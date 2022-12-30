ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Windsor, NY

Tioga Central wrestlers repeat as Windsor Christmas Tournament champions

By Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin
 4 days ago
With three individual champions heading the charge, Tioga Central’s wrestlers repeated as champions of the Windsor Christmas Tournament on Thursday.

How impressive this nine-athlete Tigers contingent in the two-day competition? Next-best behind their 166½ points was Towanda at 111½. Second-highest Section 4 finisher, the host Black Knights, had 88½.

Recipient of the Jim Howard Most Outstanding Wrestler award was Darren Florance of Harpursville, who topped the 110-pound classification.

Tioga’s Gianni Silvestri, recognized with the tournament’s Sportsmanship Award, won thrice by pin and once by technical fall on his way to the 126-pound title. The final brought him a pin in 3:42.

Teammate Caden Bellis was a 5-1 winner in the 138-pound final, that following two pins and a 13-1 decision.

The Tigers’ Ousmane Duncanson’s 16-7 triumph in the 160-pound final came after he’d pinned his first two opponents.

That’s an all-junior trio, and all No. 1 seeds.

Chenango Forks senior Tyler Ferrara distinguished himself as this storied event’s seventh four-time champion. He finished his work at 132 pounds with a 10-1 decision to go with two tech falls and a pin.

Florance won a 7-2 decision over Ryan Ferrara, Tyler’s brother, in the 110 final. The champion advanced with two tech falls and a pin.

Leading teams (among 39): Tioga 166.5; Towanda 111.5; Starpoint 107; Manhasset 98; Honeoye Falls-Lima 97.5; Fairport 93; Saratoga Springs 91; Newfane 90; Burnt Hills 89.5; Windsor 88.5.

Finals

102: Jason Barrientos (SP) dec. Brayden Kellison-Negula, 2-1.

110: Darren Florance (BGAH) dec. Ryan Ferrara (CF), 7-2.

118: Chase Nevills (Cop) dec. Joey Florance (BGAH), 3-1 (OT).

126: Gianni Silvestri (Tioga) by tech. fall over Taylor Beaury (SS), 3:42.

132: Tyler Ferrara (CF) dec. Liam Carlin (BH), 10-1.

138: Caden Bellis (Tioga) dec. Nick Noto (HFL), 5-1.

145: Casper Stewart (Att) dec. R. Montalvo (Ams), 3-0.

152: Vandavian Way (Gou) pinned Christopher Uptegrove (SP), 2:54.

160: Ousmane Duncanson (Tioga) dec. Zach Caldwell (SP), 16-7.

172: Brady Unger (FP) dec. Mason Higley (Tow), 10-3.

189: Ethan Carlson (Man) dec. Sawyer Robinson (Tow), 12-2.

215: Sammy Sorenson (Hom) pinned Garrett Bidwell (Win, 1:30.

285: Cameron Beecher (CBA/J-D) dec. Logan Jamison (Mar), 7-3.

