more than 17,000 in Washoe County. To check estimated restoration in your area, check NV Energy's outage center here.
mynews4.com
Brad Pope sworn in as new Lyon County sheriff
YERINGTON, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — There's a new sheriff in town. Brad Pope was officially sworn in as the Lyon County sheriff on Tuesday morning after defeating Frank Hunewill in the November election. Pope, a former sergeant, is shaking things up a bit in the Lyon...
churchstagedesignideas.com
Crown of Thorns
This next incredible Easter design is from from Grace Church Reno. The team at Mod Scenes built this awesome Crown design for Easter 2022 at Grace Church Reno. Alex Fuller of Fuller Lights and Jason Marquez from Grace Church had a great concept for a crown of thorns that would move during the service to help create a striking visual.
