Miami Valley small business leaders reflect on successes, challenges of 2022

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Now that the holiday shopping season has come to an end, small businesses are reflecting on the successes and challenges of 2022.

With the pandemic mostly in the past, small businesses still dealt with inflation, supply chain issues and the weather over the holiday shopping season.

Owner of Circa for the Home in Centerville Debbie Staley said business is doing better in 2022 over 2021.

“Our sales are certainly up this year,” Staley said.

Staley said she noticed her customers shopping earlier for Christmas decorations and gifts this year.

“People came in and bought Christmas decorations and gifts and I had to resupply, you know, and buy new things,” Staley said.

However, last week’s winter storm hurt small businesses because many last-minute shoppers stayed home.

“Those are two really big shopping days for us, especially when Christmas Eve is on a Saturday, so the weather impeded our sales that day,” Staley said.

Wheat Penny and Meadowlark owner Chef Liz Valenti said it’s been a roller coaster of a year for Miami Valley restaurants.

“We were able to take our masks off, but then there was pricing and supply issues,” Valenti said.

Valentie said restaurants learned to pivot their menus and prices to keep up with higher food prices, but said that didn’t deter customers.

“I think small restaurants in the Miami Valley had a strong December,” Valenti said. “People have come out, they’re spending their dollars, they’re getting that second glass of wine, they’re getting a more expensive entrée.”

Omega Music in the Oregon District stayed busy through the holiday shopping season, and it’s continuing into this week.

“We’ve been having a lot more people coming in and spending their Christmas money,” Omega Music Shift Leader Jack Parappa said. “A lot of people from out of town coming in and getting their regular record fix.”

Parappa said small businesses are thankful for their customers shopping small over the big box stores, and and now they’re optimistic for what next year will bring.

“Hopefully more new faces, we’d love to get a lot more regulars in,” Parappa said.

January and February typically are slow months for small businesses, the business leaders 2 NEWS spoke with said they’re planning events, specials sales to get people through their doors the next few weeks to keep the momentum going.

