TechRadar
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra tipped for a major night vision camera upgrade
When it comes to the Samsung Galaxy S23 series of phones launching soon, it seems that the Ultra model will once again have the biggest upgrades attached to it – and those upgrades apparently include "night vision" capabilities in terms of its cameras. This comes via well-respected leaker Ice...
TechRadar
Cancer, COVID, card battles: how games saved my life
In case you couldn’t tell from the headline, this is going to be a fairly personal article. At more than one point while writing this piece, I stopped and thought ‘hmm, do I really want to bare my soul like this to thousands of people on the internet?’
TechRadar
Best TVs at CES 2023: next-gen OLED from Samsung and LG, and what to expect
All the 8K and 4K TV news from CES 2023 that you need to know if you're looking to upgrade this year. TVs are always one of the biggest parts of CES, and CES 2023 will be no different. Most of the biggest TV makers announce their major launches for the year at the event, and we'll be updating this guide to the best TVs of CES 2023 with all the most significant news as it's announced.
TechRadar
These are the best (and worst) iPhone alarms to wake up to, according to science
Christmas is over. The giddy days of waking at 10am and starting the morning with a handful of Celebrations and, if you're brave, a small Baileys, are done. It's time to start acting like a responsible adult once again, and that means waking up on time and getting on with things. While it's tricky to neutralise the fundamental pain of waking up when your body does not feel it's appropriate, but there are a few things that might help. We've put together this list of hacks for waking up when it's still dark, but you could also turn your attentions to your alarm tone.
TechRadar
You can get a Google Pixel 7 Pro for just $499 at Mint Mobile - here's how
The prepaid carrier Mint Mobile has just listed one of the best Google Pixel 7 Pro deals we've ever seen, offering this excellent Android flagship for just $499 (was $899) (opens in new tab). While you'll have to buy at least a four-month plan in conjunction with this particular deal,...
Tesla fined $2.2M for exaggerating driving range of its vehicles: report
South Korea is fining Tesla $2.2 million, claiming the automaker misled customers about the range of its vehicles in cold temperatures.
TechRadar
PyTorch hit by severe security compromise
A malicious dependency on PyTorch has been found tricking Python developers (opens in new tab) into downloading it and then stealing their sensitive data. PyTorch recently disclosed that it had discovered a malicious dependency sharing its name with the framework’s “torchtriton’ library. Admins that installed PyTorch-nightly over the holidays were said to have been compromised, and the platform urged them to uninstall the framework and the fake ‘torchtriton’ dependency, immediately.
TechRadar
TechRadar's year in review: 2022 in phones, TVs, computing and more
Goodbye, 2022 - and hello to the shiny new world of 2023! Granted, it doesn't look much different yet, but then we are only a few hours into the new year. So, what were our tech highlights of the past 12 months - and what can we expect to see in 2023? In short: lots. Virtually every week brought a massive new product launch or big story in one of the categories we cover, from the iPhone 14 Pro's Dynamic Island to the arrival of QD-OLED screen tech in TVs, and from ever-more-powerful graphics cards to AI-powered autofocus in cameras. And 2023 promises to be every bit as exciting, beginning right away with the tech fest that is CES 2023.
TechRadar
Bought a TV over the holidays? Here’s why you need to add a soundbar
Few things are sweeter than the moment you turn on a new television. Mounted on the wall, or balanced on a media unit, when the light comes on and – after a brief period of logging into all of your many streaming services – the images start to play.
TechRadar
Upgrading your PC is getting more expensive thanks to Intel
Intel has stealthily upped the recommended pricing for some of its Alder Lake processors, bumping up the MSRP by 10%. This is not exactly an unexpected move, as Intel signaled its intention to hike pricing for the majority of its chip products by 10% to 20% last year – we just weren’t sure if this would apply to consumer CPUs. Now we know that it does, but the price hike does leave us in an odd situation where some Alder Lake processors are now pricier than their newer, faster Raptor Lake equivalents.
TechRadar
Pentium and Celeron CPUs are dead – but Intel N-series could save budget laptops
At CES 2023, currently taking place in Las Vegas, Intel took to the stage to reveal the processors that will be powering the next generation of budget laptops, known as the Intel Processor N-series. This follows Intel killing off its Pentium and Celeron brands late last year, and the new...
TechRadar
5 appliances and smart home gadgets that'll save you money in 2023
You can’t escape the skyrocketing prices we‘re grappling with today. Almost everything, from your utility bills to that starter home, is costing more today than it did a year ago. To survive this era of inflation, you just have to save where you can, and upgrading some of your outdated, time- and energy-guzzling home gadgets is a big step in the right direction.
TechRadar
Nvidia at CES 2023: RTX 4070 Ti and RTX 4000 laptop GPUs revealed - as it happened
Nvidia is at CES 2023, and all eyes were on the GPU maker at its keynote event, which is now over. Last year wasn't the best for Nvidia - while it launched some new GPUs, such as the RTX 3090 Ti, and next-gen RTX 4090 and RTX 4080, it also had some stumbles. The 3090 Ti was considered a misfire, while Nvidia's initial plans to launch two RTX 4080 GPUs, one of which was revealed to be quite a bit less powerful, didn't go down well.
TechRadar
Trauma and "toxic family members" power Marvel Midnight Suns' heroes
“A lot of the superheroes that we’re dealing with have toxic family members,” Martian Brothel’s narrative director Shanon Ingles tells me, explaining how the team used trauma to unlock Marvel Midnight Sun’s characters. In Firaxis’ Marvel’s Midnight Suns, you assemble a team of superheroes to fight...
TechRadar
Eight Sleep Pod 3 Cover review
After 8 weeks of testing, we can safely say that the Eight Sleep Pod 3 cover is a great sleep aid with some brilliant smart functionality for heating and cooling. The tracking is top notch but the Pod 3 does come with some caveats. It’s very expensive and you’ll definitely want to add a monthly 8+ Pro subscription for the Autopilot functionality.
TechRadar
Amazon just shut down its own encrypted chat app
Amazon Web Services’ (AWS) consumer-focused encrypted chat app Wickr Me is quietly winding down after shutting down sign-ups in December 2022. Having been acquired by Amazon in June 2021 after first launching Wickr Me in 2012, Wickr said in an announcement (opens in new tab) on its company news blog that the move was being made so that it could focus on encrypted communication solutions geared towards enterprise users.
TechRadar
Samsung Galaxy S23 leak reveals another spec upgrade for 2023
It's been a busy few days for Samsung Galaxy S23 leaks, but we're not done yet: the latest from the rumor mill is that the three models in the range are going to come with internal storage options starting at 256GB, up from 128GB last year. This comes from regular...
TechRadar
Samsung's Flex Hybrid concept stretches foldable phones to their limit
What's better than a tablet that can fold in half to become your phone? According to Samsung, it's a foldable the screen of which can also slide out to give you even more visual real estate. But several practical limitations mean the Flex Hybrid concept, which Samsung is showing off at CES 2023, will remain closer to the whiteboard than our pockets for a while yet.
TechRadar
The next Apple Pencil might be able to 'see' color, according to a new patent
Apple is working on an Apple Pencil that can recognize the color of real-world objects and wirelessly transmit the sampled hues to your iPad, so that you can use them in your artwork and writing. The Apple Pencil 2 is already the best iPad accessory, thanks to its fashionable yet...
TechRadar
I had bested Minecraft's scares until one mob turned it into a horror game
I haven’t seen sunlight in so long – it’s been hours, maybe days. Lost deep within the cave systems of Minecraft, my greed got the best of me, and now I have to deal with the consequences. Anxiety has turned to desperation as I sprint through the...
