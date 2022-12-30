Tioga Central wrestlers repeat as Windsor Christmas Tournament champions

With three individual champions heading the charge, Tioga Central’s wrestlers repeated as champions of the Windsor Christmas Tournament on Thursday.

How impressive this nine-athlete Tigers contingent in the two-day competition? Next-best behind their 166½ points was Towanda at 111½. Second-highest Section 4 finisher, the host Black Knights, had 88½.

Recipient of the Jim Howard Most Outstanding Wrestler award was Darren Florance of Harpursville, who topped the 110-pound classification.

Tioga’s Gianni Silvestri, recognized with the tournament’s Sportsmanship Award, won thrice by pin and once by technical fall on his way to the 126-pound title. The final brought him a pin in 3:42.

Teammate Caden Bellis was a 5-1 winner in the 138-pound final, that following two pins and a 13-1 decision.

The Tigers’ Ousmane Duncanson’s 16-7 triumph in the 160-pound final came after he’d pinned his first two opponents.

That’s an all-junior trio, and all No. 1 seeds.

Chenango Forks senior Tyler Ferrara distinguished himself as this storied event’s seventh four-time champion. He finished his work at 132 pounds with a 10-1 decision to go with two tech falls and a pin.

Florance won a 7-2 decision over Ryan Ferrara, Tyler’s brother, in the 110 final. The champion advanced with two tech falls and a pin.

Leading teams (among 39): Tioga 166.5; Towanda 111.5; Starpoint 107; Manhasset 98; Honeoye Falls-Lima 97.5; Fairport 93; Saratoga Springs 91; Newfane 90; Burnt Hills 89.5; Windsor 88.5.

Finals

102: Jason Barrientos (SP) dec. Brayden Kellison-Negula, 2-1.

110: Darren Florance (BGAH) dec. Ryan Ferrara (CF), 7-2.

118: Chase Nevills (Cop) dec. Joey Florance (BGAH), 3-1 (OT).

126: Gianni Silvestri (Tioga) by tech. fall over Taylor Beaury (SS), 3:42.

132: Tyler Ferrara (CF) dec. Liam Carlin (BH), 10-1.

138: Caden Bellis (Tioga) dec. Nick Noto (HFL), 5-1.

145: Casper Stewart (Att) dec. R. Montalvo (Ams), 3-0.

152: Vandavian Way (Gou) pinned Christopher Uptegrove (SP), 2:54.

160: Ousmane Duncanson (Tioga) dec. Zach Caldwell (SP), 16-7.

172: Brady Unger (FP) dec. Mason Higley (Tow), 10-3.

189: Ethan Carlson (Man) dec. Sawyer Robinson (Tow), 12-2.

215: Sammy Sorenson (Hom) pinned Garrett Bidwell (Win, 1:30.

285: Cameron Beecher (CBA/J-D) dec. Logan Jamison (Mar), 7-3.